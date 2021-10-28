14 Awesome WordPress Themes for Colleges & Universities

Colleges and universities need a solid online platform where they can provide significant data of information to serve students, teachers, and a wider audience. That’s why it’s necessary to build a robust website that is not just portraying brand identity but also serving all business purposes. If you are a director or president of your college or university and want to design a website, you don’t necessarily have to get professional help to do that.

With powerful premade WordPress templates, you can develop a perfect website within a few steps and minimum time. We have collected 14 awesome WordPress themes for colleges and universities in this post to help various professionals to get an ideal website related to the education sector. All the themes are described well so that you can choose as per your requirements. So let’s understand the details of every theme.

Cedar high is a powerful multipurpose WordPress theme for various educational institutions. It has a clean, sophisticated and confident layout with mobile responsive design and valuable pages.

You get a pack of jet plugins from this theme to make your customization process more streamlined and accessible. Moreover, with smooth transitions, free stock images, and a unique video banner, this theme looks more innovative and functional for universities and colleges that offer various educational services.

So overall this beautiful WordPress theme has various valuable features to offer for professionals looking for a simple and fully editable template to build a solid college or university website.

This highly recommended WordPress theme has multiple attractive features for schools, colleges, universities and training centres. Grand college has a decent, minimal and straightforward design that gives a classic look.

It has a robust admin panel to provide you with total access to every element. This theme is SEO friendly and fully responsive to suit the modern requirements of your business. Moreover, you get four blog styles, six-footer layouts, a drag and drop page builder, fifteen background patterns, six custom post types, social media link integration and many more creative functions with this WordPress theme.

Grand college is very much suitable for experienced and well-managed colleges and universities to work digitally through a perfect medium without any hassle.

Eikra is a complete package of the education sector. This WordPress theme is a multipurpose theme that offers various designs and features for schools, universities, colleges, classes and other learning institutes.

It offers fourteen versatile and beautifully designed home page demos and support of a learning management system. In addition, it is a mobile-friendly, SEO compatible, fully customizable theme that has many page layouts, profile settings, and unique custom addons to provide you with an excellent website.

You get a fully editable and powerful theme pack with various designs and creative options to include your essential pages, data and links for large educational service purposes. So try this easy and effective theme and give your college or university a robust online platform to lead the market.

Education Base is a stylish, modern and flexible WordPress theme that provides you with a number of excellent and helpful features to make an interactive and seamless website. Any college, university, or school can use this theme for free as well.

A fully structured header and footer are available with this responsive theme. Moreover, you get custom widgets, a one-page menu, child page, blog section, header image, colors options, layout control, social media integration and search placeholder with this theme.

This WordPress theme can be a terrific choice to develop an innovative, classy and informative website to serve various educational purposes. You can use this theme without any coding knowledge and however, you want for your brand name.

Academia Pro 3.0 is an updated WordPress theme to support various colleges and universities. It has vital customization flexibility and professional features to save time and effort in making a website from scratch.

This WordPress theme has four home page designs, a three-column layout, WooCommerce support, event integration, parent page template, breadcrumbs feature, powerful header and responsive structure to offer website professionals and business owners.

Academia 3.0 has numerous exciting functions for stylish, attractive and powerful websites packed with essential pages and information so that every university or college can run their online business activities. So if you want to have an adaptive and supportive WordPress theme for your institute, this would be the best choice.

It is an extended WordPress theme that offers a bold, smooth and dynamic design for your website needs. Any university and college can use this theme to build a solid website with few easy steps and minimal customization effort.

American state university WordPress theme is built with Elementor page builder, allowing you to make creative customization easily. The Jet plugin pack and free stock images are also a part of the bonus that you get from this theme.

This theme is a fun and creative option for various exciting colleges and universities. It has an exciting video banner, fully customizable header and footer, social media links and animated menu option to make this a perfect WordPress theme for the education organization.

Kingster is a beautiful and perfect WordPress theme that is designed for sincere and passionate education institutes. Any large university or college can use this theme to build a sustainable and modern website for their helpful information.

You get a fully customizable website template powered by a learning management system. It has high-quality demos, a drag and drop page builder, 19 header styles, a robust admin panel, six gallery layouts, a genius wrapper system, and a mobile responsive layout to help you with your unique and professional website.

Your college website should be youthful, formal, connecting and easy to manage all the useful services from your end. This smartly designed theme has all the technical and flexible features to save your time and energy and provide you with a desirable website.

