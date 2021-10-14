Setting up a heavy website for complex and multilayered tasks is not an easy job. If you are planning to build a job board WordPress site for your brand, then it may sound very difficult and time-consuming step. But the truth is it’s not! Not with this collection of 14 best job board WordPress themes of the year.

Job portal sites attend heavy traffic and data manipulation on a daily basis; that’s why you need a robust website that can withstand such changes and usage. If you want to save time, money, and effort, then going for a premade template is a great choice. Nowadays, there is a number of quality templates available to make your job easy and provide you an excellent solution.

Therefore, our experts have collected some of the fantastic WordPress templates, especially for job boards. These themes are flexible, modern, and fully equipped with solid features so that you can build your website however you want with minimum effort and time. So let’s understand each of them in more detail.

Jobseek is a professionally designed WordPress theme for HR consultancy and recruitment agencies. It has a multilayered structure and adaptive features to allow brands to have a perfect-looking website.

With two beautiful demos, plenty of predestined inner pages, and a visual composer, the customization process becomes very easy and exciting. In addition, it has a WP job manager add-on bundle to make this theme an ideal solution for creating a solid and modern job portal.

It has a balanced design to help the visitors and admin professionals as well. Moreover, the minimal layout and useful blocks make this theme look very subtle yet strong. So overall, a good WordPress template to create a job board website with hassle-free customization.

CareerUp WordPress theme is a complete package that offers excellent features and premium design for employment agencies to establish a robust job listing platform. It is a creative, dynamic, and fully responsive theme that offers an amazing user experience.

It has more than eleven stunning demos with a powerful framework, including all the modern and useful functions. In addition, you get multiple technical features related to profiles, employers, candidates, jobs, and resumes to create your website as per your working pattern.

Advanced search, Top Filter Map, SEO-friendly design, and WooCommerce compatibility are some of the valuable features of this theme. So get this easy and effective WordPress template to make a large connecting network of job seekers and providers.

If you want a beautiful, professional, and rich WordPress theme, WorkBucket is the best one. It is an extended website template that includes a bunch of options for recruitment companies, HR agencies, and job providers in any sector.

The minimal design and layout structure will give you the best user experience and creative freedom to build your website however you like. This fully responsive design is built with Elementor page builder and Jet Plugins for better and effective customization.

You get stock images for free and a compelling framework to allow a large database of jobs, employers, and resumes. So try this fantastic job board website theme and offer the right place for all employment-related concerns.

With JobRoller, you get a simple, straightforward, and flexible WordPress theme that works best for job-providing consultancy. It has a systematic design carefully constructed by keeping job seekers in mind.

Various integrations, strong admin support, multilingual support, SEO-friendly design, and child themes and plugins are provided in this template. In addition, it has a solid directory look that can be very helpful to list all the jobs and data works.

Moreover, a separate blog section and monetization support are also given in this theme. So overall a good theme if you want to get a simple and effective template for your job board site.

Superio is a fantastic WordPress theme that gives a large number of unique and beneficial features for your job board and human resource-related business. In addition, it is a complete package that can give you a substantial website without any coding skill requirements.

It has more than ten beautiful home page demos, five single job layouts, and more than fourteen job listing layouts. In addition, a user dashboard and various premium plugins allow you to make your operations seamless and efficient.

Moreover, Superio has a modern and attractive design with innovative features like featured jobs, application tracking and deadline, deep search options, alerts, profile builder, resume builder, and WooCommerce payment to give you a dynamic job listing site.

Specialty is powered by WP Job Manager, which is an official plugin of WordPress. It is a beautiful WordPress theme with a job finder bar and a job listing section on the main page. You get a fully responsive layout and clean documentation with this theme.

The drag and drop page builder and vital customization flexibility make this theme amazing to work with. Moreover, it is fully compatible with almost every modern plugin so that you can add every business operation swiftly to this theme.

It has a smart and straightforward layout structure that can make a solid job board site. Every necessary page and link are also added to this template. So overall, a wonderfully designed theme if you want to have a market-ready website in few steps.

For job agencies, employment consultancy, and HR companies, this theme can be a great solution. It has a comprehensive structure and flexible features to help your brand to get a solid website with attractive design and streamlined functions.

Jobfinder is a highly customizable theme that has an extensive admin interface, page templates, custom widgets, shortcodes, login and register forms, and multiple homepages as part of design features.

