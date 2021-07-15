Health has become the top priority of people, thanks to the pandemic. But at the same time, the pandemic has also hit hard on the fitness industry. On one side, people want to work out and get fitter, while on the other side, they want to do it in their own comfort space, safe from others. The fitness industry has therefore been trying out different models to keep themselves afloat.

One of the best workarounds for this is having a healthy online presence; for this, one needs a well-designed website containing all the information they wish to present to the viewers. Given the fantastic features of WordPress, that should be the platform business owners should opt for when designing their website. The good news is that there are many themes available online that can be customized as per need. If you wish to dive further, you can select a suitable child theme and work on it. To help you choose the best possible theme, we have collated a list of 10 impressive WordPress Themes for Fitness Clubs.

Dedicated to a fitness portal, this theme is just the right fit if you are looking to create a new WordPress website for a fitness club. It provides multiple options and hence can be useful for personal trainers, gyms, online fitness clubs, and even fitness magazines. This theme is WooCommerce ready, which is a big plus for entrepreneurs who want to sell products or services online. The mega menu option allows you to showcase a lot of content on the menu itself. This makes it easy from the user interface point of view. Users can quickly figure out that the information they are looking for is stored on the website. You can customize the front end for any colors that you like. There is a good slider section to showcase your key features. The theme is compatible with all devices and is also optimized for minimum loading time. This will be very helpful for SEO purposes. An additional advantage is that the theme is optimized for Google Adsense in case you want to start making money from the ads.

Prowess is a powerful WordPress theme which not only offers a lot of options but also allows the developers to be creative. The results would be a stunning website for your fitness club. The theme comes preloaded with nine types of home pages that cater to a variety of fitness applications. The overall design of the theme is very bold as it uses strong fonts. The colors are smartly used to evoke a feeling of strength. It also has the standard WPBakery so that you can quickly tweak the layout or design to customize the website. This theme also comes with the WPML plugin, which is a huge plus if you are making a multilingual website to cater to non-English-speaking people. Apart from that, it has a highly flexible Timetable schedule which allows users to book their slots for training. If you are looking for a theme that is a good mix of functionality and design, then Prowess is what you should choose.

Though its name suggests that the theme is based on Gym, GymEdge has a lot of other applications that can easily cater to fitness clubs, gym owners, yoga teachers, or even fitness-based blogs and shops. The theme is compatible with all devices and retina-ready, which is pleasing to the eye. It comes loaded with ten homepage layouts, each one catering to different applications. But using the WPBakery, you can easily create your custom home page using the best features that suit your requirements. It also comes loaded with over 800 Google Fonts and allows unlimited color changes. The theme offers an in-built BMI calculator for the user who can create their profiles and keep monitoring their fitness progress. GymEdge comes loaded with WooCommerce, and this makes it easy for developers to set up sales of fitness-related products or club memberships. It is also compatible with Elementor, and hence developers who prefer Elementor over WPBakery can easily opt for this theme.

One of the most used and highly robust WordPress themes, TheGem can come very useful when you are developing the website for your fitness club. This theme is so widespread and has so many amazing elements that you can easily find whatever you were looking for both in terms of design and also the functionality. It comes with a huge 150 demo templates, with each having something unique to offer. It also has a variety of useful elements like timelines, accordions, timetables, counters, testimonials, and much more. It comes bundled with plugins like Slider Revolution and LayerSlider. This allows you to create visually stunning hero images and sliders for the website. The quick finders it offers are a good way of showcasing your products, services, or even features. It comes with over 2500 icons & a wide range of Google fonts to choose from. Though this theme may not be completely dedicated to fitness clubs, it has a lot to offer the developer to make amazing fitness club websites.

Fitness Life is a highly flexible, fully responsive and visually appealing WordPress theme which has dedicated pages for different functions of fitness clubs like memberships, news, and updates, classes and schedule, blogs and contact form. Comparatively, this theme is quite light, and hence it takes low loading time. It allows an unlimited color palette and supports multiple languages. It also provides the WordPress Child theme along with the main theme. This is a big plus for experienced developers who want to use this Child theme to create their own customization of the theme. It has features like direct social share buttons, appointment bookings, membership plans and is GDPR compliant. The theme is loaded with WooCommerce, and hence it becomes easy for developers to set up a two-way sales channel on this theme. If you wish to lay emphasis more on textual content from the classes, trainers, and features perspective, then this theme can be very useful.

