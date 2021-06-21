14 WordPress Themes For Government Websites

Government sectors and institutions can have multiple objectives behind creating their website. Unlike businesses, they may not have a focus on promoting their name and building a brand. In most cases, government websites are for all people and their required services.

So a government website has to be strong, reliable, fast, and accessible. Having a discussion, planning, designing, and launching process for the government portal can take a lot of time and energy, which can be eliminated to a certain extent through unique government website templates. In this article, we have gathered 14 fantastic WordPress themes for the government portals.

These website themes can help you to launch a solid website within minimum time and effort. Every theme is professionally designed and packed with excellent features to help any kind of government website, whether it’s a city or county site. So let’s check out the details.

City government is a modern WordPress theme that is a perfect match for modern cities, towns, and villages. It has two website demos and homepage layouts with amazing customization possibilities. And this mobile responsive theme carries a bunch of high-end features to use for many multiple purposes.

It has a visual composer, custom theme options panel, PO composer, media content manager, and various other technicalities to set up a fully furnished government website.

With a revolution slider, Essential Grid, WPBakery, premade city services, appointment sections, attractions and event pages, and many customization feasibilities, you can create an excellent government portal for citizens.

Overall, the city government is a beautiful theme that has an attractive layout and interactive elements to offer seamless service and appearance for any particular government.

With the eGovenz WordPress theme, you can bring the government closer to civilians. This theme is ideal for municipal offices and political portals to make information hub and provide appropriate service.

eGovenz is a powerful WordPress theme that includes many features like gallery, forums, complaint/suggestion form, single pages for municipal departments and team members, application download, and many more.

Modern homepage layout options and compatibility with plugins like Elementor page builder, Yoast SEO, revolution slider, WooCommerce, and many more make this theme easy to customize and easy to manage.

eGovenz leaves no space for disappointment. You can build a solid government website with this theme and represent the city, town, or institution perfectly to users.

Govnet WordPress theme has a holistic approach towards city and government objectives. It can transform into any government or political website as per your requirements. This theme has a solid layout and professional designs to represent any city, party, municipality, or office.

This WordPress theme has got more than five homepage options, more than fifteen header styles, more than eight-footer styles, and various color customizations to provide you an excellent personalization experience.

Govnet is a mobile-friendly theme with SEO optimization and the latest plugin compatibility, which means you get everything you need to build a profound government website. And the modern designs and clean layout can work for any size of a town, city, or organization.

It is a detailed and sophisticated WordPress theme that offers sleek and minimal design with an appropriate focus on necessary elements. TheGov has brilliant customization features and seamless transitions to provide the best user experience.

You get easy-to-install and easy-to-manage demos with premium plugins and advance flexibility. This WordPress theme has a blog, portfolio, shop, and many premade pages to expand the usability for you.

This theme is highly desirable because of some smart features like WooCommerce compatibility, drag and drop page builder, mobile-friendly layout, SEO optimization, customizable colors and fonts, child theme support, and translation-ready structure.

So, make an exciting government portal for your city outlook, event publishing, information center, or any other political and government purpose.

City hall is a free WordPress theme for government sites and political portals. It has a classic three-column layout with a well-designed structure to provide all the necessary sections for the government portal or town website. This theme is fully responsive and adaptive to many different organizations and governments.

This theme is well compatible with page builders like Elementor, Beaver Builder, visual composer, Divi, etc., so that you can customize every element smoothly and quickly. Other features of this theme are mobile menu, blog section, SEO code, custom widget, color customization, translation ready, layout settings, and social media links.

Without much investment, if you want to set up a website for NGO, government portal, community site, political party, or any other civic platform, then City hall is a brilliant option for you.

It is a clean and attractive HTML template to help you with various government websites. Hisfull has a multi-column layout with exciting customization features to fulfill your creative requirements.

You get a drop-down menu option, various useful elements, and SEO optimization with this theme as essential features. And this theme is entirely mobile-friendly to highly consistent on every device.

Smooth transition, sincere designs, pre-built pages, Google Maps integration, blog, and gallery section give you a premium look and feel with this WordPress theme. So if you want to create a solid and reliable website to take the government portal closer to people, then Hisfull can be a great choice.

Republik is a pretty decent WordPress theme with all essential features and pages. With this theme, you can create any local government, office, agency, or organization to serve the people for various purposes.

This theme has a minimal and straightforward design without excessive and loud elements, making it perfect for high-end government sites. You also get a fully responsive layout with two different home page options to mold it into your expectations.

