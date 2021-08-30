30 Free Cinematic Fonts Designers Can Use In Videos

Typography for videos is a subject of understanding the proper context and ideology of the audience. It has to be compelling and suitable for the entire video. And typically, as per the video style and category, you can get a basic idea for font selection.

Undoubtedly, fonts play a significant role in the thumbnail images or opening and closing credits. In addition, there can be posters, teasers, and ads as well regarding that particular video’s promotion and engagement. That’s why it becomes very important and tricky to find an attractive and complementing font style for your video project.

For that reason, we have handpicked some of the awesome cinematic fonts related to different categories for your unique videos and designs. This collection of 30 cinematic fonts includes high-quality typefaces free of cost. So let’s check them out in detail without following any specific manner.

This font style is minimal and straightforward. It has a handwritten script format with casual strokes. For free, you can download this font style and use it in your friendly, fun, comical, and relaxed video concepts. It is a beautiful natural-looking script that offers you small and caps letters with applicable numerals and characters.

EP Stellari is a fantastic free typeface for solid and modern designs. It has a unique combination of thin and bold strokes, which gives a systematic look. This font style is considered an excellent futuristic design that offers valuable letters, numerals, and punctuations. So save it in your collection for free utilize in sci-fi, action, thriller, and animated video concepts.

Inspired by the iconic godfather movie, this typeface has a brilliantly dramatic and vintage look. The fonts are narrow, bold, and disciplined. In addition, it offers an impressive serif font with some extended and artistic strokes. You can seamlessly use this typeface in the thumbnail image, poster design, video titles for dramatic, retro, intense, and shady video content.

It is one of the most creative and useful font styles. Myteri Tattoo script has a very beautifully crafted designer look with a unique combination of vintage and modern feeling. Every letter has artistic strokes and extra elements that can be an excellent choice for retro, feminine, classic, soft, and intriguing video categories. You get 356 glyphs in this download that includes letters, numerals, punctuations, alternatives, and extra objects.

A strong, bold, and systematic font style is what you get from Transformers. It is a very well-defined and executed typeface. You get square-based sans serif letters with some irregular strokes that make this font style robust, confident, and versatile for many design projects. In addition, you get a full package of 220 glyphs to use in action, thriller, sci-fi, and futuristic video content.

Bangel is a professionally designed font style that carried bold and sharp strokes. It is a powerful, clean, and flexible typeface to support your multiple creative projects. In this font style, the Bangle Black wave is available for free. So you can use this font style in a number of innovative ideas but especially for playful, young, animated, and exciting video styles.

This typeface is condensed, sophisticated, and amplified. The designer has used the serif font category and given fresh edges. It is a free downloadable font style that can help you in various design categories. You get uppercase, lowercase, numerals, symbols, and multilingual support from this excellent font style. So make cool headings and titles for your innovative and informative videos by using this typeface.

For some cool horror, supernatural and thrilling videos, we have added a Double Feature font style. It is a bold, clumsy, and dripping typeface very much ideal for ay scary video content. If you are working on a Halloween project or ads for some theme party, this typeface can be very helpful as it has many beneficial numerals, symbols, and punctuations.

Idola Marito has a clean handwriting script font style that gives an exquisite and fresh look to the designs. This font style’s effortless strokes and natural feeling can be a terrific choice for artistic cinematic videos. Be it friendly, fun, adventurous, fantasy, or fairytale-like videos, this typeface can support you for multiple purposes.

Just like its name, this font style has sharp, composed, and confident fonts to help you in action, supernatural, horror, thrilling, or any bold content idea. In addition, you get two alternatives like regular and italic versions and useful uppercase letters, numerals, and symbols from this typeface.

Ropstone is a very classy and elegant font style that holds creative inline characters with a beautiful vintage theme. You get a complete package of fancy fonts and other characters to use in your creative retro designs. Your classical, vintage, and historical videos can have a solid thumbnail, ads, or title with the help of Ropstone.

With this free and modern sans serif font family, your creative ideas can look more powerful and clean. It has both uppercase and lowercase letters and more than 100 different characters and glyphs with the support of multi-language—so overall; it has a good font style for basic, modern, and informative concepts.

This one is an elegant and premium-looking font style for versatile creative projects. With the Trajan Pro font family, you get soft and disciplined strokes with the serif font style. In addition, it offers clean and flexible fonts, numerals, and other characters to support your content in any category. So it’s a great typeface to have in the collection because many projects can require this kind of font style.