A powerful theme that can cater to all the requirements of a fitness club, Fitness Zone is one of the go-to options if you are looking for a theme that can cater to all your requirements and still be visually appealing. Like most of the themes in this genre, it is mobile responsive and loaded with a lot of elements. Starting from Active Skins, it has Mega Menu, Sticky Navigation, and other easy to edit modules. This allows the developers to flex their creativity and come up with something amazing. A unique feature it provides is mobile navigation for smartphones. It supports the majority of shortcodes and also has a special feature for showcasing the portfolio. This can be used to highlight trainers or fitness modules. It also has the standard features of contact forms, integrated maps, and responsive sliders. From a fitness club point of view, it has special features like a BMI calculator, class timetable, appointment booking, and the ability to sell fitness products.

Leaning more towards sports, the Sports Center WordPress theme is a good option for people looking for a diversified website. It has a professional look to it, and this makes it stand out from other themes on the list. You can also quickly switch to a dark mode to make it more suitable for fitness-related applications. When you purchase and download the theme, you also get 16 PSD files. You can easily customize these designs in Photoshop so as to enable your branding on them. It has three color variations and comes with the option of boxed and wide versions. Along with the theme, you also get important plugins like Slider Revolution which will help you create stunning website headers. The WPML plugin will help you make the website multilingual. Loaded with WooCommerce, you can easily set up shop for fitness-related products and also gym memberships. If you are looking for a theme that has a lot of functionality and can help your business grow, then this could be a good option.

The majority of the above-mentioned themes are based on Visual Composer. The Iron Mass WordPress theme is for developers who like Elementor. The entire theme has a very strong and flashy feel to it. This makes it a perfect fit for people who are looking to showcase how their fitness club will help people get stronger. It comes in with several elements and over 50 extra widgets. There are several Jet plugins included, which are of good help to developers. It is the images that give this theme a stunning look, and the good news is that you get these images along with the theme on download. Also, not to forget that it is Retina-ready and hence will have a lasting impression on the visitors. It is SEO friendly, compatible with all devices, and WPML ready. It is very easy and quick to install and comes preloaded with images and content. So if you are looking to create a website within hours, then this is your first choice.

Deadlift is a good change to the standard fitness websites. It has given more focus on images and therefore has been able to deliver visually appealing websites. It deploys big header images with good models in it. This is well complemented by impactful typography. Together they make a good impression. The theme comes with nine varied home layouts that can cater to different aspects of the fitness sector. The theme also includes several unique elements like color-coded timetables, BMI calculators, meal plan options, and many more. It also has its own WPBakery Page Builder using which you can easily customize the theme as per your liking. It is also compatible with WooCommerce and hence makes it easy for developers to start selling products or services. It is optimized for search engines and compatible across devices. Its menu feature allows developers to enhance the overall user experience. If you are looking for a highly personalized and innovative theme for your fitness club, then you should go for Deadlift.

If your fitness club is not all about gyming and flexing muscles, then Nutrimof is a good WordPress theme to consider. It has a slightly feminine feel towards it and hence can be applied for fitness clubs that are based more on nutrition, healthy living, and other wellness initiatives. Based on a combination of Bootstrap and Redux framework, the theme has a very neat and clean look to it. It moves away from the strong standard colors of black and red, and this allows developers to innovate with the overall tone of the website. It comes with good documentation and is also compatible with all mobile devices. It also comes with the image packs visible on the demo pages. This makes it easier for developers to set up the website quickly. Though it may not be able to compete with some strong themes in the market, Nutrimof has all the standard WordPress elements like testimonials, blogs, pricing cards, and others that are needed for creating the perfect website for a fitness club.

Choosing the right WordPress theme is one of the most important tasks that need to be done before starting development. It would be a good idea to first chart out the sitemap and the business requirements. Based on that, you can carry out due diligence to find out which theme will work the best. Whenever you are choosing the theme, do look out for the support system as well. A theme with 24/7 or chat support should be preferred as they can guide you whenever you are stuck somewhere. I hope this list of 10 Impressive WordPress themes for fitness clubs is helpful to you.