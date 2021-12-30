20 Stunning Social Media Templates for The New Year

November and December can be an exciting Holiday season, but designers can get super loaded with projects for creating various designs related to the new year. This ranges from promotional marketing offers, social media posts, and other digital marketing assets to even print media like postcards, invitations, and a lot more. Each year the designing trends vary, and based on that, designers have to pick up what works best for their project and use that to create effective designs.

The overload of new year-related designs leads to an overall dip in the quality of the designs. While browsing through social media, you will find many posts that are similar to each other. This happens mainly because designers spend less time creating original designs and using available ready-made designs.

There is absolutely nothing wrong with using templates, but as a designer, you need to take care that you use creative and fresh templates that make your designs exclusive and stand out. To help you with that, we are proud to showcase these 20 amazing-looking social media templates for the New Year and beyond. Most are free to use but may require a trial subscription.

First off is this top-quality new year social media template from Envato that can be used for Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook. It has a modern style with great-looking elements amongst a black background with bright green text. It’s ready to go. Just change out the text, add an image and you’re ready to post. This template comes with a fully layered PSD file that’s customizable and editable.

Instagram stories are at the moment one of the best ways to push out your content. Therefore, do not get left behind when making New Year greetings through Instagram stories. Here’s an amazing quality set of images from a very talented designer Alina Koshelkova of the Mockup Store on Shutterstock. You can use these ready-to-use vectors that feature bold gradient deep purple, red colors with gold stars, and an outline of your important text. There are five different designs available. You can either choose one or mix up the elements as needed and alter the text to suit your project.

If the first item was very simple, then this second is the opposite as it is very trendy and cool. The design is predominantly based on the smart typography created for writing ‘2022’. Vibrant colors are used throughout the design, and various party elements are sprinkled beside the number typography. The template is available in an editable format in Adobe Photoshop and Illustrator. The designs are print-ready if you want to use them for New Year Party Invitations, posters, or social media posts.

New Year is incomplete with massive sales that the majority of the brands announce. If you are a Business-to-Customer company, you should also explore announcing an end-of-year sale for your brand. This Instagram bundle can be very useful for announcement posts. It allows you to wish your users a Happy New Year and offers a lot of creative ways to inform them about the sales. The bundle comes with a set of editable and ready-to-use stunning 60 animated Instagram stories and 15 posts.

For most of the projects, you will need to use standard social media post templates that adhere to the latest design trends. This very high-quality and editable template from Adobe Stock fits nicely for that and is totally free with an Adobe Stock 30 day trial subscription. You’ll get 10 free downloads. The design is simple but very professional-looking and uses basic shapes, flowing gradients, and contrasting colors. Four designs provide various content options, including event invitations and basic Happy New Year wishes. Because you get its editable file, you can always tweak the colors and content to fit your needs.

The New Year is a significant event for most people and presenting a bright and cheery design can be encouraging to the reader. This set of 6 social media vectors is free and keeps a consistent theme of colors and patterns for each image. The images present a happy and cheerful design with fireworks, circles, flower icons, and more. The colors of gold, blue, pinks, purple and white all blend well. This vector can be downloaded as an EPS or JPEG file. Attribution: Happy Vectors by Vecteezy

Apart from creating posts, you may also be assigned to create beautiful social media cover images. It is always a good idea to keep changing the cover images of your social media handle based on trending topics. This cover image template features a 3d paper-style background, set in a winter wonderland with snow, trees, and a hanging 2022 typography along with Happy New Year. The background is a gradient red and white-colored snow-covered forest. This is a very festive vector that can be changed each Christmas and new year season or any holiday event.

The New Year will also bring a lot of positivity and motivation, and a majority of this will be well displayed on social media in the form of quotes. We will see users reinforce their New Year resolutions in the form of inspirational quotes. This new year quote bundle package offers 100 quotes in PNG and JPEG format. They come with ready-to-post content. But if you need, you can always edit or add elements to the quote design. The good part is that these quote designs are very resourceful and can be used around the year.

Many brands often wish Christmas and Happy New Year together and hence need such integrated posts. This pack of four social media posts comes with a combination of Christmas and new year design assets. Both the festive wishes are included. The design overall is very trendy with the use of festive colors. Illustrations of standard festive elements like Christmas Tree, gifts, reindeer, and others, along with highly creative typography, are used. This template is highly recommended if you want to impress your userbase with your design creativity.