If you are looking for a relaxed western and strong font style, then Durango is a brilliant choice. It is a solid serif font style with eroded texture and a vintage look. You can add this font style in your cinematic or retro videos for any purpose and give an impactful and readable finishing.

For fairy tales, Halloween, and intriguing stories, you need a natural and connecting font style like Magnificent. It is an irregular serif typeface with bold and straightforward strokes. This is a perfect typeface for horror, fantasy, friendly, and children-related video concepts. Your titles and subtitles can look fascinating and clean with this font style.

Onthel Script has a seamless calligraphy style that makes this typeface very elegant and fancy. It has clean strokes and creative curves to support your travel, luxury, fashion, lifestyle, food, and any exciting video idea. Overall this bold script typeface is a beautiful font style to collect and utilize.

As its name suggests, this font style is so casual and natural that it doesn’t look like a professionally designed font style. It has basic and realistic strokes with beautiful curves and a bold look. You get 96 glyphs from this font style with all valid characters and numerals. So try this typeface for your creative, playful, and relatable video ideas.

If you want a high-quality artistic font style for your glamorous cinematic videos, then Berold is a perfect one. It has highly effective and creative fonts with beautiful extensions and curves. Moreover, you get multiple useful features that can help you in many other designs. So overall, the most recommended font style for an artistic and rich look.

Friday 13 Sh is an innovative font style that has a simple and attractive design. It offers outline fonts with shadow in a rough and casual design. This typeface is strong, bold, and youthful at the same time. Many eccentric, trendy, and whimsical videos can use this font style.

This font style is a beautifully designed standard and retro choice. It can be used in any creative idea, but the creative serif style and inline concept make it perfect for classic and entertaining projects. You get terrific alternatives, numerals, and punctuations as well from this typeface.

Corlene is a fantastic package of font and related elements. It has a bold, elegant, and unique style to help you make firm, impactful and intense cinematic videos. In this font style, you get various creative options with punctuations, alternates, and objects to make your content look more vibrant and enticing.

This quirky and captivating font style is a very good choice for horror, dramatic, dark fantasy, and action-based videos. It has a unique quality to fit dark stories and fairy tales as well because the fonts are bold, clean, artistic, and classy. So have this in your collection for free and give a dramatic touch to your cinematic videos.

Game player is a special font style for ads, cover pages, thumbnails, posters, and teasers. It is a creative and bold typeface that has a unique layered design and smooth edges. You can use this typeface for various artistic, sports, games, and fancy ideas.

Halfomania is a smart font style that can help you to connect with your audience and bring great engagement. It is a futuristic typeface with minimal and unique stencil format. It is a simple and powerful choice for sci-fi, robotics, cosmic and educational projects.

This straightforward sans serif font looks attractive and nostalgic because of its border. You get a bold font style with a border of camera roll to use in your engaging cinematic videos. It can surely help you in classic, animated, and fun storytelling videos.

This eccentric font style is a beautiful art piece. It has exciting curves and edges with a dramatic theme. You can benefit your cinematic videos with this fantasy-style typeface to engage your audience and portray the dreamy concept of your work.

Rough Owl provides rounded and eroded fonts with applicable numerals, characters, and punctuations. In addition, it has natural and relaxed strokes, which can help you in many exciting and entertaining videos; thus, it’s an excellent asset to have in your collection.

This script font style has subtle and clean letters with a solid vintage theme. If you want to use an adaptive vintage typeface for modern, luxurious, and impactful videos, then Alexander is a perfect choice.

Benny Benassi is an extra bold and powerful font style with unique pointed detailing. It has 212 glyphs with all the necessary characters. Moreover, It is versatile and smooth as well for any robust, impactful, and modern idea.

For some awesome creative and intense videos, the Hocus Pocus font style is an attractive choice. It has a fantastic combination of serif and sans serif font style with some random artistic details. Overall it is a great typeface to support your spooky, animated, and cinematic videos.

Cinematic fonts have different styles and designs to help various categories of cinema themes. Usually, it includes freestyles, modern, vintage, dramatic, bold, friendly, sincere, and all the major expressive types so that your content and design can have the same emotions and look like your video concept. We have tried to make this collection packed with assorted and practical font styles to give you the right cinematic impact.

With the above-listed font styles, you can definitely make some solid and creative thumbnails, posters, cover pages, and ads to deliver the best results to your client and audience. Moreover, you can use this specially curated list to make your work easier and more organized for any creative project, be it horror, drama, educational, sensitive, action, fantasy, or any realistic video concept. So grab some cool cinematic fonts and make your collection rich without any investment and give your best creative outcome for any exciting video challenges.