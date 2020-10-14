14 Best Multi-Vendor Marketplace WordPress Themes

E-Commerce is on the rise and has seen tremendous growth over the past decades. The trend is moving towards providing fast-paced shopping experiences to the buyers. No buyer wants to waste time searching through 10-15 websites for finding one item. If you think about traditional shops, the same concept applies. Ever since people started having access to malls and supermarkets, the foot traffic of individual stores has decreased because people realized that it makes more sense to go to a consolidated place where they get everything, compared to going to unique shops where they’ll have to do more errands to get their other chores done.

Similarly, online shopping gave customers the luxury of shopping from home without having to step out. Eventually, the inception of multi-vendor marketplace websites got them habituated to shop from such sites in place of individual e-stores. This saved their time and effort.

A multi-vendor marketplace is a common platform for third-party sellers to come and sell in one location – virtual or physical. Consider such a website as a big mall, and the individual stores as individual vendors that sell their various products. The vendors are responsible for getting their products and services to the marketplace. The responsibility for their quality and timely delivery lies with you. You manage these varied vendors and their products.

Getting started with your multi-vendor marketplace can sound challenging. However, if you make use of the existing multi-vendor marketplace WordPress Themes, you can get started quickly:

OneMall has a clean and modern interface. It is a multi-functional eCommerce and Marketplace WordPress theme. You can use it for any multi-vendor marketplace website or even for creating a basic online store. The theme allows the user to choose from three alternatives for home page designs, mobile layouts, and multi-vendor marketplace support. There are also three menu styles to choose from.

They have Quickview Lightbox, Ajax Wishlist/Cart/Compare, Ajax Quick Search, and Featured Video Thumbnail for Product, WooCommerce, and many other useful features. The theme comes with the ease of one-click installation that allows the user to install their website with the least clicks.

Mayosis is an ideal template for anyone who wants a website to sell templates, tutorials, videos, arts, ebooks, music, stock photography, software, or even digital services. It is a heavily customizable theme and is suited for selling all different kinds of products mentioned above. It has an integrated visual composer plugin that enables the user to create web pages with ease and in no time. You don’t need to have expertise in the field of coding to handle this theme.

Many useful features enable users to design and enhance the user experience for users visiting your website. You get multilingual support, Font Awesome Support, Live Cart Functionality, and also Statistics for Products or Downloads that help you keep count and gain meaningful insights about your website’s performance. It is a fully responsive website theme that features over 800 Google Fonts and is cross-browser compatible.

UX Shop is a multi-vendor marketplace WordPress theme. It is all about providing you with options. It is compatible with the WC Vendors plugin. This theme is very well designed and capable of making you a website that looks professional, modern, and sophisticated. It is entirely responsive to any device and is also highly customizable.

It is built by a team of WooCommerce experts who have had a decent experience in theme design and development. Hence it is a theme you can easily rely on. The choices a user gets as far as design is concerned are endless. You can choose from different headers and footers, change the typography, change blog settings, and also WooCommerce shop settings. Its WPBakery page builder plugin allows the user to create some fresh, unique page layouts as well. It has four carefully drafted demos, page covers, and much more.

Marketica is one of the most sought after multi-vendor marketplace WordPress theme. It can turn your existing store into a vendor marketplace. Assign the current products to different vendors, so they have a dedicated vendor page on your website. This allows them to list down all the products they have on your website, but their products would also get displayed in your normal pages. Hence you would be able to sell your products and your vendors’ products together. There are four well-planned demos for the users to try out.

This theme is translation ready that expands your business capabilities globally. It is a budget-friendly option too if you don’t feel like spending much on other fancy themes. It has a blogging platform that supports various content formats, such as image, video, audio, gallery, and quotes.

Victo is another masterpiece by Magentech that has provided users with many multi-vendor WordPress themes in the past. It follows a clean and modern design principle that works for any multi-vendor marketplace website. It works well for electronic stores or digital marketplaces. Victo has many cutting edge features like ready mobile layouts, multi homepage designs, and multi-vendor support. The one-click installation helps users install their sites in a few clicks.

The theme uses a visual composer builder, gives the user to use product video thumbnails, has Mailchimp support, and has various theme options. You get to choose from three home page designs and three menu designs as well. It has WooCommerce integration and easy back and front-end editing.

Doma is an ideal WordPress multi-vendor theme if you are looking for such a solution. They have advanced adaptive images, thoroughly researched layouts that are conversion-optimized, mobile-optimized, and easy to use for your customers and you as well. This theme comes with Ajax Product filter, different shop layouts, and many header options to choose from. It has a minimal design principle that puts the focus on the products.

