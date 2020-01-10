15 Best Drupal Themes for All Website Niches

As a website developer and designer, it is essential to have a vast knowledge of all the niches of the industry. Almost every niche of the market requires a proper website to create their online presence and make it impactful today. Successful websites help create awareness as well as convert the visitors into clients for many companies. There are certain themes that are known as Drupal Themes. Drupal is a powerful CMS and is an alternative to using WordPress. Drupal themes can be used to create a variety of different websites.

Using Drupal themes is ideal for any individual or company that is just starting out or in the experimental phase, to get a great website. There is a wide collection of both free and premium Drupal themes on the market today. We’ve put together a roundup of 15 Drupal themes which we think are the best for any niche, and are a perfect place for you to start creating a website based on the Drupal framework. They are as follows:

Stability is an excellent Drupal Theme suitable for creating portfolios, creative agencies and websites as well. The design is clean and responsive that optimizes it for any screen size. The theme is modern and flexible to enable the user to customize this theme as per their liking. It comes with 8 predefined color schemes. However, the theme allows the user to choose a different color scheme altogether if they like.

There are seven homepage layouts, premium slider, four portfolio layouts, four blog pages, contact page, coming soon page and more relevant inner pages. The entire theme has 50 pages.

Wunderkind is a great Drupal theme for people who have less content and want to create an essential website. The theme comes with an impressive parallax effect animation that would appeal to the audience. It has a powerful layout builder as well as many customization options that make the theme reflect the brand. It is an entirely responsive theme and comes with detailed documentation to ease the process of setting up the website in minutes.

The theme works on Bootstrap 3.1 framework, has a clean and efficient code that in turns results in faster programming and speed performance. Moreover, the theme is responsive, which makes it optimized for all screen sizes and has been tested on specific browsers and devices already, that makes it compatible to a great extent.

Cano is a Drupal 7 theme. It is designed especially for photographers, private blogs, portfolios and more. The theme has a clean and responsive design that makes it easy to view on various devices. The theme is based on HTML5 and CSS3. It has various customization options such as Flex and Elastic Slider, 27 flexible areas, three template variants- full width, two columns as well as three-column. It has a WYSIWYG editor as well.

The theme works excellent to showcase your portfolio, create awareness about your services and connect with a broader audience as the theme is SEO ready, hence optimizing it for search engines is also easy.

4. Flatastic – Multipurpose eCommerce Drupal Theme:

Flatastic is a great Drupal theme that works best for setting up an eCommerce store. The theme is modern and professional in design. Flatastic is responsive; hence it is easy to view on any device and screen size. It also has cross-browser computability and optimization that makes it easy to attract any client whether they are using their laptop, mobile, tablet or desktop as well as Firefox, Chrome, Safari or any other browser.

The theme has many standard layout functions, and the theme is entirely retina ready. It is based on the Bootstrap 3 framework, HTML5 code, and Revolution slider. Moreover, the theme works with all Drupal 7 versions.

F&O- Finance Occult is an excellent Drupal 8 template that is built, especially for accounting, finances, brokerage, coaching, and business planning and law office websites. The template is responsive in nature and is compatible with screening sizes of any popular devices such as iPad, Android mobile and tablets, iPhone and desktop and laptops as well. The theme has seven homepages that are ready to use.

The theme has a fantastic design, unique concepts, scalable, responsive design, and ease of flexibility, premium plugin support and tons of features. Moreover, it is compatible with Drupal version 8.0 to 8.4.

Eduiz has a fresh and modern approach to website design. It is an 8.7 version parallax Drupal theme that is easy to use. This theme is specially built for educational and courses websites. There are six preview styles for each kind of courses and educational establishments. Moreover, you can also entirely customize any of the templates to build a site as per your liking.

The theme has full-screen images, parallax effect, elegant typography as well as animations. It also supports Gavias Block Builder and drags and drop builder. Many useful widgets ease building content. It is based on Bootstrap 3, HTML5, and SASS and has Font Awesome 4 integration.

TheMAG is a great Drupal theme for users to create a modern magazine website with the utmost ease. The template is suitable for websites that target taking profit or ad revenue off the content. It is also ideal for blogging, entertainment sites and journalism. This theme is Drupal Thunder distribution compatible.

The theme utilizes the powerful Drupal 8 Layout Builder that allows the user to create complex sites using a few clicks. Moreover, there are seven featured layouts and thirteen teaser layouts. Moreover, the theme has four header styles and three article layouts.

