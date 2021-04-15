22 Newest Monospace Fonts For Designers

Fonts play a vital role in projecting the right personality of the company and establishing the gravity of your topic. There are abundant fonts available in the market that can help you structure the perfect tonality you desire.

But if you think you can’t get this range and versatility with monospace fonts, then you are mistaken. While they were mainly used for printed documents or coding until a while back, monospace fonts have gone through a drastic renovation.

With the new and advanced range of monospace fonts, you can transform your text and provide it the personality that you desire. From simplistic elegance to a futuristic design, here are a few monospace fonts that you should definitely have as a graphic designer.

Raliegh is a futuristic design that makes your design very attractive and gives it a conceptual gravity. It imitates the effect that you would get from a stencil. The font is available in 8 different styles, each better than the previous one.

Considered one of the boldest fonts available in the market, Odudo Mono is an awesome monospace font that is simple, clean, and adheres to a minimalist design. You can use this font for any kind of design, be it digital or print, and it will add a robust personality to it. This particular font is ideal for designing website headers as the bravado of these fonts can very efficiently establish command and instantly grab your viewer’s attention.

Providing a versatile range of font width and gradation, Alma Mono is the go-to font for every designer. It is a visually appealing font that makes your text look more elegant and easier to read. From the sharp finishing of Alma Mono Thin to Alma Mono Heavy’s boldness, this monospaced serif font provides about 5 different width gradation levels. This makes it one of the most flexible fonts that you can find in the market.

Providing a clean-cut letter design, Arkibal Mono is a font that is loved by all designers, as well as viewers. The elegant and angular design of this font appeals to a wide range of demography and fulfills all kinds of text needs. Arkibal Mono is available in 6 different weights, including features like uppercase characters, lowercase characters, numbers, and lots of glyphs that can be used for a range of languages.

Calamity is a very creative monospaced font that can be used in lots of unique ways. From creating posters to designing flyers, you can use these fonts in multiple ways, and it will definitely accentuate the visual impact of your design in every scenario. You can choose this font in its regular format or add an outline to bring out your design’s aesthetic appeal. Calamity is heavily seen in posters and graphics of video games.

Bergen Mono is a sharp, edgy, and classic font that can be easily used for all types of professional and corporate designs, be it digital or print. You can use it to make website headers, blog titles, and poster designs. Along with English, it supports Latin, Cyrillic, and Greek languages and provides a diverse font pack that consists of 6 types of monospaced typefaces. It gives off a bold and strong personality which can accentuate your message and give it a little more gravitas.

Featuring a retro and vintage look, Vintama is a sophisticated serif font that has a monospaced design. Due to its robust style and graphic appeal, you can use this font for designs where the text needs to be attractive and elegant. It is the perfect font for making logos, website headers, as well as printing T-shirts. The font is available in two versions – The regular version and the Shadowed Version.

Bringing you the perfect combination of a creative design and monospace design, the Bistro Font is one of the most playful fonts that you will find here. It has a child-like design which is ideal for restaurants, billboards, and pamphlets. The Bistro font comes in 3 different font weights while giving you the freedom to add bi-colors, interior coloring, lining, and a range of other options to give it your original touch.

Cartograph is a group of fonts that are available in both monospace design, as well as proportional version typeface. This design’s inspiration comes from the terminal signs and typewriter fonts, which make it ideal for website body text and app text. The most attractive aspect of this font is the sheer number of different variations that it provides. Along with a classic monospace design, the Cartograph also includes 8 different font weights. That makes the total font count to about 32, which are available in just one pack.

Nicolatte has a certain amount of flamboyance to it. This trendy and stylish font is a monospaced font wherein each letter has a certain flair and uniquely fashionable look. This particular font also comes with a number of different creative alternatives for the characters, which helps you to customize it upon your need. Nicolatte font is ideal for designing logos, social media posts, flyers, and anything that is related to lifestyle marketing.

As the title suggests, Aldora has a futuristic vibe, making it very appealing to the younger business personnel. This sans serif font features some sharp lines with a smooth and rounded finish. While providing uppercase characters, lowercase characters, special characters and numbers, this font also comes in four different styles: regular, cutting, outline, and italic. It is the perfect font for creating a business card, brand logo, as well as for product branding.

