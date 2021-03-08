12 WordPress Themes For Podcasts

Podcasting is an emerging concept of the digital revolution. It is a global trend for individuals to put their message out there and create a community of people with similar interests. Podcasts are nothing but simple audio files available in episodes for users to download and listen for their knowledge and entertainment. To frame this concept, you can say it is a convenient combination of blogs and radio mediums. Many brands and celebrities use this method to get closer to their audience and create a healthy community.

Podcasting requires you to streamline episodes on the podcasting sites and apps. But these sites often control your opportunities. There can be competition and many other reasons for you to miss out on your potential listeners. Having a WordPress site can help you build your own podcasting platform where your listeners can come and stay connected to you. You can get sponsorship and promote yourself and many brands to impact your podcasting site.

Here, we have gathered 12 excellent WordPress themes for your podcasts. They all have unique designs and features, and you can choose according to your requirement to start your own podcasting site with minimum effort and time.

It is a beautiful WordPress theme available on the Envato market, and it is priced at $56 to purchase. It is an entirely responsive and high-resolution theme for the multimedia category. You can take a preview of this theme and observe the unique elements before buying it. The theme is soft but straightforward; you get video, audio, events, and core people sections with a search bar in the banner.

Key Features:

HTML5 and CSS3 based high resolution theme.

This theme is well compatible with Firefox, Chrome, Opera, Safari, IE9, IE10, IE11 browsers.

You get fantastic theme options for easy customization.

This theme comes with Audonic plugins like contact form, events, video thumbnail, Twitter feed, and an Instagram feed.

Fully responsive and all device friendly.

Gumbo is an excellent theme with a sincere layout and color scheme, making it easy to adapt to various podcasting categories. It is available on the Second line website, where you can buy this at different license rates. This theme is fully customizable and mobile-friendly to make it as per your preferences and reach the maximum audience. You get episodes, thumbnails, hosts, newsletter subscriptions, and other relevant podcast features to create an attractive and useful podcast site.

Key Features:

Fully responsive and easy to customize the theme.

This theme is optimized for the best SEO techniques.

You can translate this theme to any language by using the translation plugin.

This theme comes with full support for all popular podcasting plugins.

It also automatically generates RSS feeds so that you can publish your podcast on major podcasting platforms.

My music band by catch Theme is a decent website theme available on WordPress for free download. It is designed for music and people who are involved in music. You can see elegance and minimal approach in this theme, making it clean, unique, and flexible. You can use this for your podcasts and publish the audio files comfortably and attractively. You can customize this as per your need and without any specific expertise.

Key Features:

It is a great lightweight theme for podcasters.

This theme comes with fully customizable elements.

It is a responsive design to provide the perfect experience on every device’s screens.

This theme comes with many essential features like featured slider, featured content, playlist, hero content, Portfolio, and color options.

It is a fantastic theme designed for artists and musicians, and you can purchase it from the CSSigniter website. But it can go for podcasting because of the vibrant designs, flashy colors, and attractive layout. It can make your podcast site lively and entertaining. This theme has all the latest and necessary features that you may require for your podcasting site.

Key Features:

It is compatible with WordPress 5.4-5.6.1

This is an SEO-optimized design to get a higher rank on search engines.

Fully responsive and comfortable with all the screen sizes.

You get a drag and drop feature to design your homepage.

It has excellent compatibility with all the latest plugins.

You get speedy animation, slider, and visual effects.

Speakerpress is a brilliant podcasting theme from the Sonaar music website. You can buy this and customize it according to your requirements and preferences. The design of this theme is attractive and detailed, with all the necessary elements of podcasts. It is one of the best podcast WordPress themes with a general and adaptable design. From science to movies, you can use this for any concept with this super easy WordPress theme.

Key Features:

It comes with a drag and drop feature, which makes it very comfortable to use.

Appealing color scheme and unique layout.

It is a mobile-friendly and translation-ready theme.

You get 100+ pre-designed layouts for free.

It automatically provides you with RSS feeds so that you can promote your podcasts on other popular podcasting platforms.

This beautiful podcast theme is from the Launch and Sell website. It is a fully customizable theme including logo, colors, fonts, and layout with no prior coding knowledge requirement. It gives you excellent placement options for your podcast episodes, blogs, sponsored products, and other segments. And that is why it can be a great choice of theme with customizable style, customizable content, and amazing other features for any fun and modern podcast category.

Key Features:

You get 8+ pre-designed blocks for your homepage.

