9 Best Comic Themes for WordPress

Everyone who has a website wants their website to stand out from the crowd. Specific website designs are responsible for more significant website traffic and user engagement. And such, websites rank better in the Google search engine results page. WordPress powers so many websites around the Internet. With WordPress, you can access a lot of design templates and themes, including those that are perfect for a website related to comics. With a growing number of young people who browse the Internet, you need a good website that is good looking and responsive.

In this blog, we have collected a list of comic themes you can use if WordPress powers your website. If you need to have a comic-based WordPress theme, consider using one of the WP themes we have curated here.

If you want to have a theme that resembles a magazine’s appearance that went viral, then BoomBox is the right theme for you. It is an all-purpose, highly customizable theme that has viral features. You can fill the theme up with news, listicles, polls, and quiz contests. These things can be shared using social media where your content can go viral using the like buttons, voting systems, and more. With this theme, you also have an option to get the dark or light mode, which is decided by the environment you are in.

All the plugins that you require to customize the theme and its functionality work perfectly with this theme. You can monetize your website using this theme, which has around 16 demos. Through the front end, it allows posting of the blogs and articles. With this theme, you don’t have to worry about whether it would be mobile-friendly, as the theme is fully responsive. You get updates for the theme for the rest of your life for free. It also includes three premium plugins that you can use with the theme for your entire lifetime, and it is entirely SEO friendly. You don’t have to work hard for your website to rank higher in the search engine results pages.

Newspaper is a theme that lets you curate content for blogs and articles seamlessly. You can use this theme if your website deals with daily news and posts that talk about the upcoming story. One of the bestseller themes is perfect if you are dealing with magazines, publishing, information, or reviews. Newspaper theme can also handle YouTube videos very correctly, and apart from that, it is mobile-ready, which makes it easier for viewing on mobile screens. Since the theme is GDPR compliant, it is fast and straightforward to use. You can use this theme for websites that focus on fashion, cryptocurrency, food, traveling, lifestyle, and more.

Newspaper comes with Instagram, a bbPress Forum, BuddyPress, and WooCommerce integrated within the theme. The theme has clean SEO configurations that make your website SEO friendly. It also supports Google Ads that are responsive along with AdSense. You also get to see five pandemic news demo. With Newspaper, you can design everything on the front end, which makes the process seamless and effortless. You don’t require coding skills to work with this theme. It also includes eight premium plugins, and you receive the theme updates for free for the rest of your life.

If your website works with Manga, and if WordPress powers your website, Madara is the theme. While being fast and sturdy, it lets you have the option of storing the data either on your website or data clouds. These data clouds are available from Amazon S3, Blogspot, and Imgur. Madara is a modern theme that comes with features like lazy loading, responsiveness, and infinite pagination. It also has in-built SEO optimization and RTL support. With ready SEO configuration, your website can rank well in the search engine results pages.

If you use the Manga core plugin, you get the option to choose the skin of the theme. You can extend the functionality of the theme by adding more features from Manga Marketplace. Since it is compatible with most of the widely used browsers, you won’t have any issues while your website is being loaded. It supports WordPress versions of 4.8.x and above. The package of the theme includes HTML, CSS, and JS files. With the support of multi-server selection for video streaming, you can have the flexibility of choosing the highly responsive server.

If you love cartoon characters and would like to bring them to your blog platform based on WordPress, Cartoo is the right theme. It is a premium WordPress theme that has been created for people who love cartoons and animation. The red color is the dominant color of the theme and has a powerful performance. With this theme, you get a free theme or a premium theme with extended features. It is up to you whether you want a theme for free or buys the premium version. Cartoo is based on an SMT framework and supports Ecwid, WooCommerce, along with Google Maps. It has a dynamic content loader, customized sidebars, and a responsive web design. Because of this, your website renders correctly on every device around the world. Cartoo also has ready made customized widgets and social media sharing buttons.

You also get SEO optimization, which makes it easier for you to handle your website rankings on the search engine results page. If you have a multilingual website, you also get the options for translation, which is seamless. Since it is compatible with the latest versions of WordPress, it becomes easy to integrate the theme. With Anti spam captcha, the site is protected from Spamming, and your users don’t have to check and scrutinize the captchas.

If you are a creative writer and a blogger and want a stylish theme for your blog platform, then Blogo is the right theme for you. The theme offers customized integration of cartoon characters and design components that make your site pop out. This theme’s appearance is related to kids’ events where the cartoon characters are a familiar sight. Hence if you are also a toy shop owner or need a creative look for your website, use Blogo for your website. People from salon and beauty businesses use the Blogo theme on their website.

