18 Best Minimalist WordPress Themes for Minimalistic Websites

The main intention of using a Minimalist WordPress theme is to put the focus on the content your website has to offer instead of the design elements used to create your website. Here, the design elements act as a means to enhance your content and not as an end product for people to admire. The main challenge is to make the website look stunning without relying on heavy design elements.

Minimalist design practices have been present for a long time. However, they haven’t always got the best exposure in previous times. Thanks to the concept of flat and material design, designers saw the potential of minimalism. Minimalist design practice is now considered to be ageless as it doesn’t rely on any graphic trend that might be popular now but might diminish in value later. Hence it is a safe bet.

Generally, people confuse fewer elements with easy. However, this is not the case. Developing a website design with minimum elements increase the weight each element that is used carries. It makes the designer make some thoughtful implementations and sacrifices for the design to stand out truly. It is the right time to capitalize on this trend and create a minimalistic website for your blog, website, magazine, portfolio or any other purpose.

Thanks to these Minimalist WordPress themes, you won’t have to do everything from scratch. They come with many customization options and pre-installed layouts that should easily suit your requirement.

Here are 18 of the best minimalist WordPress themes to choose from:

Unocde is a great minimalist WordPress Theme. It is a multi-purpose and responsive theme. The theme has plugins for WPbakery Page Builder that allows easy customization. It also comes with other important plugins like Revolution Slider and Premium Layer Slider. Uncode is a sleek website that can be tweaked upon as per preference, and be ready to go live in seconds. It has demo websites and page templates to choose from. Uncode has support for WooCommerce as well that makes selling products through your website very easy. It is a retina-ready template that means you can view the content on any device with optimization.

Soledad is an elegant WordPress magazine and blog theme website. The template is powerful and flexible. The attention given to the details is visible in how great the template looks. It uses minimalist design philosophy and combines it with multi-conceptuality, which makes Soledad a natural choice for having a blog or magazine on any topic. Hence Soledad is very versatile as a template. It is speedy and easy to use. You need not be expert in web design to work on this template. It comes with 3 different portfolio styles, 3 sidebar layout options and 5 article layout options. It is a simple yet effective Minimalist WordPress theme.

Gillion is a great easy-to-use Minimalist WordPress blog theme. It is easy to set up and customize. The theme comes with structured documentation and code. Gillion allows the user to showcase their content in the best possible manner. It avoids using any distractions and extra effects that could deviate your audience’s attention from your content.

The added advantage to this theme is that it is SEO and translation friendly. Hence it allows the user to get more visitors to his/her website. It is optimized for faster loading on all devices like desktops and mobiles. The team has a group of professionals that are willing to help you whenever you get stuck. They have a great customer support team.

Jevelin is a great multi-purpose minimalist WordPress theme. It is minimalist but uses colors to a great extent, unlike most minimalist websites. With Jevelin, you can reach a massive pool of audience with ease. It is a blogging platform as it comes with six variations for blog layouts. For posting, there are five unique post formats, including quotes, links, gallery, video and audio. Jevelin also has templates for author page templates that let the user best present themselves to the audience. It also has support for social media sharing functionality that increases chances of cross-platform marketing and increasing your reach.

Adios is great easy to use Minimalist WordPress Theme. It has great functionality and customization options. Adios is responsive, which means you can optimize it for all devices. Web designers who are creatively inclined would love this theme as it is a visually expressive website. The theme loads fast and is detail-oriented as well. It is said that Adios has one of the fastest load time as compared to any theme. The visual aesthetics of the theme is simple and prioritizes your content on the front. It also comes with SEO enhancers that allow you to drive more traffic to your website.

Webify is a great minimalist WordPress theme that has a wide array of solutions for any new website. It provides a one-stop solution for people who are keen on increasing their reach and draw higher traffic. Webify is versatile enough to create a page for corporate business, a resume page, eCommerce website as well as an online portfolio. It comes with twenty amazing demos that are entirely customizable and creative. It also allows using different features from different demos to create an ideal website for the user. Webify is also retina ready and responsive.

Manon is a great minimalist WordPress theme that would be appreciated by every minimalist out there. It has a great collection of point of interest samples that you can use for building websites instantly. There are various demos that you can choose from. You can either enhance or customize it as per your need or use it as it is. It has plugins like WPBakery drag and drops page builder that enhances and eases the experience of website building. This comes with 800 google fonts, social sharing capabilities, portfolio layouts and four headers. It is also a great theme for freelancers to make use of.