Anyone who sees this font instantly falls in love with it. Laguna7 is a very artistic font that reeks of elegance and tranquility. The characters are broad yet thinly framed, which makes them noticeable while being gentle on your eyes. It is a gorgeous monospace san serif font that is all about simplicity and clean cuts which create the perfect visual effect that the designer desires. It can seamlessly add a certain amount of delicacy and refinement to your design without making your text too cluttered. You can use it for branding, advertising, and typed posters.

This font has a geometric feel which makes your design seem more edgy and attractive. Designers across the world use this font mainly for games, apps, and pamphlets, but you can also use it for logos, flyers, posters, and a wide range of other applications. The fonts include uppercase characters, numbers, and a selected range of glyphs. This font should be in your primary list of options while deciding on a suitable design for any social media post.

Elegance and sophistication seem to be oozing out of this font. Furano Gyo is a vintage-inspired monospaced serif font that can give an opulent touch to any text. It has a box-like structure which makes long texts seem concise and gives it a sound body. It is ideal for designing branding materials, like logos, business cards, and social media posts. The font is available in 8 styles, which includes the regular style, bold, italic, jitters, and many others.

Marvin is a very artistic monospaced serif font which has a bold and strong appeal. It captivates its viewer with its sheer elegance and simplicity. It makes your text look irresistibly attractive while giving an even body to the text. The font consists of uppercase characters, lowercase characters, numbers, and various glyphs. They are also available in a wide variety of languages.

Providing a unique texture, the ONNIC font is a bold and attractive monospace font that is condensed and bold. It has an artistic appeal which makes it ideal for a wide range of applications. With a simple yet elegant design, the ONNIC font helps you to add a little pizzaz and flamboyance to your design. It is an ideal font for logos, brand marketing, business cards, flyers, brochures, social media, and various other purposes.

Gope is a stunning and sophisticated display font that instantly grabs the viewer’s attention. It is a perfect combination of modern art style and elegance, which is the crux of its appeal. With a gap in the middle, the double-lined format creates the perfect border for a bold font without reducing the background space. It offers only uppercase characters and numbers, but the wonders that you can do with it are limitless. It is ideal for company hoarding, signboards, social media posts, and various other purposes.

Who thought a simple technique of disconnecting lines would look this beautiful?! ALDITH gives a unique personality to your design which has a high recall value. Its distinct style sets your design apart from others. This monospaced font is available in four unique fonts: stylish handwritten style, vintage grunge, italic, and modern, where each style has a distinct personality of its own. You can use this font for creating your logo, business card, social media graphics, signages, and brochures.

Consisting of two distinct styles, Tantra is a versatile font that you must have in your arsenal. The first font has a bold and rugged style which is an amazing monospace sans serif style. You can use it for making titles and other texts which require bold and clear text. The second style is more fluid and thin, which gives an exquisite look. It is ideal for writing accents and subtitles. With both these fonts, you can create any text that you desire.

This bold and box-like font is a force to be reckoned with. It is an amazing monospaced font that has a distinct personality of its own. It has a modern urban look that gives gravity to your content and makes it pop out from the rest. It provides an all-caps font that features uppercase and lowercase letters, along with various other alternate characters. It is an optimal choice when it comes to designing flyers, posters, and social media graphics.

Matey is a funky and playful font that reeks of a very artistic vibe. It is a captivating design that instantly grabs your viewer’s attention and imprints the design in their head. It is a condensed monospaced font that can be used to make a logo, website header, billboards, titles, and various other applications. It is also a perfect choice for graffiti-style designs.

Proving to be an ideal font for posters, logos, and art pieces, Lumber Typeface is one of the most uncomplicated and most sophisticated fonts that you can find in the market. This font is available on TTF, and it can be used for all kinds of platforms. It also provides a wide range of font gradation, including lowercase characters, uppercase characters, numbers, as well as more than 40 glyphs.

If you were impressed with these 22 font styles, then there are much more available in the market that will definitely blow your mind. Rather than limiting your creativity, they can help you give a character to your design that mere colors and shapes can’t achieve. It gives the due importance and recognition to textual design that it deserves.

These amazing monospace fonts can transform your design to a whole new level, which can add a distinct personality to your design. The wide range of options that are available here can help you pair the perfect font style that will go with your graphic.