8. Pivot – Drupal 8 Multipurpose Theme with Paragraph Builder:

Pivot is a fully-featured multipurpose Bootstrap based Drupal 8 theme that works best for education, agency, and portfolio or resumes template application website. The theme has a paragraph builder that can be used for designing landing pages that can be altered look and feel as the user wants them to be. There is also a built-in login feature that can help the user get a client base data; they can serve personalized content.

The theme is fully responsive, has fourteen color schemes, based on Bootstrap 3.x, four contact forms, two menu types and four footer types. In addition, it also has a coming soon template, login page template and 404 and 500 error pages.

Realia is an ideal responsive Real Estate Drupal theme. The theme is fast, smooth, easy to program and has the ability for content editing. The theme is friendly to be used by a coder with any range of experience. The display is retina ready and looks absolutely crisp on all display sizes. The theme has various color schemes, headers and backgrounds.

Realia is a great real estate theme as it has translation feature for many different languages, a FAQ Module and is based on Bootstrap and SASS. The user experience is also highly optimized, moreover, the template has an integrated Google Map and Analytics

BizReview is a great Drupal theme for any promoter, affiliate, or a general review business. This theme works best to set up the mark of Drupal features that enhance the message across a wide audience. There is support for a built-in review system for website visitors to express their thoughts; moreover, there are twenty different map layers with geo-locations as well.

The theme has a responsive design, hence works great on any devices. There is a review system that allows the user to review content and score it on five stars. Moreover, there is support for unlimited categories, advance listing search and Paypal integration.

OWL Restaurant Drupal 8 template is a clean, modern and professional Restaurant Drupal template. It is ideal for any restaurant, bakery or any other food-related businesses like a personal chef portfolio as well. The theme has a custom made super powerful theme control panel that has many useful features and tools that help manage the site.

There is support for Block Builder, customize, slider, and much more. Moreover, the theme is built with Gavias Block Builder, drag and drop builder and 2x widgets. The theme is based on Bootstrap 3, SASS, CSS3 and HTML5.

Bitcoin is the new 8.7 theme that is created especially for Bitcoin mining websites, trading, digital currencies, cryptocurrency exchanges, business consulting and finances. There is a growing interest in cryptocurrencies, and hence any individual or company who wants to be the leader in this field would benefit largely from this theme. Moreover, the template also accepts charges in different currencies.

This theme can work as an informative website about the cryptocurrency that is rising as a trend in the market right now. Moreover, it is easy to customize, responsive in nature, has a custom CSS style, and an excellent support team for any queries.

Zaven is a responsive business service Drupal 8.7 theme that has an ajax popup webform. It is ideal for any personal or business website, especially as it is highly customizable. The theme is built with Gavias block builder, drag and drop builder and has 3x widget. It is based on Bootstrap 3, HTML5, CSS3, SASS, Font Awesome 4, Block Builder, Slide Layer and Custom Font Icon. The responsive nature of Zaven allows it to be optimized for all screen sizes and devices such as iPhone, iPad, Android tablets and phones, laptops and desktops.

Moreover, the theme has six homepage demos, two installation options, and inner pages variations like the article, portfolio, testimonial, services, team and more. The various post formats it supports is text, video, audio and gallery.

Certain businesses in certain niches don’t desire to look flashy, bright and loud in their website design. Tradingblock is ideal for such companies or niches. The theme is a Drupal business template that is ideal for finance, accounting, and consulting services.

The theme has eight homepage variants, four headers, five color schemes, and more than ten internal pages. With so many pages and customization options, you can create a website for any niche that looks appealing and professional.

Kiamo is an excellent business service Drupal 8.8 theme. It has a fully responsive design suitable for personal and professional use. The theme is easily customizable and has a strong theme control panel like Block Builder, Slider Builder, customize and more. It is built using Gavias Block Builder, drag and drop builder and has 3x widgets integration. In addition, the responsive design allows this theme to be optimized for all screen sizes and devices such as iPhone, iPad, Android tablets and mobiles, laptops and even desktops.

The theme is based on Bootstrap 3, CSS3, HTML5, SASS and Slide Layer. It comes with six home page demos, custom type- portfolio, service, testimonial, team, gallery and more. The theme supports gallery, image, audio and video formats and has the option to choose between full-width and boxed style.

These were the 15 Best Drupal Themes For all Website Niches. These are ideal website templates that provide the best value for the niche they represent. Getting started with a Drupal theme is not only comfortable but very effective as most of them are responsive in layout, and are based upon strong frameworks such as Bootstrap, HTML5 and SASS.