Time for change – is the message of this template, and it’s very relevant. Designed on a good Indigo background, this new year’s social media template relies heavily on the number typography. 2022 is written creatively, including using a clock in place of number zero. Other than that, the design is kept simple, which lets the typography stand out in a better way. The design can be used in various forms for social media or for New Year Party invites.

If you plan to wish Happy New Year through Instagram stories in a very loud and quirky way, then this template will be useful. The design of these stories is very smartly done. They include many elements related to the new year in the form of wine glasses, bottles, clocks, gifts, crackers, and more. There are four different layouts, out of which two layouts allow the use of photographs. You can use this space to personalize your festive greetings by including a photograph of yourself or your team, or your brand.

Apart from new year wishes, many brands come up with creative content related to flashbacks or memories of the brand or people involved throughout the year. This New Year Carousel kit comes loaded with a variety of Instagram posts and templates that you can use for posting content related to New Year. While some of them are graphic-based, the majority of them are photograph-based. But the good part is that you get the editable files, so you can change the photographs or design elements as per need.

New Year is synonymous with fireworks in many regions of the world. The new year is always welcomed with a spectacular fireworks display. This sentiment is used in this Instagram stories template. Fireworks of different forms, sizes, and colors are created slightly abstractly. They are well placed on top of a dark blue background. These abstract fireworks make the stories look more creative and memorable. Because you get the editable files, you should add your branding in terms of using your companies logo and other content.

Are you organizing a New Year Party and sending out invites on social media? Then you need to get this template pack. You will get nine different creatives using which you can invite people for a party, wish them a new year, and inform them about your brand offers and other details. The design is kept simple with the use of basic elements along with photograph smart objects. Upon purchasing this set, you will get editable files nicely organized in layers, including smart objects for photos.

Apart from standard new year wishes, you will also want to inform your users about the special end-of-year sale that your brand is offering. For that, you need to get this pack of new year’s sales Instagram story templates. The designs are flashy, and that helps you get users’ attention. It also allows you to include photographs of your brand or happy customers. Moreover, there is sufficient space for you to add your branding and all the sales details.

While all digital marketing teams and customer-based brands are busy posting their new year greetings on social media, startups often feel left out. So we have specially included this template which has some highly creative social media posts for new year’s wishes. The posts rely heavily on flat design illustrations, which include standard startup design assets like idea bulb, hourglass, clock, target, and a lot more. When you get this pack, you get access to the open file, which you can use to change colors, text and add your own branding.

Flat illustrations are one of the design trends you should use for your new year social media posts. This set offers six different designs for wishing the new year to the users. The overall layout and composition remain the same, but the festive elements keep changing along with the content placement. This is a smart choice for a template for brands who want to be perceived as cool, quirky, and trendy.

To add inclusivity to your designs, it would not be a bad idea to have oriental designs when posting the new year’s festive greetings. You can decide this based on your target audience. This pack of new year Instagram posts includes nine different creative designs. Orange and yellow are used as the base colors, and many design elements are set on top of it. The various designs include templates for promotional offers as well.

This template is very simplistic, but beautiful and can give your brand a very refreshing look for holiday and new year posts. The white Happy New Year typography is clean, but simple font over a dark purple and blue toned background. All colors and the stylized tree have a nice gradient flow. The modern pine tree has an elegant presence to it like an arrow pointing to the heavens. This stylized Christmas tree greeting card can be altered year after year to fit many projects such as your social media posts, websites, brochures, posters, books, and more.

The majority of designers will go for the routine red or green color for social media posts related to the new year. However, you can make your design stand out by using this very classy template with the new year wishes in the subtle background with a golden tone. The overall look of the post is very classy, minimal, and to the point. The light gradient in the background and formation of the Christmas Tree and gift using basic shapes makes the template a good choice for premium brands.

Conclusion

Designing social media creatives for the new year is a laborious and challenging task, given the huge number of such creatives made and shared. Hence designers must come up with something unique and captivating, which makes the social media post more effective. The 20 design assets shared above have been collated from some of the most reliable sources. You can save time and use these templates to create visually appealing social media creatives for the new year. Remember to always include credit or attribution if required when using royalty-free images.

From all of us at WebDesignDev – Happy New Year!