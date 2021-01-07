We all know that the whole world is trying to emerge from the pandemic in every possible way. And this time has introduced us to entirely new alternatives to almost everything. Most organizations are performing their operations remotely, and working from home has become the new normal now. Surprisingly, it is even the most promoting thing in marketing trends of this year. As a graphic designer or illustrator, you might have even experienced it the most. In this post, we’ve gathered some of the best creative illustrations which represent working from home situations. You can use these illustrations for your designs and campaigns. Some are available for free, and some carry a fee. Let’s take a look over our specially curated list of 12 creative illustrations showing work from home.

This illustration is available on the Freepik website, and it is downloadable for premium members. This is a vector illustration with a flat and sharp theme, and it is effortless and attractive due to the combination of colors and its minimal representation. This illustration is showcasing the most common scenario of working from home. A man is having a video conference call with other people around the world from his business or company.

He is wearing a blazer with comfy bottoms because he knows in a video conference, only his half upper part can be visible on the screen and not the whole appearance. It is a very typical situation in every home where someone is working from home. This can be used as a mimicking illustration of the fun but a very natural part of working from home.

This illustration is available on the dribble website, and it is by the artist Ranganath Krishnamani. You can check out various designs, and you can hire a designer as well from this site. This illustration is a very creative and beautifully executed one. It is portraying a normal household situation in a coffee maker kettle.

On one floor, a man is working, and on the ground floor, his family is spending their in-house day. This is an unambiguous representation of an average household in this pandemic time. Working from home can be uncomfortable for some people due to various reasons, and every family tries to figure out a way to settle on mutual arrangements. This illustration is a complete representation of this but in a very unique and creative way.

This illustration is available on the Shutterstock website, and it is free to download. This vector illustration is in JGEP format, and the size of this image is 6461 × 3525 pixels and 54.7 × 29.8 cm with 300 DPI qualities. This illustration is about a woman working from home late at night. She is sleepy but still working, her cat is also asleep, and just the screen light reflects in her room.

Working from home is almost like situations where you have to focus only on work and not the ordinary shift timings, so it is a widespread scenario that you might end up working late at night. This illustration can be used for this kind of idea and even for any traditional design which requires late night working element.

This illustration is from the Freepik website, and it is available for free to download. In this, there is a woman in her house working on a laptop in the most comfortable attire, having her coffee on her very own comfortable couch. That is the significant benefit of working from home; everyone gets to complete their work in their comfortable space and convenience.

This illustration portrays the same in comic format, and its clean and charming look is making this even more attractive. This can be easily used for serving comfortable and relaxing aspects of any working from home design.

This illustration is available on the PNGtree website, and you can download it for free from this site. Here, this illustration shows one of the ultimate methods of working from home that we all have utilized during today’s time. Video conferencing is now an invisible part of our working system, and every organization is operating with the help of various video conferencing tools.

This illustration is a vector image, and it is the right combination of colors and comfortable shapes of two men working on different systems from their respective places. It has all the small elements to convey its message like an icon of the internet, messages, and video conference.

This illustration is available on the dribble website, and it is by the artist Diana Maftei. You can check out more designs from this designer, and you can hire her as well from this site. Now talking about the illustration, this is showcasing another aspect of working from home. This illustration’s message is straightforward, but the artist has used a bit different and creative style of delivering it. Continuously staying at home and working from home can cause discomfort and stress as well.

People are habituated to an individual schedule like going out, working at the workplace, and returning home. So for many of them, working from home on a daily basis can become like an impossible cage. They feel like they are trapped in their own house, and the designer has portrayed the same. Here she had used comic or doodle style to illustrate this and proportion matrix as well. The house objects are larger than the house you usually can see, which is an indirect way of showcasing the person’s trapped feeling. This illustration can be used anywhere, which requires the illustration or element of the possible negative aspect of working from home.

This illustration is available on the Shutterstock website, and you can download this by your free trial on this site. This is a vector image, and it can be scalable to any size. This illustration’s given size is 2475 × 1650 pixels and 21 × 14 cm with 300 DPI quality. This illustration is very dynamic and colorful.

It has so many elements in a single image, and it is successfully delivering the core message. It is showcasing a man dealing with multiple things at the same time, from handling work to handling his child, which is another common scenario we have seen in today’s time. Here he is successfully and happily dealing with everything, so this illustration can be used in any campaign, design, or video where there is a need to showcase a man and his multiple tasks positively working from home.

This illustration is available on the Freepik website, and it is downloadable for premium account users. This illustration is delivering its message through the clean composition of the objects, text, and colors. Here a person is inside his home and working on his laptop, and he is relaxed and safe, where outside of his home, there are multiple viruses placed. Under this, there are two lines about home office and corona outbreak.

This illustration emphasizes the main and important reason for working from the home situation, making it merely a clean, clear, and versatile illustration. This can be used for multiple purposes in any design where you need to showcase how important it is to work from home only.

This illustration is available on the Cannpic website, and it is downloadable for free. This is a vector image, and it can be scalable to any size without losing its quality. About the illustration, this one is a flat, simple design with an attractive color combination. This illustration is showcasing a woman who is managing so many things at the same time. A single working woman or a working mother always is in a multitasking situation. They have to manage so many things at the same.

And for any working woman keeping a balance between home and office is a daunting task, and working from home can not make it better. She has to manage everything by herself, which is an important aspect that we have seen closely during this pandemic time. So this illustration can be used in any form where you need to use or deliver this vital message.

This illustration is available on the dribble website, and it is by the artist Salestinus Sustyo H. This illustration is very dynamic and colorful. There are so many elements in the image. They all are perfectly balanced with each other with eye-catchy color combinations to deliver a positive message.

Here several people are showcased working from home, and they are working in a systematic pattern to keep the operations smooth and easy. Many organizations have faced issues while working from home for the first time, and they have overcome them very nicely. This illustration is showcasing that same positive message, and that is why it can be used to showcase that healthy and positive side of the organization.

This illustration is available on unblast.com, and you can download it for free from this site. Here, the illustration portrays how working from home looks like from a larger perspective in a very creative way. In this illustration, one woman is working from her home, and she is talking to the man who is at the other end who is portrayed in a different bubble.

So it shows different people working from their home, and no matter how close they are, it is like they are communicating from different worlds. So this illustration is a detailed and cute vector image that you can use for any ad, campaign, or promotional purposes.

This illustration is available on the vector stock website, and you can purchase it for 14.99 USD by submitting your details. This is a vector image, and it can be scalable to any size without losing its quality. This illustration is very beautifully designed, and it has a virus shape covering the central part, and in that shape, one woman is working from her home.

There is some text also underneath the image. This whole composition is so creative and informative that anybody can guess the message inside it. This wonderful creation can be used in any campaign or design that requires a minimal, classy, and attractive illustration of COVID-19 and work from home.

Conclusion:

There are several ways to make your work easy and time-saving, so don’t try to be so hardworking and find these ways and tools to make your work easier. Above mentioned illustrations can be beneficial to you in so many ways. You can make something on your own by taking it as inspiration or using them for your particular design or project. In today’s time, any working professional, student, or designer can need these kinds of illustrations. That is why we have tried to capture various types of design according to various needs in our list. Even if you are creating a campaign, ad video, or any design that involves working from home type of element, you now know where to get some of the most flexible work from home illustrations.