Merchandiser has a sleek and attractive website layout. It is a great minimalist WordPress Theme. The theme is effective and flexible. It is also highly responsive that makes it optimized for various platforms hence increasing the reach of potential audience the website can reach and impress. Merchandiser is a coder and designer developed theme. Many premium plugins come with this theme. You can use the WPBakery Page Builder to customize the page as per your need easily. It also has wooCommerce integration that allows selling possibilities on the website.

Opta is one of the simplest minimalist WordPress themes available in the market. It is specifically designed for photographers and artists. Since it has such a narrow target audience, it works best to showcase any drawings or photographs in their entire glory. The theme has an exquisite and simple design layout. Opta is compatible with Contact Form 7. Many premium add-ons boost the versatility of the theme with no extra cost. The theme also has some great scope for typography as it features 700 google web fonts. It has a responsive design and works well across multiple browsers.

SEA is the best minimalist WordPress theme for anyone who prefers a simplistic and neat website design. It has many sample data that allows you to create your website in no time. The theme is so well worked upon that you could do away with just picking the demo that appeals to you the most and adding your material over the dummy text. However, if you feel like changing and tweaking the design more, there’s always support for that as well. There are additional features such as cool hover effects, multiple headers and RTL compatibility.

Zoli is a great minimalist WordPress theme best suited for an online store. Since minimalism makes your product the hero, it is ideal to use minimalist website design for your online store. The audience would like to escape the clutter and focus on what the website has to offer. Hence Zoli works great as an online store. It is ideal for creating a smooth and engaging shopping experience. Zoli has nine beautiful home demos and many other inner pages. Zoli comes with predefined pages that you can mix and match as per your need. It is fully responsive and also search-engine ready.

Uniq is a multi-purpose minimalist WordPress theme. It has a clean and minimal look. The versatility of this theme is great as it can be used by an agency and also a freelancer. There are many predefined demos with support for many necessary internal pages. Apart from predefined demos, you can customize them as you want without changing a single piece of code. There is support for drag and drop that makes customization easy. The theme comes with 19 unique headers, unlimited sidebars and also the Revolution Slider.

Bridge is a powerful minimalist WordPress theme. It is versatile enough to create websites for any purpose. There are over 376 demos that come with this powerful theme. It is highly unlikely that you won’t get one demo that doesn’t suit your exact requirements. You can create an eCommerce website, business page, or even a blog. It is responsive and multi-browser compatible. Though the themes are extremely well designed, you can still optimize and customize them as per your need if you feel like the need to do so.

Ocularus is a great minimalist WordPress theme for portfolios. It comes with a minimal and clean design. The focus is on images and photographs. The theme works best for photographers, designers and artists. It offers an appealing, eye-catching layout that looks professional. The homepage has a carousel gallery to highlight the best features of your website. Each section comes with different styles of galleries. Though it is a minimal interface, there is slight popup animation for displaying information that complements the aesthetic feel of the theme.

Stash is a clean and minimalist WordPress theme. 48 demos come pre-installed in this theme. The theme is filled with premium plugins such as Slider Revolution and Essential Grid inclusive of the price you pay for the theme. It also has support for WPBakery Page Builder. The theme works for best lazy and creative people alike. The theme is highly customizable. There is support for third-party features like wooCommerce and WPML.

June is an ideal minimalist WordPress theme for various purposes. The layout is responsive and sharp. The theme is powerful and yet simple. Web designers of any experience and skill can easily make use of this theme. Many premium plugins offer advanced functionality with a visual interface. It is handcrafted and clutter-free. There is no limit to customization options of these demo pages. You can change many parameters such as colors, font, layout and much more.

Art is a minimalist WordPress theme that is best used by creative people wanting to display their work. The installation is very easy. You don’t need any prior coding knowledge for building your website using this theme. The approach is very modern and minimalistic. There are many stunning layout designs to choose from for your projects. There are 6 pre-design layout templates that you can use on the go or customize as per your needs. The page also has subtle animations that improve the user experience (UX) by leaps. There are many headers, custom posts and blogs to choose from.

Oshine works as a simple and minimalist WordPress theme best used by the fashion industry, portfolio making, and photography and architecture purposes. It comes with 16 different demos that you can install easily using WordPress importer. There are many fancy features like parallax scroll, animation for page loads, smooth transitions and more. This theme is fast to load on any browser and gives a professional look.

These were the 18 Best Minimalist WordPress Themes for you to use for your next website. Make use of the one that best suits your purpose and customizes it as per your need.