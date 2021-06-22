10+ Useful Tools and Resources That Will Improve Your Workflow

Let’s assume you are starting a business or project from scratch or are looking to build or improve on an existing one. Having the right design tools and services at your fingertips can make it much easier for you to reach your goal.

It has been our experience that the best foundation to build an online presence on is one that incorporates the best tools, designer resources, or services available. Being satisfied with nothing but the best has worked for us and for millions of others as well.

The options available to you naturally depend on your need, and your workflow can definitely be influenced by what you pick and choose. It’s important therefore that you understand the features a given option offers.

To assist you in this matter we’ve put together the following list of 15 items that you, or your team, business, or agency should definitely consider. All are tops in their respective categories and can potentially be game changers for you.

“Limitless” hits the nail on the head insofar as the capabilities of this multipurpose website builder are concerned.

Longtime favorites among BeTheme’s 40+ core features include its library of more than 600 professionally designed and customizable pre-built websites that cover more than 30 industry sectors and all the popular website types.

Other favorites include the Shortcode Generator, no-code Admin Panel, Layout Generator, and Muffin Builder that combine to make website building easy.

BeTheme’s authors are not resting on their laurels.

Muffin Builder has been replaced by Muffin Builder 3. With its more intuitive UI, Muffin Builder 3 enables it user to:

Create any layout using sections, wraps, shortcodes, and styling options

Save and restore design revisions

Import and export sections and blocks of content

Highlight code and manage shortcodes while text editing

Theme Options 3 is another new feature. Theme Option 3 provides users with:

The ability to globally set portfolio, shop, and blog page styles

600+ settings to modify design elements and layouts

Click on the banner to learn more about BeTheme.

Something to look for when choosing which multipurpose theme might be best for you is to find one that lets you build any page layout you want without having to deal with any restrictions or limitations.

Total, with its custom styling options and flexible page-building features, fills the bill in that respect.

Among these features you’ll find:

40+ easy to import pre-built Theme Demos to help you get started

100+ Builder Modules to create custom pages

Front-end drag and drop using the WPBakery page builder

Unique pre-designed Card Styles for displaying post entries

A developer-friendly API for creating custom card styles

Templatera – a WPBakery add-on for creating, re-using, and managing page layouts

Total is also translation ready, SEO optimized, and developer friendly.

Click to find out more.

Mobirise is a free offline website builder for Windows and Mac that is ideal for creating small to medium size websites. It is an excellent choice for non-techies who typically prefer to work visually.

Since Mobirise is offline you are not tied to any platform, and you can host your site wherever you wish

The package includes 4000+ website blocks in 5 free and 100+ premium HTML themes together with 300+ home page templates. These blocks are designed with the latest web design trends in mind.

Page-building features include sliders, galleries, full-screen intros, images and videos, data and pricing tables, Google maps, forms, icons, and more

Google AMP/Bootstrap4 guarantees your website will be crazy-fast and 100% mobile

Mobirise is free for both personal and commercial use and has been used to create more than 1.5million sites to date.

Click on the banner to learn more about Mobirise, 2021’s #1 offline website builder.

Uncode is a sleek, high-performance, pixel perfect multipurpose theme that 80,000 website designers have used to build websites that have those same characteristics.

The Wireframes plugin’s 450+ section templates enable you to create any layout you have in mind

The WooCommerce Custom Builder with its Single Product Builder and other custom features makes it an ideal theme for eCommerce website building

Uncode’s “must- see” showcase of user-created websites emphasizes the site-building opportunities open to you

The wpDataTables plugin makes creating tables and charts from huge amounts of complex data a relatively quick and easy task.

wpDataTables tables and charts can be responsive, interactive, front-end editable, and easy to maintain

thousands of rows of data can be processed in seconds or minutes, and the wpDataTables can work with data from multiple sources and in multiple formats

Conditional formatting allows users to highlight or color code key data

Trafft is a booking software application that is still in an early stage of release. If you join as an early adopter you will have an opportunity to contribute to Trafft’s game-changing approach to how businesses book and manage appointments.

Highlights include:

Managing appointments and SMS and email notifications

Customizable booking forms

Employee assignment and time management

Sign up for the Early Bird plan for as little as $5/month.

Its integrating into Elementor, WooCommerce, and the WordPress engine no doubt contributed to Rey being considered by many as the best WooCommerce theme in 2020. This highly modular theme:

Offers a vast array of customizing options

Focuses on performance

Features a cool, modern design

Is SEO friendly

Introduces an impressive collection of eCommerce custom features and tools

GOODIE is a web development platform that those who need to get a website coded and up and running or have other web requirements to connect with professional developers to complete the task.

GOODIE specializes in small personal and business websites, custom website design, and eCommerce websites

Other specialties include responsive email development, front-end development, and website maintenance

Amelia is an easy to use plugin that automates appointment and event bookings and booking management and saves both businesses and their clients significant amounts of time in doing so.

Appointments can be made, changed, or cancelled online 24/7

Amelia can serve multiple business locations

Employee work schedules and time off can be tracked and managed

Amelia can be integrated with Zoom and Google meet to conduct consultation or training sessions online

GetIllustrations is a ready to use library of premium illustrations that can change your approach to website UI, app, and presentation design.

This, the world’s biggest bundle of its type, features 6881 illustrations and counting

Illustrations are available in Vector AI, SVG, PNG, Sketch, Figma, and Adobe XD formats

Once purchased, an illustration comes with a commercial license and is yours to keep without limitations.

This brand new online website builder could easily become the star of the show in 2021.

8b can be used to create websites at your desktop at home, or on your mobile device when you are out and about.

8b’s UI is futuristic in appearance and super simple to use

There are 250+ website sections and 16 starter templates to get you off to a fast start

One more thing: 8b is free.

The Siter website builder has affordable monthly and annual plans, but you can start using it for free. Siter is a great choice for design teams or for any project where there is a need for collaboration.

Siter does not require coding, but you can insert custom code as needed

Search for quality royalty-free photos, embed YouTube videos, access thousands of free icons

Use a free Siter domain or you can use your own

Heroic Inbox lets businesses manage their shared inboxes right inside their own websites. This can be especially handy when communicating directly with a customer and there is a need to refer to previous email communications.

Heroic Inbox can organize email using tags

Staff can collaborate on providing appropriate responses

An Inbox Zero status can be attained in no time

Key performance metrics can be tracked and acted upon

WHATFONTIS helps designers find the font they want or need by identifying a font from an uploaded image in seconds.

These service rapid search capabilities are based on its database of 700K+ fonts and its powerful font-finding algorithms

Submitted fonts are positively identified 90% of the time

Premium support is offered should the AI engine produce an awkward result

Cursive fonts can be identified if the letters are separated

The Litho HTML5 template with its creative modern design and Bootstrap4 performance characteristics is perfect for almost any type of business or agency, including startups.

Litho’s key features include:

Detailed documentation and 5-star support

37+ home pages and 230+ ready to use templates

Page styles for portfolio, blog, and shop sites

Hero sliders, contact forms, interactive banners, tabs, buttons, tables, and other elements needed to build beautiful websites.

*****

You want to create a website but you don’t have much if anything in the way of technical knowledge or experience. Then these design tools and services will serve you well.

Once a new or updated website design goes live, your work isn’t quite done. You still have to maintain that website. Selecting the right tools, like those above, makes that an easy task as well.

The focus here has been to give you what we believe to be the best software solution for the task at hand. Once you put one or more of these solutions to use, we are certain you will believe that as well.