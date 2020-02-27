8 WordPress Plugins To Create Better Websites

Most web designers these days consider WordPress to be the best platform available for website building. WordPress is packed with the tools and features they need and is relatively easy to learn and to work with.

Not all the tools and features a designer might need are always there, however. Adding a WordPress theme will often take up the slack. But even themes can lack a key feature, and that can include specialty themes.

The good news is this. The right WordPress plugin will often save the day.

There are, however, 55,000+ plug-ins supported by WordPress which could require an extensive search on your part to find just the right one.

Before taking on such a task, take a few moments to check out the plugins described below. These are the best of the best of their respective types, and there might just be one you’ll have immediate use for.

Happy hunting!

When you think about a plugin you generally think of it as a tool that’s used for a specific task or one that will add a specific capability to a website. And, assuming it’s a quality tool, it will do its job well.

The Brizy WordPress plugin is somewhat different in that it can perform a multiplicity of useful tasks and do them well.

Brizy features a drag and drop builder you can use to create a section of content for a website, build a page, or build the compete website. Since it’s drag and drop, Brizy is ridiculously easy to work with and coding skills are not required to use it.

The Brizy plugin, and all the features associated with it, is free to download and use. Design aids you can start working with right out of the box include more than 500 customizable blocks,150 layouts, and 40 popups plus a ton of icons, fonts, and color options and you can save any blocks you customize for future use.

When you’re tasked with organizing and managing a few hundred thousand rows of data coming from multiple sources and in several formats in order to create usable tables and charts, and do so in a short period of time, it sounds like an impossible mission.

Not with wpDataTables. This super-powerful, best-in-its-class WordPress plugin can take that data, do all the work, and give you informative, colorful, responsive, and editable tables and/or charts in a matter of minutes.

wpDataTables accepts data from Google spreadsheets, Excel files, serialized PHP arrays plus more; even real time MySQL query data. Key features include data sorting, conditional formatting, calculating column totals, and multi-criteria filtering.

This plugin is great to have at your fingertips when you’re working with huge amounts of financial or statistical data, complex analysis data, or comparison data. wpDataTables will work with Google Charts or Highcharts to create super-cool visualization and presentation of data with key information highlighted.

Hi Bob – It’s great to see you. How are things in Peoria these days? Are you still playing a lot of pickleball with Marge? Awkward! Unless you’re Bob from Peoria this means absolutely nothing to you. And you know what, this is how your website comes across to everyone who bounced out. Don’t just talk to Bob. Talk to everyone by personalizing your site.

That’s right, content personalization lets you show the right message to the right person at the right time. And the best way to personalize WordPress is with Logic Hop. Personalization reduces bounce rate, increases conversions, and makes more sales (with gains of over 200%). This is the reason that Logic Hop is one of the best plugins for 2020 – It’s hands-down the best personalization tool for WordPress.

What are you waiting for, Bob? Start personalizing today.

A rating system can significantly increase user-engagement on a site. A star rating for example can indicate the quality of a service being offered. StarCat Reviews is an advanced WordPress Review plugin you can use to include a review and rating system into any Post, Page, WooCommerce page or CPT.

Ratings can feature Multiple Criteria and Overall Scores and can be displayed in Google search pages. StarCat has premium add-ons for Review Voting, Reviews Post Type, Photo Reviews, and Comparison Tables. You can use this plugin to create a full-fledged review website.

Amelia can give your business a quick and significant boost if you’re heavily dependent on appointment and/or event booking operations. You can use this WP plugin to automate the booking operation, and by doing so –

Enable customers to book, track, and manage their appointments 24/7

Match customer’s desire with employee availability without back and forth

Allow employees to work to their schedules while taking into account events listed on their Google Calendars

Manage all your business’s booking operations from a single dasboard

Even a run-of-the-mill section that is dedicated to reviews can provide an eCommerce website with a significant advantage. An award-winning best-in-class review section can put it on steroids in terms of user satisfaction. The WordPress Review plugin offers reviews and ratings that can be adjusted to match your brand, your product line or service type, and your audience.

WordPress Review has full compatibility with any WordPress theme and is 100% WooCommerce friendly.

As the #1 WordPress Knowledge Base plugin that currently exists, Heroic KB integrates perfectly with all WordPress themes right from the start. It gives you and your website users an excellent source of information and support on a 24/7 basis.

Web designers and users alike really appreciate this plugin’s live search, actionable analysis, and article feedback capabilities that provide answers to questions and useful information to customers, while also providing important user-related information to website managers.

SEO-related skills are not necessarily your typical web designer’s strong point. For many, and possibly most of them, Rank Math SEO is a godsend. Rank Math’s clean and intuitive UI gives you greater power to satisfy search engines and generate more traffic by assessing your site on 40 SEO factors and providing you with highly useful and actionable SEO-enhancing advice.

*****

Hopefully, one or more of these plugins could resolve a problem you’ve been facing or at least scratch an itch that’s been bothering you for a long time. WordPress and WordPress themes offer a lot, but do not always give you a feature or a functionality you may need at the moment.

Investing in a plugin that allows you to incorporate an engaging review section, helps personalize your site, or makes it fantastically SEO friendly.