It offers you all the social media buttons and subscription section as well.

This theme is fully compatible with all the other podcast platforms.

Fully responsive and easy to manage.

You get three blog designs, three podcast designs, 38 widgets, and six widget areas from this theme.

This theme is available on the Cyberchimps website. It takes few simple steps to create your own podcast website from this beautiful theme. If you take the demo, you can see the aesthetics of this theme and how professionally designed it is. The exquisite layout with slick colors and fonts makes this theme a fantastic choice to create a strong impression through your podcast site. This multimedia WordPress theme comes with the always visible audio player to provide a unique feature.

Key Features:

Clean and classic WordPress theme for almost any podcast category.

It is compatible with all the popular podcast platforms.

It is supported with all the essential podcast plugins.

You get pre-designed about, home, contact, blog, and podcast pages with this theme.

This theme is fully responsive and adaptive to all screen sizes.

It always offers a visible audio player so that visitors can listen to your podcast while scrolling any of the pages.

Amplify themes can surely help you to create a distinctive brand image through your podcast site. It is available on the Upthemes website, where you can purchase it and customize it for your use. This theme has a unique layout style and basic color scheme, a perfect website theme for any creative and exciting podcast category. You get multiple layout options, custom backgrounds, and navigation menus from this theme to make it more personalized.

Key Features:

You get custom headers and custom footer text with this theme.

It is built with an audio theme which helps to manage music-related websites easily.

It is a fully responsive theme that can perform fine with any screen size.

This theme is developer-friendly as well, with retina-ready and sass and compass technology.

This unique, stylish, and contemporary theme is available on the Envato market website. You can take a preview and customize this theme for your podcast need. You can see a fantastic color pallet and superb layout in this theme, perfect for creating an attractive and efficient podcast site. You also get all the necessary segments in the header and footer section to help your audience to get more connected, which is a beautiful feature of this theme. There is a built-in audio player, three homepage layouts, and two single post layout options for customization.

Key Features:

This theme is compatible with WooCommerce 4.0x so that you can sell products directly from your site.

It is a fully responsive theme to provide a smooth experience on all screen sizes and all browsers.

This theme is well compatible with all the browsers like chrome, opera, firefox, safari, and edge.

You get a threaded comment section, popular posts widget, and recent posts widget with this theme.

The music song is a beautiful musical WordPress theme by theme palace. You can download it from the WordPress website and use it for your podcasts as well. It is a basic WordPress theme with all the necessary features that can work for your podcast site. The design is professional and polished; it is easy to customize and easy to manage. You can upload your audio files and create a podcast section along with home, about, blog, and host sections.

Key Features:

Robust and highly attractive design to hold the visitor’s attention.

A fully responsive theme so that your podcast site can work correctly in all screen sizes and on all browsers.

You get to add your social media window as well in this theme.

It is one of the best WordPress themes for music, videos, and podcasts. It is available on the second-line website for you to purchase. The design is beautiful and rich. You can see professionally focused elements in this design with a black color concept complemented with white and bright green. The color scheme, layout, animation, and aesthetic make this theme super elegant and suitable for entertainment as much as the informative category. You can easily customize this as per your requirement and create a valuable experience for your visitors.

Key Features:

Translation ready and SEO ready WordPress theme.

You get detailed documentation and complete instruction on this theme for easy setup.

All the popular podcast plugins are supported with this theme.

It is an entirely responsive theme so that your website can perform ideal on every screen size.

You can customize the fonts and color schemes.

You get dozens of page-building settings, and you can seamlessly display your audio and videos beautifully.

A clean and organized website always helps to make an impression. And this gorgeous WordPress theme is from the Sonaar music website. When you look at the preview, you can see a well-organized layout and balanced color scheme for your unique music, video, or podcast site. This theme is very flexible to customize because of many theme options, grid options, fonts, and color options.

Key Features:

Excellent theme choice for almost any kind of podcast category.

Easy to design and easy to manage.

Translation ready theme with SEO optimized features.

Fully retina-friendly and mobile-friendly.

It automatically creates RSS feeds for podcast releases on other platforms as well.

Having a good WordPress site for your podcasting is essential to grow and sustain with the online portals. You can get a professional and invest heavily in a good website if you have the time and ability. But if you are looking for a short and effective solution, then the list mentioned above is the ideal stop. We have tried to cover different kinds of categories and styles for various themes of podcasting. You can check out anyone that pleases you and launch your podcast site within easy steps with these comfortable to work WordPress themes.