The theme has blue, dark purple, green, grey-blue, grey-light, and yellow color combinations. Blogo comes in PSD and HTML versions, which make it easier for you to select which version would work with your website. It supports Arial and Providence fonts, which make the text look legible, readable, and clean. The theme is widget ready and is compatible with most of the widely used browsers. Blogo is perfectly functional with WordPress versions four and above. The package includes PHP, CSS, and JS files along with the theme documentation.

If you want a nicely designed theme for your blog platform, then GoodLife is the right theme for you. GoodLife theme suits all the kinds of websites, and it goes well with the website that covers magazines, publishing, or news. Being the fastest and SEO-friendly theme, it supports AMP and mobile-ready design and configurations. With every update, the development team improves the UX design along with features that extend the functionality of the theme. The layout of the theme is designed in such a way that the layout changes as your content grows.

If you deal with a magazine website, then the gallery and videos should have a separate section. GoodLife has dedicated areas for videos and images. You can have a grid layout for each section on your blog platform with different category layout design. Since GoodLife is integrated with WooCommerce, you can also create an eCommerce store seamlessly. The theme is also integrated with WPML, and this makes it ready for language switching. It comes with fast loading and infinite pagination, which makes it an ideal WordPress theme.

PencilDesign developed PenNews, and it is a powerful theme for WordPress based websites. With a drag and drop facility, it is easy to create a nicely designed website layout. PenNews support Gutenberg elements and are WordPress ready, which makes the theme integration easy. With 150+ demonstrations and one-click installation, it is easy to work with. If your website acquires a lot of traffic, the PenNews theme can easily handle it. It comes compatible with cache plugins, lazy loading for smart images, and query caches.

PenNews is compatible with all the popular browsers that people use around the world to browse the Internet. It is a high-resolution theme that is widget ready. This theme functions perfectly with bbPress, BuddyPress, Events Calendar, Visual Composer, WooCommerce, WPBakery page builder, and WPML. Also, PenNews is compatible with WordPress 4.0 and versions above that. The package includes PHP, CSS, and JS files. It also comes with documentation that tells you how to work with the theme.

Flow is a theme that is a hit for creative writers and people from the creative field who need a WordPress powered website. The theme comes with around nine types of different layouts that help you decide your blog platform’s design. It is retina ready and fully responsive. Because of this, your website works correctly and accurately with varying device configurations. This makes your website stand out among the other websites on the Internet. It is powered by Ajax and also supports Soundcloud, which makes it one of its kind themes. It is a dream for every blogger to have such a website theme.

It is so easy to use with your WordPress website that you don’t require any coding skills to work with it. You get powerful administration, and it allows you to import a demo website with just one click. The theme offers a widget for Instagram feed and current posts. You also get to configure various blog list layouts and blog single layouts. It also provides blog list layouts, blog single layouts, expanding tiles layout, and a layout powered by Ajax. Flow also offers a waterfall slider, related posts, custom posts, social media sharing facility, and a search widget. Respective logos for sticky header, mobile header, and dark-light header colors.

King is another creativity theme that lets you submit the news that has gone viral, images, videos, and guests can also post their posts if you allow. It offers advanced and modern widgets that let you display trending posts, hot posts, and more. King offers a selection between grid and slider options so that you can showcase your images with style. King is fully responsive, is retina ready, and offers viral user profiles. You can post like a system, post the reactions on the website, and the comments reactions. King also gives front-end post edits along with a straightforward translation, which lets you switch between different languages.

User groups, badges, leader boards, and verified users are all part of this theme. You also get 12 post list templates, six header templates, along with the categories and tags. Mini slider, editor’s choice, gallery lightbox view, separate classes for dedicated post format are some of the theme’s features. You can have live search, live notifications, posts saved as a draft, and night mode with King. YouTube widgets, social media logins, social media sharing, and sharing counter makes your work of handling your website more accessible. It supports NSFW, has viral front end submission, and also offers cross-browser compatibility. This is the most significant feature which is required for any theme. All the SEO plugins are compatible with the theme, but the theme is also SEO optimized.

Conclusion:

Every website administrator thinks that their website should look stunning and stand out in the crowd of other websites. And if WordPress powers the website, you can use all the creative themes that are available in the Marketplace. Moreover, themes change the layout of your website or blog platform and come with a lot of features that can be useful in handling your website. Hence, using a theme for your WordPress website or blog platform is advantageous. And above all, you don’t need any unique coding skills to work with these themes. A little understanding of the themes, and you are good to go.