It supports Google AMP that helps the website load 4x faster in mobile devices. This would also be beneficial for you to rank up on google search queries. You can choose from multiple product page layouts, include product variation swatches and even a plugin for selling your products over your Instagram Feed.

Pinkmart is a unique multi-vendor marketplace WordPress theme with multiple layouts and style options for users to choose from. This allows the theme to be unique for every other user who decides to create its multi-vendor marketplace using this theme. You can modify this theme to fit your structure and requirement. It is entirely compatible with WooCommerce and has an enjoyable UX that uses the most beautiful design trends.

This theme has 5 product card styles, various demos, and over 30 premade home pages. You can also put a countdown on product deals and add extensive product swatches. Choose from multiple shop layouts and six unique product pages. It has a multi-language and currency switcher as well.

Wooxon is one of the most professional multi-vendor marketplace WordPress themes. It is built exclusively for online shopping and is capable of hosting any digital store requirements. It is designed and suited for men store, clothing store, women store, hi-tech store, luxury jewelry, and other niche websites.

You have the choice to select from multiple headers and footers, WooCommerce settings, change typography, and create unique page layouts using the WPBakery page builder plugin. You get to choose from 3 minimal home layouts. There are many handy features like Quick View, Product brand filter, Add to Wish list button, Newsletter Popup, Compare Products, and much more.

This is a professional WooCommerce WordPress theme made with a strict focus on online shopping and any digital store that can cater to clothing, electronics, furniture, cycling, and other stores. You get to choose from different headers and footers, WooCommerce settings and blog settings, and even change typography.

There are 12 minimal homepage layouts for you to explore. It has handy features like Quick View, Add to Wishlist, Compare Buying, Product brand filter, and more. There are unlimited headers and footers. It supports multi-language and currencies, product page variations, and much more.

REHub is a hybrid WordPress theme that has all the profitable features. It covers many business models. Each segment of the theme can be configured separately or combined to use in a single site. This theme has many useful features like Social Community with submit option, Price/Product comparisons, Highest Conversion Pages, and much more.

The theme has invested a lot in research and effort into making it more mobile-friendly. It also has integration with the next Multi-vendor plugins for WooCommerce like WC Dokan, Marketplace , WCFM and WC Vendor. It also has social interaction or community functions like Follow/Unfollow, reputation system, friend adding, and private messages.

eMarket is an ideal multi-vendor marketplace WordPress theme. It has 22 stunning beautiful homepage designs, more than three mobile layouts ready, and multi-vendor marketplace support. It has all the eCommerce features you would need to set up your online marketplace.

You can add up to 4 product types, have countdown deals, and use QuickView to hover over various products. There are three different menu designs – Mobile Vertical Menu, Drop-down Menu, also Mega Menu. It is also translation ready and cross-browser compatible.

This is a WooCommerce ready theme that is explicitly designed for multi-vendor marketplaces. This theme has a mobile menu that helps your shoppers to their desired products effortlessly. You get three hundred pages of support and also the ease of one-click import to load your site on this theme. This theme can also work for individual online stores such as Furniture, Fashion, and Electronics, to name a few.

This theme is fully responsive and hence can be viewed on any screen or device. You can choose from the product carousel and the latest post carousel. There is also support for Product Wishlist, Product Compare, Product Countdown, Product Video support, and Product Guide support.

This is a feature-rich multi-vendor marketplace WordPress theme. It comes with five different demos that help you launch your multi-vendor eCommerce store in no time. It has five different home page demos and one coming soon demos for any page you have planned to include but haven’t designed or launched yet.

This theme is packed with the most efficient functional plugins often found in eCommerce giants like Amazon, Walmart, Alibaba, and more. The layout is clean and neat. The design principle is such that it emphasizes the products that are being sold.

ShopMe is an ideal marketplace that is compatible with almost all the best multi-vendor plugins for WordPress. It has a clean and beautiful design. This theme is versatile enough to host any online store. ShopMe has all eCommerce solutions you need for building a powerful, efficient, and likable multi-vendor marketplace WordPress website.

It has cross-browser compatibility, which means users would see your site as intended irrespective of which browser they use. It has multiple layouts for product listings and carousel layouts as well. You can also select from 4 different product box layouts. The buyer can quickly view a product, cloud zoom on an effect on the product page, and much more.

These were the 14 Best Multi-Vendor Marketplace WordPress Themes that you can look up and get inspired by. They can also work well for setting up your next Multi-Vendor marketplace website. All of these themes feature powerful tools that help build the website’s ease and functionality and visual aids and tools that help make the website look professional and attractive to the user. Make sure you go through each one of them to understand all the features each theme offers. This would aid you in making an informed decision.