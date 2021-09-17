Video is a medium that has evolved immensely in the last couple of decades. It has impacted every industry and every customer decision. That’s why industries, brands, and individuals incorporate videos in their strategies, ads, business, and routine activities. Those who are primarily working around videos, be it filmmakers, photographers, vloggers, or editors, always need a different platform to present themselves and their work.

There are many video platforms like Youtube and Vimeo, but a robust website makes your presence dynamic and helps you attend maximum engagement, leads, and opportunities. SEO ranking and brand value can also increase and offer diverse possibilities. Therefore to help professionals and brands, we have curated this list of 15 creative WordPress themes for video bloggers. These themes are professionally designed and fully equipped for anyone working in the video industry. So let’s check out the details:

Vlogger is a modern, sleek, and flexible website theme that can make an excellent website for videos, tutorials, online courses, and video blogs. It is packed with professional features and full video support for any kind of video-related purpose.

It has four exciting demos and a fully responsive layout. In addition, you get complete support for the monetization process. With 12 ads slots and live customization and shortcodes, you can easily monetize your videos.

All major video channels like Youtube, Vimeo, Flickr, ted, and Dailymotion are also supported. Moreover, multiple menu styles, custom widgets, and plugins make the overall experience effortless and interactive.

This powerful WordPress theme allows you to make any sort of video content-oriented website. Whether you want to build a video gallery, streaming site, tv shows, entertainment, reviews, vlogging, or any other video platform, Vodi theme can support all your needs.

Providing light and dark themes, this WordPress template has five amazing demos and four header and footer styles. With advanced filters, sorting options, and helpful inner pages, this theme can provide a perfect user experience.

It has a stylish and premium quality design with smooth sliders and attractive elements. So overall this theme has a wide range of creative possibilities and professional structure to help you with a beautiful video website.

Video zoom 4.0 is a compelling WordPress theme that offers fast and interactive performance. In addition, you get advanced functionality and customization features so that you can build your personalized website within the minimum effort.

This WordPress theme has dark and light themes, responsive design, video slider, and theme options panel. It allows you to insert your videos from external links or self-host your videos with simple steps.

It can automatically catch thumbnails from your YouTube and Vimeo videos which makes this theme very fascinating. So overall, this theme can be a perfect choice to represent your profile and videos without any high-end coding skills.

GoVideo is a free WordPress theme with a clean and solid structure. It is a multipurpose theme designed for blogs, videos, photos, magazines, and newspapers. The available live customizer options and custom widgets allow you to develop your website however you like with easy steps.

It is a fully responsive theme with an elegant and modern design that can offer consistent performance on every device. You can easily use this WordPress theme for free and make it an attractive platform for video streaming and blogging. External links and internal video uploads can support your various other activities and make your website stronger.

This WordPress theme can be a great choice if you want to get a stylish and supportive theme for your large video gallery and blogging content. It has a powerful layout and professionally built design to offer you fantastic features and options.

With easy installation and customization, anyone can build a preferable website design with less time and energy. It has more than six demos and header designs. Moreover, it is compatible with all the major plugins and has flexible easy to use page options.

Moviestar holds an extensive range of features to make your website look professional and just as per your requirements. It is a heavy and smooth WordPress theme idea for movies, reviews, vlogs, and galleries.

Videoly theme provides a holistic solution for your website needs. It has a unique design and exciting layout to make your website look stunning. In addition, you can customize every element as per your choice with an easy drag and drop page builder.

You get more than nine beautifully designed demos and a powerful admin panel to give you complete control over everything. It also offers a famous Visual Composer and a premium photoshop toolkit for free.

This cool WordPress theme has a drop-down menu and animated layout to make the experience more refreshing. So try this theme for your solid video content and other vital purposes.

Vlogr is another free WordPress theme specially designed for video and related purposes. It is a simple, basic, and straightforward theme that offers compatibility with the latest plugins and a beautiful design.

You can merge your Youtube, Vimeo, and other platform’s content to this theme and offer a fantastic user experience. Moreover, it has video showcases, a featured slider, a blogging section, and a responsive layout to offer.

It also offers a custom background, header, menu, and many other customization features, along with featured images and grid layout. So overall, it is a fantastic theme to try for video websites.

Betube is an extensive WordPress theme with a busy layout and heavy design. However, it has excellent performance and customization support to take your video profile to the website.

This powerful and responsive theme offers more than eight professionally crafted demos and unique elements with light and dark versions. You get premade inner pages and multiple page layout options as well.