This comprehensive package of themes has multiple attractive themes for many different education and learning organizations. In addition, it has so many creative design elements and practical features for a large brand dealing with multiple educational services.

Tutoque is powered by the most popular LMS plugins, and it has incredible design freedom from the Elementor page builder. The WooCommerce support, responsive design, mobile-friendly structure, multilingual support, multiple header options, number of professional plugins and lovely designs make this theme one of the most loved ones.

So overall, it’s a fantastic set of themes to have if you want to get numerous creative options and pre-structured features from a single download for your university, college, school or any other education business.

Phoenix is a unique, impressive and contemporary website theme packed with many fantastic benefits for strong and cheerful colleges and universities. The elegant and straightforward design of this theme is what makes it more attractive and versatile.

This WPML ready theme has a mobile responsive design, portfolio options, SEO compatible structure, Bootstrap support, animated menu style, and fully functional footer and header to fulfil your various technical and creative needs.

With the Phoenix WordPress theme, you get to experiment with styles, elements and colors however you like to develop a beautiful and robust website to serve your students and faculties with your multiple educational services.

Buntington is a beautiful, minimal and stylish website theme that can be an excellent choice for colleges, universities and schools. It is a creative, professionally designed and flexible theme to suit your multiple website needs.

It has a customizable footer, cinema header, WooCommerce support, responsive layout, child theme, SiteOrigin page builder, well-organized documents and hundreds of google fonts to offer you excellent support for your website.

The plenty of widgets and live customizer makes this theme extremely flexible and innovative. So try this brilliant and smooth theme for your courses, classes and teaching services.

This WordPress theme is exquisite, sleek and smooth. It offers you a modern and impressive layout with unique transitions and professional functions so that any college or university can build a powerful website within a few simple and practical steps.

The red tone, wide banner area and attractive content options make this theme one of the most recommended ones for education institutes. It is built with a cherry framework that holds all required features integrated into plugins.

It is SEO ready, fully responsive, WPML ready, and has a fully customizable theme. So overall, it’s a wonderful WordPress theme that carries subtle design and practical features in a perfect package for your institute.

Capital is also a very smart and sophisticated WordPress theme with essential features and creative feasibility. You can beautifully customize the homepage layout however you like with its multiple widgetized areas and support of built-in WPZOOM widgets.

Visual customization, WooCommerce support, SEO ready layout, responsive design, block editor, easy installation, and event integration are some of the key features of this theme to make your experience smooth and effective.

Your college or university can present its applicable dates, links, events, programs, blogs, pictures and other information in a very dynamic manner with this theme—so overall an excellent choice to build a modern and connecting website.

Sayidan University alumni theme can be very helpful in managing college notice boards, essential links, student activities, upcoming events, online seminars, and many other crucial things.

Gallery, news, blogs, event countdown, career opportunities, registrations, directory, profile management, confidential material and fully functional header and footer are some of the highlights of this theme.

You can customize this fully responsive theme however you like without any strong coding skills. It is mobile friendly and designed with valid codes. So you can definitely use this WordPress theme to build a market-ready website for your college or university.

With this theme, you get a tremendous color pallet and unique layout design to portray your institute name creatively. It is a lively, modern and clean WordPress theme packed with helpful features for website professionals or non-professionals to build a stylish website with minimal effort and time.

It is built with a cherry framework to provide you with an excellent customization experience. Moreover, it is a fully responsive, SEO friendly, WPML ready, Bootstrap-powered theme that offers smooth transitions and animation for the banner, menu and other content blocks.

You should definitely try this university WordPress theme that shows a different layout and attractive colors to create a strong impression for your education institute brand. It has everything for students, management, faculties and other audiences, which makes it a perfect theme to work on.

This list has professionally designed WordPress themes with all the necessary and attractive features to give you easy and effective customization for your desired website. You get decent and reliable designs that can save a lot of time, money, and energy that you may need in designing from scratch.

With this collection, your university or college can get a sustainable online presence to provide students and teachers with essential, present, and future information. In addition, you get a number of editable and valuable pages to create valuable sections of your institute like history, placement, programs, downloads, faculty, and many more.

All the WordPress templates are easy to manage and edit for professionals with minimal or no coding skills to get a market-ready website without any hassle and delays. So choose the best theme for your education centre and create a solid presence for your numerous business activities.