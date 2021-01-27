12 Popular WordPress Themes for Web Designers and Agencies

To create a perfect website, you first need to have a perfect plan to work from, and then use a perfect theme to build it. Perfection is not only hard to achieve but, in most cases, we can’t even define what it is.

So, why not take a step back and shoot for having a successful website (one that could always be improved). Make sure you have a good idea as to what it should be like, and then look for the best possible theme to help you build it.

Top WordPress themes, like the 12 shown in this roundup, enable their users to create exceptional websites. It is often done with relative ease. One of the things that makes these 12 awesome WordPress themes especially valuable is that, in addition to the tools they provide, they are excellent sources of website-building information and inspiration.

That said, read on and enjoy.

Its sales (200,000+) and core features (40+) make BeTheme the largest multi-purpose WordPress theme of them all. Each of the core features brings something important to a web designer even though some may not be necessary to complete a given task.

Be’s more widely used core features include –

The Muffin Builder: a powerful drag and drop page builder that when used with other core features makes website building an easy, coding free adventure.

The Admin Panel, Shortcode Generator, Shortcode Library combine to give users the necessary flexibility to build a website to specifications without coding.

BeTheme’s has over 600 pre-built websites that can be customized, enabling users to get begin any project quickly and effortlessly. They cover 30 business sectors and multiple small business niches and all major website types.

Be’s Layout Generator will get your page-building effort underway should you elect to create a page from scratch.

The authors of the Total WordPress theme recognized that some of a theme’s features, no matter how valuable they may be, could be in the way if they weren’t needed on a given project.

Features you’re most likely to make good use of include:

The Dynamic Template Function that lets you customize a layout to your taste

The Theme Customizer that enables you to change color and font, the width of each section, and more

The WPBakery page builder

A selection of trendy pre-made demos

Page-building modules to speed up your project’s workflow

The ability to disable any feature you do not expect to be using

It should also be noted that Total is both WordPress plugin and WooCommerce friendly.

A theme’s popularity says something, if not the whole story, about what you can expect to gain from using it, and Avada’s 450,000+ sales to date definitely indicates that you can expect a lot. Avada is in fact the #1 best-selling WordPress theme on the market.

Avada’s drag and drop page builder together with its Fusion Page and Fusion Theme options can make creating a website a quick and easy process

Generous selections of single-click import demos, stylish design elements, and pre-built websites speed up your project’s workflow as well; not to mention the high level of quality they can add to the final product

Avada’s Dashboard organizes your work, and the Dynamic Content System gives you plenty of flexibility and full control over your project, down to the fine, granular details

Creating certain types of websites using a specialty theme is often the best approach. This is certainly the case for coaching and learner centric-theme sites where MaxCoach is clearly the chosen WordPress theme.

MaxCoach allows you to:

Create an online coaching platform with courses, curriculums, tests, and other learning materials.

Build up a learner-centric online education system.

Using the most powerful drag and drop page builder Elementor to turn your design vision into a stunning custom-made educational website.

In the ultimate WordPress multipurpose toolbox, TheGem theme you’ll find:

400+ premium pre-built multi-page and one-page websites

WPBakery and Elementor page builders

You can mix and match demos, layouts and page sections to create a unique look

Extended WooCommerce layouts & tools for creating high conversion-rate online shops

TheGem Blocks: an ultimate tool for rapidly building high-octane webpages and speeding up your workflow

This pixel-perfect WP theme is ideal for agencies, creative types, and businesses looking for an online presence.

This ThemeForest best seller has registered more than 80.000 sales

Uncode’s WooCommerce Custom Builder is a key feature that guarantees your site will exhibit a thoroughly satisfying UX

Uncode’s showcase of user-built websites is a “must see”

Aurum is a shopping-oriented minimalist theme that will be a good fit for creating shops of all sizes, and would be an especially good fit for shops with large and varied inventories.

Many premium plugins are included: Slider Revolution, WPBakery Page Builder, Advanced Custom Fields PRO, Layer Slider etc.

One of the key features is UberMenu compatibility which allows the use of megamenus to search for and display products.

Aurum-created site pages are fast loading and 100% responsive.

Free plugins are included, and Aurum is compatible with all the popular WordPress plugins.

Rey is justifiably one of the top WooCommerce themes for WordPress on the market in large part due to its –

Selection of specialized WooCommerce tools

WooCommerce and Elementor integrations

Valuable selection of professionally-designed templates

Rey is SEO, user, and developer friendly and features built-in SVG support. Click on the banner to find out more about this popular WooCommerce theme.

With XStore you can almost sit back and let the theme do all the work of creating your online store – for just $39. This popular theme comes with:

100+ ready-to-go shops, including a full Ajax shop

A single product page builder together with a valuable assortment of product display features and filters

$500 + worth of plugins

KnowAll provides the ideal alternative to online FAQ pages that can be sources of irritation rather than sources of help.

Customers can access the knowledge base 24/7. They don’t have to call and wait for answers to their questions

KnowAll’s actionable analytics and search features can supply customers (and business owners) with relevant and useful information

Customer support teams do not need to take time to answer repetitive questions

KnowAll makes FAQ pages obsolete.

Pofo was a top WordPress theme in 2020 and will be a favorite in 2021 as well. It is a first-rate tool for creating blogging and portfolio websites along with sites for creative individuals, teams, and agencies.

Pofo’s custom shortcodes along with the WordPress Customizer guarantees users can enjoy plenty of flexibility

Several popular plugins are included along with a host of up-to-date demos and home pages, and pre-built elements

Pofo’s users receive top-notch customer support

Hongo is a solid choice if you have a company, blogging, or WooCommerce-oriented website in mind.

Hongo offers

Professionally crafted and designed creative store demos, templates, and design elements

Product features including quick view, wish list, and compare, and product filters

A selection of popular plugins at no additional cost

Hongo is fast, flexible, and SEO friendly.

The ability to put together an engaging, fast loading, and 100% responsive website can be difficult to do. Unless, the right tools are within easy reach. In the WordPress world, top-of-the line top WordPress themes like those described in this article, are the tools of choice.

Select one of these great WordPress themes that would seem to be a best fit for your 2021 project needs (several would likely qualify) and building stunning websites that feature a friendly UX should be a pleasant experience.