Other than that, built-in video widgets, front-end user dashboard, embedded video forms, self-hosting videos are some of the critical features of this theme. So to conclude, Betube is a powerful wordpress theme offering excellent structure to support your videos, blogs, and other details.

With this theme, you can present your video styles and persona very smartly and stylishly. It has an attractive and subtle design with a unique animated layout. For easy editing and extra help, it also has beautifully designed inner pages and free images.

Effective widgets, Elementor page builder, and mega menu with drop-down sections make your customization easy and effective. In addition, with the jet blog plugin and jet elements plugin, you get unique accessibility and features to build your solid website.

So to make a beautiful video blog website, you can surely trust the YouMovie theme and, without any hassle, create your site.

Viem is a dynamic WordPress theme that allows you to share your collection of creative videos, stream videos, and interactive blogs in a most attractive way. The user interface is readable, accessible, and engaging, providing a great user experience.

It supports all the major video streaming links from YouTube to google driver videos. In addition, you get more than eight beautifully designed demos to choose from. Unlimited sidebars and unlimited customization features allow you to create your personalized website.

And lastly, drag and drop page builder, child theme support, community videos, quick Ajax search, and advertising support are some of the highlights of this theme.

Vlogger is a specially designed theme for video bloggers, and it has multipurpose nature as well. So whether it’s for entertainment, travel, education, lifestyle, spirituality, technology, or any other purpose, this theme can adapt to any design and category.

It is sophisticated, attractive, responsive, user-friendly, a call to action, and has flexible theme layouts to offer an extensive range of valuable features. Moreover, this theme is SEO-friendly, clean, and fast loading for modern website requirements.

So if you want a free website template with a bunch of flexible and custom features, designs, and blocks, then Vloggr is a highly recommended theme. You can definitely use this WordPress theme for your online video showcasing platform.

VideoMag has a fascinating layout for video blogging and magazine websites. It is clean, straightforward, and packed with the latest functions to allow you an easy and detailed process.

You can easily create versatile layouts with native WordPress tools. And as per your preferences, you can build your site without any hassle. You get smooth and robust performance, Metabox plugin, PSD files, Unyson support, responsive layout, intuitive interface, and custom widgets as a part of its wide range of features.

Overall, VideoMag is a smart theme that has high-quality features and design for any modern and busy video blogging/ magazine website.

Richard Dream is a perfect and straightforward WordPress theme. It is professionally designed to provide you a systematic layout and seamless experience.

It is built with Elementor page builder for easy customization and has an SEO-friendly and well-documented structure. Moreover, you get a pack of Jet plugins and free images with this theme to make your interface exciting and attractive.

This theme offers full support for your inner pages, audio, and video requirements. You can showcase your portfolio and make a solid impression of your brand name.

If you want to manage all of your media files on a single website, this can be ideal. SocialPlay has a beautiful design for your videos, images, and audio files. You can directly share your video blogs or embed your YouTube links as well.

Custom pages, custom widgets, and custom layout options make your customization process detailed and accessible. You get fully documented files with PSD files, a drop-down menu, and custom graphics as well.

So basically, SocialPlay is a very simple and effective theme to present your videos, audios, and other media files in a one-stop platform of your content and brand name.

ExS video is a multipurpose child theme that allows you to develop a creative platform for your video gallery. It is simple, interactive, and adaptive to support any purpose related to video blogging, video streaming, video syncing, and many more.

With WooCommerce and Easy Download Plugin, this unique theme also includes an online businesses feature. Moreover, it has unlimited colors, header and footer layout, more than fifteen blog layouts, and responsive design to offer.

So if you want to make a perfect video blogging website without any investment and hassle, then ExS video is a great choice offering all the essential elements for a robust website.

With a professional WordPress theme, you can develop your brand’s identity and operate a number of other activities. You get a fantastic layout and features to upload your latest videos, news, and details to keep your audience informed and engaged. The list, as mentioned above, has beautiful WordPress themes related to different designs and categories.

As per your content, requirements, and purpose, you can pick the most suitable one and get your website ready in minimum time and budget. Creating a website from premade templates is a straightforward and convenient process rather than investing a lot of time in designing from scratch. All the themes are fully customizable and easy to operate so that anyone can have their video presence on websites without any coding knowledge. Hence it is good to understand all the mentioned details and get maximum benefits from this versatile collection of WordPress themes.