You get profoundly customizable and adaptive candidate pages, resume file submission, employer pages, job listing, alerts, and various other useful features to make a systematic job listing portal. So overall, it is a solid and creative WordPress theme for you to redefine your brand and allow job seekers to get valuable and quality service from your end.

It is another powerful WordPress theme holding professional features and a dynamic layout for employment, consultation, and human resource management businesses. In addition, Cariera is powered by WP Job Manager, which makes it suitable for job seekers and employers as well.

You get smartly designed unique job layouts and more than ten home pages with this theme. Moreover, it has advanced search, sidebar search, application management, bookmarks, alerts, and company manager as a part of its bundle of solid features.

Various promotional packages, notifications, and map integration are given in this design. So, in other words, you get a complete solution for your job board website that allows you to customize it however you like.

With this fully customizable and mobile-friendly WordPress theme, you can create a seamless, attractive, and fully functional job portal for your business without any strong coding knowledge and complicated process.

You get more than three home pages demos, unlimited sidebars, parallax image and video background, custom widgets, more than twenty add-ons, and drag and drop page builder from this theme.

It has a smooth and interactive layout that carries multiple functional blocks with great flexibility. So you can definitely use this premade website design for your business to offer various job services to candidates and employers.

CareerHunter is a modern, subtle, and robust WordPress theme that holds an attractive layout and professional look. You get excellent creative freedom with this theme to craft it according to your brand and business activities.

It has an advanced candidate profile page and employer profile page, both with front-end editing. In addition, both the segments have better and organized deep features that help candidates and employers to get the most convenient and ideal service.

You get four brilliant home pages, sticky header, child theme, unlimited pages, and fully responsive design from this theme. So overall, it is a great WordPress theme for job consultancies and human resource managing companies to get a professional and fully personalized website.

Entaro gives you a holistic WordPress theme for all kinds of employment services. It has a well-designed structure and minimal design, which can be perfect for any small to large enterprise.

With this job directory theme, you can manage types, job listings, profiles, and categories. In addition, you get more than five home page layouts, company layout, footer builder, two listing layouts, and two resume layouts with this template.

It is a fully responsive and SEO-friendly design with easy and effective customization features. You can surely use this WordPress theme and have a smooth and attractive animated design that can give you an ideal job listing website without any complex steps and heavy coding skills.

NeoJB is a clean, sophisticated, and rich WordPress theme with amazing customizations and minimal design. It has a fully-featured header and footer along with variants and strong control.

With Elementor page builder, your customization becomes easy and efficient without coding knowledge. This package has over 89 premium widgets, unlimited colors, sidebars, custom header and title bar, custom CSS and font override, and more than 500 fonts.

It allows you to build a subtle and strong job portal with a friendly and compelling layout so that your online presence can serve all of your clients and job seekers.

It is a fun, creative, and bold WordPress theme that can transform your business into a complete digital revolution of job listings. It has a balanced design for candidates and employers; therefore, companies dealing with placement consultation, manpower management, and workforce planning can effectively use this template.

You get the fully responsive layout, parallax scrolling, background video, charts, and icons from this theme. In addition, it is SEO friendly, widget ready, premium plugins are supported, animated, and flexible theme for a unique experience.

This theme provides excellent deep customization and various valuable features which help you to build a comfortable and attractive website for employers and job finders.

With this theme, you get multiple creative options to customize the theme as per your requirements. It has a minimal, easy, and stylish design with an interactive layout for you to create a perfect job board website.

Jobify has endless design options that can help you stylize and design your website in the most creative way. It has a high-speed performance and SEO-friendly nature, along with responsive design and organized documentation.

Job listings, blogs, maps, advanced search features, and extensive header and footer make this theme one of the most influential and accessible WordPress themes for creating a job portal website or online platform for employment agencies.

Job board websites are expected to be technically well structured and adaptive for any upgradation and future requirements. However, designing, planning, execution, remapping, and approval processes can be lengthy and distracting. Taking a predesigned template is a modern and effective solution that allows brands to have a perfect online presence on their own without involving any hassles and losses.

You can simply choose your WordPress theme as per your requirements and preferences and customize it to give a personalized look. We have mentioned all the essential information in this list; however, you can also check the details in the reference links. So make a compelling job board website from our professionally crafted collection and a guidepost to save delays and failures.