Republik WordPress theme has excellent customization options for pages, content, colors, and fonts. It provides compatibility with many supportive plugins to provide you an easy to edit and manage website theme. So you can use this theme for simple and connecting government portal to invite users and improve services.

This one is a beautifully designed holistic WordPress theme that offers comprehensive functionality for any kind of government institution, town, or city portal. Whether it’s for a particular service or digital representation for tourists and other people, this theme can fit perfectly.

Dream city has beautiful homepage layouts and page options to allow you to create your website and manage pages separately as per your preferences.

You get translation flexibility, WPML compatibility, mobile responsiveness, shortcodes, animation, form builder, mega menu, drag and drop page builder, and many outstanding features with this theme to build a seamless website.

Dream City has disciplined designs and exciting features to make any government portal stand out and help users.

Cindy WordPress theme is an inclusive theme with eye-catchy design elements and an interactive layout. For multiple segments and services, government portals need a solid website with the latest technical functionality, and Cindy has everything for that matter.

It has a mobile-first approach and improved readability to provide you clean and clutter-free website. It is a user-friendly and fully responsive WordPress theme with useful page and posts templates to make your work easier.

Cindy theme is designed to adapt to any government sector and institution. Because it is user-friendly and disabilities friendly, website developers love to utilize its features for various government objectives.

Desal is a rich WordPress theme for political party/ candidate or government portal. If you want to have a premium WordPress theme to create a solid platform in the minimum effort, then Desal is the best option for you.

It has an attractive header, footer, and layered pages with a mobile-friendly layout and advanced customization options. With more than five homepages and an Elementor page builder, building a strong website for any city or institute is easier.

You get unlimited colors and font options, redux framework, contact form 7, Loco translator, and many customizations with logo, menu, header, and footer.

Overall it is a great theme to make an informative and attractive government website.

GovtPress is a beautiful WordPress theme packed with the latest designs and features. This theme can work efficiently for any governmental or municipal portal with the systematic layout, unique transitions, and deep customization options.

You get four amazing homepage options with fourteen layered pages so that you can select premade elements and build a solid website without any professional skills. Besides Elementor page builder, this theme offers compatibility with various other plugins like WPML, Contact Form 7, Mailchimp, etc.

Whether it’s for town or corporations, you can select a GovtPress WordPress theme to build an accessible website without any coding skills with the help of its guided customization features and appealing look.

TownPress is a specially designed WordPress theme for local municipalities of any town or village. It has the modern and sophisticated design to elevate any government portal or institute. With easy to follow layout, it’s easier to make a global presence for citizens and tourists.

It offers various specific options such as local weather widget, listing directory, gallery, upcoming events, forums, and more to help you with your fully-featured modern municipality website.

This theme is mobile-friendly, child theme supporting, translation ready, well compatible with various page builders like Elementor and WPBakery, google map supported, and easily customizable.

So if you want to create an online presence for municipal office, government service, or any city’s directory with simple steps, then Townpress can be a wonderful option.

Your search for a premium and distinct WordPress theme can end here if you select the City of WP theme for your government website. This theme has a beautiful layout and exciting features to offer that can help you with your municipal or organizational site without any coding skills.

It is a fully responsive WordPress theme with a powerful admin panel and drag and drop layout creator. And you can customize color schemes and settings in real-time with the City of WP.

Attractive layout, WooCommerce support, google fonts, latest plugin compatibility, and big extended menu are some of the impressive features of this theme.

So with excellent customization possibilities and professional design, you can easily use this theme for any government portal or city website.

Pressville is a professionally designed WordPress theme with keeping small to medium towns and cities in mind. You can create a powerful government portal for various information and services with this theme without any coding knowledge and a time-consuming process.

It is a clean and user-friendly theme with advanced features. You can make a detailed and accessible WordPress site for your small to medium town project. Pressville offers valid documentation, a mega menu, and all required pages for a governmental website.

This theme can work fantastic for various government and organizational purposes with WPBkaery page builder, mobile-friendly layout, child theme support, plugins, and wide customizations.

Earlier government websites used to be developed with a predefine structure and probably without much designing input. But since time is changing and people are exposed to an end number of variables, government websites are also transforming as per their people’s behavior.

As a result, perfect designing concepts, color theory, and exciting elements are becoming part of government portals. That is why if you want to develop a government website from scratch, you may have to invest more than before.

However, thanks to some online marketplace and sources, you can have a strongly built website structure premade that just require minimal input from your end. Above mentioned, all the themes are handpicked, and we have considered every aspect related to government portals.

You can check them out in detail and pick one as per your preference; that’s how easy it is to start with the government website.