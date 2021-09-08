13 Beautiful WordPress Themes for Vacation Rental Websites

Rental properties have a considerable business line, receiving millions of travelers every year. In today’s time, no one has time to get into the complex screening process and selecting the ideal place. Things have gone digital, and so has every industry. Vacation rental services require a solid online presence so that businesses can expand and welcome customers from every corner.

Creating a powerful and attractive website for your rental property can be a challenging task. However, if you want to save time and money, we have handpicked some of the most reliable and effective WordPress themes. This 13 vacation rental WordPress theme collection has different styles, designs, and features that align with great customization and support. You can choose any theme as per your requirements and budget and develop a substantial online presence for your rental place within few simple steps. So let’s take a look at each theme:

This WordPress theme is a beautiful multipurpose choice. It is flexible and packed with extraordinary features for brands that want to develop a solid, smooth and modern website portal. For example, you can easily create a perfect rental site for hotels, rooms, tours, cars, and other activities with this booking theme.

Features:

It has more than 15 demos professionally designed with different purposes

You get 400+ flexible options in theme setting to create any kind of dynamic website

Smart search and strong filters provide and convenient and best user experience

Many layouts are available for listing pages that you can choose as per your preference

Various configurations integrated for checkout process

Membership and affiliate support is also there

Fully responsive and SEO ready theme

Latest and smart plugin compatibility

Overall it is a comprehensive theme for any brand working in the travel and hospitality sector.

Alpenhouse is a clean and systematic WordPress theme that holds the beautiful design and the latest features to help you with your rental website. It is a sophisticated theme and provides a seamless visual experience with its professional layout.

Features:

WooCommerce ready and retina ready theme

Global search and social media icons integration

Unique room layout and photo and video portfolio options

Four homepages and header and footer design option

Fully customizable and speed optimized

Premium MotoPress hotel booking plugin is included for an easy and practical booking experience

This WordPress theme allows you to build any kind of rental website for vacations and holiday businesses. You get the ultimate freedom of molding pages and blocks as per your preferences without any coding skills. So a great theme with a number of excellent features.

If you want to get a bright and elegant WordPress theme for your property rental website, then Roy Bed & Breakfast is a perfect one. This compact package is an attractive solution for small to medium brands working for holidays and traveling.

Features:

Cherry plugins are included enhancing your website’s functionality

15 topical images for free in this theme

It has multiple layout options to choose from as per your preference

Fantastic content modules to add various details to the website

Fully responsive and customizable theme

Easy drag and drop page builder support

Clean documentation and quick support

This clean and minimalistic website theme has all the essential features for developing a professionally crafted website platform. In addition, it has a strong structure, deep customization, and a classy look to make your work a lot easier and faster.

Sirene is a professionally designed WordPress theme, especially for yacht and boat rental services. It is an attractive, powerful, and adaptive design for yacht and boat rental services brands, be it independent enterprises or any well-known agency.

Features:

More than four demos with different designs and styles

Clean and classy layout

Powerful admin panel and mega menu support

Fully responsive design and SEO-ready structure

Easy customization with WPBakery compatibility

The unique detailed rental search filter is provided

Sticky menu and sticky sidebars

Practical inner pages

This theme has additional services like a fishing firm, sailing, water sport, regatta, surfing, parasail, and sail bureau, along with yacht and boat rental. So overall, it’s a fantastic theme choice for a specialized rental service provider.

This WordPress booking system-based theme allows any small to large business owners to have an engaging and effortless website. Mountainview is a layered website template that comes with a number of powerful features.

Features:

Social media integrations

Lightweight theme with excellent speed optimization

Mobile-friendly layout and SEO-optimized structure

Various built-in payment gateways

Weather, gallery, rules, and blog sections are also provided

Functional admin panel with calendar of bookings and filter

WPML support for multilingual websites

Overall, Mountainview is a beautiful theme that offers accessible and latest features so that any rental property business owner can build a substantial website without any coding knowledge. It’s a complete professional package for various rental property businesses.

This unique WordPress theme is for business owners of camping sites, vehicles, and related services. It is a flexible, stylish, and easy template to make any retinal website equipped with compelling features.

Features:

A beautiful full-screen slider with a CTA button for a unique intro

Numerous pre-made content blocks to add various details

This theme has an intelligent camp map with amazing animated markers

Allows sync bookings to Airbnb

Effortless customization with Elementor plugin

Professional booking and checkout features

Well designed header and footer

For RV parks and tent camping, this WordPress theme is a perfect choice. It has deep customization to offer with a perfectly responsive layout. In addition, you can add your services, gallery, schedule, and booking features without any coding knowledge, which makes this theme flawless.

The Happy Inn is a rich-looking WordPress theme for luxurious and attractive property retinal services. It is an elegant, powerful, and adaptive theme for brands looking for excellent quality with the latest features.

