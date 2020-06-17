15 Awesome Tools and Services That Help With Design Projects

Automate a process? Shorten a design workflow? Save lots of money? Finding a tool that makes it possible to do just one of these could more than make your day.

The tools are there. But, there are so many that finding what you need is akin to looking for the proverbial needle in a haystack. Finding the best possible solution to your particular issue can be even harder.

To lend a helping hand, we’ve selected several tools we use for all of our web design projects. On this list, you’ll find some of the greatest tools in the market in one place.

BeTheme

If you have the right tools at your fingertips, designing a website is not only easier but can be more fun as well. And it would be really cool if those tools could be integrated together – which just happens to be the case with BeTheme.

BeTheme offers 40+ core features advanced designers and beginners alike can use to design a website of any style or type.

These 40+ website-building core features include:

An Administration (Options) Panel that provides unlimited flexibility

A Shortcode Generator and shortcode library that eliminates any need for coding

The popular and easy to use Muffin Builder page builder

A Layout Generator and multiple header and grid options if you plan to build a website from scratch

If you are looking for an easier way than starting from scratch BeTheme’s library of 500+ pre-built websites will get you off to a fast start. These pre-built websites –

are professionally crafted

cover more than 30 industry sectors

are customizable, totally responsive, and feature basic UX functionality

Click on the banner to learn more.

Total WordPress Theme

Achieve WordPress theme extensibility and increase website functionality with Total. This WordPress theme offers easy front-end drag & drop page building using an extended version of the WPBakery Page Builder, as well as tons of options in the WordPress Live Customizer.

That theme is Total, and its features include –

100+ drag and drop WPBakery page-building elements

550 custom code snippets

40+ pre-built demos covering a wide range of industries

Built-in WooCommerce support if you have creating an online store in mind

An advanced customizer theme panel that makes it easy to change main design features

CSS3 code was used in Total’s design, plus Total is translation and SEO ready and provides its users with extensive online documentation.

Click on the banner to find out more about this flexible and easy to use WordPress theme.

Gimp

The GNU Image Manipulation Program (GIMP) is a free , open source cross-platform image editor that’s become the tool of choice for illustrators, web and graphic designers, photographers, and other creative types.

GIMP provides a complete toolkit for photo and image manipulation and artistic mockups

Since it is open source, GIMP is both extensible and highly flexible

GIMP’s many customization options and its compatibility with a range of 3rd party plugins can further enhance your productivity.

Click to learn more.

LayerSlider

LayerSlider is much more than a slider builder. It’s a multi-purpose tool you can use to create animations and dynamic content to spice up your website designs.

For example:

LayerSlider popups’ animated call to action modal windows can help to maximize your site’s conversion rates.

LayerSlider requires no coding.

Using LayerSlider’s professionally-designed templates can significantly shorten workflows and increase productivity.

LayerSlider is responsive and SEO ready.

Learn more by clicking on the banner.

Uncode Theme

The best way to understand all the benefits Uncode brings to the table would be to visit the website (click on the banner) and browse the showcase of user-created websites. By doing so you’ll get a good understanding of why

Uncode is ideal for agencies, freelancers, and bloggers

000+ copies have been sold to date

Plus, 400+ Wireframes section templates, 70 pixel-perfect Concepts, and a Frontend editor on steroids will make your design efforts oh-so-much easier.

Mobirise Website Builder

When a website builder is offline and when it’s free you’d be tempted to think things couldn’t get any better. Mobirise shows you otherwise. In addition to being offline, which means you have full control over the website design process, Mobirise –

Features a grand total of 3,400 trendy website building blocks and templates

Offers huge selections of fonts and icons

Is eCommerce ready, super-fast, responsive, and free for both commercial and personal use.

Click to learn more.

XStore | Multi-Purpose WooCommerce WordPress Theme

If you’re in a super hurry to launch a high-quality online store, turn things over to XStore and you’ll be halfway there before you even get started. That’s what happens when every feature or tool you’re going to need is right there waiting to be used, such as –

90 go-to-go shops

$400 worth of premium plugins

A single product page builder

Plus, XStore supports WPBakery and Elementor.

Click on the banner to find out more.

Stockfresh

Stockfresh features a huge selection of carefully-categorized and easy to browse photo and vector images (with more to come). And since this stock photo agency’s website is clean and easy to navigate, you’ll never waste time searching.

All images are top quality. There’s no substandard material to deal with.

Stockfresh offers great prices and prepaid subscription plans

It costs nothing to check out their inventory.

Whatfontis

WhatFontIs offers what is by far the easiest and most efficient method of identifying a “must have” commercial or free font. 30k designers(famous or not) use the font identifier. How it works?:

Upload an image or sample of the font in question An AI system quickly identifies the font or provides up to 60 close matches Whatfontis tells you where your font can be downloaded or purchased.

WhatFontIs as a ‘must have” for multiple font users.

Savah App

Savah would be a great choice for teams searching for a better way to quickly prototype designs, share design information, collaborate among interested parties and automate their design process.

On the Savah platform, teams can transform designs into prototypes in minutes

Teams can manage multiple projects on Savah

Teams can communicate and collaborate the way these processes should be done

Learn more by clicking on the banner.

Rank Math SEO

Designers all too often find SEO optimizing a challenge they would rather be able to avoid. Rank Math SEO makes it easy for those designers to quickly accomplish what needs to be done.

Rank Math features multiple SEO options and Analysis tools designers can use to create friendly SEO content

Rank Math automates image SEO and features built-in Schema and Redirect Options

Click on the banner to learn more.

8b Website Builder

One way to describe 8b might be that it provides web designers with a breath of fresh air. This brand-new futuristic website builder is flexible, Google friendly, easy to use, and free.

18 starter templates and 250+ website sections give you plenty to work with

your sites will be super-fast and 100% mobile-friendly and you can get them listed on Google ranking with one click

you can use 8b on both your desktop and your mobile device

Click to learn more.

Paymo

Paymo gives you a platform where you can manage your team’s tasks, create schedules, track time, and also prepare invoices to bill your clients.

Toggle between multiple tasks views to work the way you want to

Track time manually, via the web timer, or one of the desktop and mobile tools

Create invoices from timesheets and accept online payments (via PayPal, Stripe, Pyoneer)

Connects with Adobe, Slack, Google Cal, Typeform, QuickBooks, and Xero

Click to learn more.

Goodiewebsite

If you’re a business owner (or even a web designer) with a design for a relatively simple website and you’re looking for a reliable partner to convert your design to code, Goodiewebsite would be an excellent choice.

The conversion work will be done by company-based professionals, not contracted freelancers

The quality of the finished product is assured and backed up by 15 years of company experience.

Click to find out more about what Goodie could do for you.

Heroic Table of Contents

One way to get more visitors to read your articles, and make your site more Google friendly, is to give them an indication as what to expect.

A Heroic-created Table of Contents –

provides anchor links rather than scrolling, making it easy for readers to quickly go to any section they’re interested in.

can help you structure, or if necessary, restructure your article.

will make your content more valuable to both readers and search engines.

Click to learn how more about Heroic Table of Contents.

*****

Designing for the world wide web seems to get easier with each passing year. There’s a never-ending stream of new tools emerging that are marketed as “the last one you’ll ever need”. That is rarely, if ever, the case.

Instead, if you have a process you want to improve or a project you want to develop, then you should review this list of tools and services with the idea of finding those that will give you a competitive edge. They may not be the “last” tools you’ll ever need, but you should get good use from them for a very long time.