Features:

Built-in slider element is added for creating attractive slideshows

Translation ready theme with unlimited colors

Photoshop files and demo content are included

Easy customization with drag and drop page builder

Mega menus and sticky header for an interactive experience

Three beautiful demos are given

Social media integration is available

This theme can be a great choice for vacation homes, hotels, villas, and any rental property service. It has a very subtle and seamless performance with easy-to-manage features. In addition, the layout and engaging design give your users a comfortable and effective experience.

This theme can help you with a professionally designed website, increased bookings, and effective performance. Your online presence can have a beautiful tailor-made platform powered with smart and practical content, features, and look.

Features:

More than five professionally designed demos for hotels, B&Bs, and holiday homes

Authentic Gutenberg theme

More than 34+ custom made blocks

Three modern header style options

Ten multipurpose page and block styles

Compatible for WooCommerce store

Premium hotel booking plugin is provided

Various pricing, reviews, and booking features

Easy installation and customization

So shortly, Booklium is an enormous package for rental businesses. It has many features and a well-crafted design to suit any rental service platform making it one of the most recommended WordPress themes.

It is another decent WordPress theme for rental businesses. Villagio offers a straightforward and minimal layout with all the necessary features in one download. You can make an effective website within a few steps and customization, even if you are not good at coding.

Features:

Automatic sync with OTAs via iCal

Strong admin panel with booking calendar

Multiple rental properties can be added to this single website

Real-time search availability form is included

Hotel booking plugin with WooCommerce payments addon

Various features for pricing schedule

Customization for rules, discounts, and notification is possible

Villagio is a beautiful and professional theme option. It has essential features and a very good responsive layout. Moreover, you get complete control of every element and creative possibilities for your required design.

With this rental WordPress theme, you can build a market-ready website while saving a lot of time and money. It is an attractive, straightforward, and fully customizable theme that offers a bunch of professional features in a single package.

Features:

Seven beautiful pre-designed demos are provided

Customizable advanced search filters

Multiple ready to use listing page options

More than 30 styles and options for header and footer

Megamenu and more than five hover options

Fully responsive design and SEO friendly structure

Powerful front end-user dashboard

All the principal payment and booking features from leading payment functioning plugins

WP Rentals is a stunning and adaptive theme that can support many rental businesses. Be it for individual property or giant properties hub; this theme can work with any purpose and design requirements.

Villagio is a comprehensive theme that comes with a solid structure and the latest features. In addition, it has a fully customizable design and incredible functionality to help your brand with a compelling online presence.

Features:

Easy and effective MotoPress hotel booking plugin is available

Allows multiple location rental

Seasonal pricing and weekly and monthly rates can be added

Variable pricing structure and flexible booking rules are there

Robust and fully functional admin panel with calendar

Custom WooCommerece payments addon for all gateways functionality

Dropdown menu and social media integration is available

For hotels, villas, apartments, and all sorts of property rental services, this theme can be a good choice. It is flexible and carefully crafted as well for effortless and effective performance.

Sunway is a perfect WordPress theme for luxurious hotels, apartments, and villas. It is a fully customizable theme, so you can easily convert it as per your business and brand requirements. But the preliminary design, layout, animation, and structure are ideal for hotel, rooms, and villa bookings.

Features:

Built-in MotoPress hotel booking plugin

Three well designed front pages with smooth animations

Multiple pre-designed compelling inner pages

A real-time search availability form is provided

Unlimited number of accommodation, rentals, and services

Seasonal prices and custom rates can be added

Fully responsive and deeply constructed theme for rental businesses

Sunway is an elegant and premium design that can support any rental business like a cabin, hotel, resort, inn, chalet, B&B, and guest house. It can save a lot of time and energy, unlike the standard developing and designing website process.

With this complete rental and booking WordPress theme package, you can seamlessly design your rental website and offer a fantastic user experience. You can present your brand, processes, services, and properties in a most fantastic way without any coding skills.

Features:

Five excellent homepage layout designs

Hotel booking functionality with PDF invoice extension

Custom checkout fields

A complete booking system with the most advanced features

Easy customization with drag and drop page builder

Responsive and retina ready layout

Bunch of header and footer design settings

Fonts, travel icons, and unlimited color settings are given

Overall, Milenia is a massive package of a number of features, designs, and customizations. It can surely save your time and provide you a fantastic rental platform website.

A good website of your vacation rental service can showcase your property and assets in whichever way you want. It can lead your audience in a more controlled manner so that you can have the maximum conversion rate. That’s why online bookings and online visiting are significant beneficial trends.

Developing and designing your comprehensive business portal can take a lot of time and effort, which can be challenging and tedious sometimes. Therefore we have brought this professionally curated collection of adaptive and structured WordPress themes specially designed for vacation rental services. We have mentioned all the valuable information with each theme; still, you can check out the links and make the most constructive decision as per your criteria.