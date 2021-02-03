16 Best WordPress Themes for a Recruiting / Staffing Company

Recruiting and Staffing is not just a part of human resources now. They are individual processes altogether that are increasingly getting popular and in-demand these days. Such businesses naturally need to have great looking websites that look and feel professional. If your website looks half-baked or unappealing, companies will refrain from connecting with you. Many considerations should be kept in mind when designing a website for your recruiting/staffing company. For new clients or visitors who have never visited your office beforehand, your website will be their first interaction and impression of your business.

You need to make the website functional and easy to navigate at the same time. You need to make the experience quick and easy for potential visitors. Moreover, it needs to be mobile-ready as most people use the internet through their smartphones these days. Now it doesn’t make sense for all recruitment companies to spend 1000s of dollars on a website. Rather, they want and prefer a simple, easy-to-use platform that can be customized as per their requirements. Most companies prefer WordPress as it has been around for a while and holds a good value and reputation as a CMS. Many WordPress themes are designed especially for a recruiting/staffing company that caters to their requirements and provide an easy to follow website layout. Here are some of the best WordPress themes for a recruiting/staffing company that you should consider:

Jobify is a popular WordPress theme for a Recruiting and Staffing company. It is built with utmost attention to detail. It has support for amazing tools such as captcha support, WP Job Manager, and avatar menu items. It is an ideal theme with full-stack features needed to support and run a highly customizable job board. You can design and customize the interface to your heart’s content and get a live website up and running within 5 minutes. There are also impressive predesigned demos that can be directly used.

JobSeek is yet another impressive WordPress theme for a recruiting and Staffing company. It comes with a demo installer, which can be used for trying out the various demos JobSeek has to offer. It is the perfect website template for recruitment companies that want to provide their clients with complete job seeking solutions. It has a very familiar and easy to understand UI. It lists jobs in a systematic order and also company information. You can edit, mark filled, and delete job postings too. Your users can filter their search queries by job type, category, location, and keywords.

You can also host employers who want to advertise their listing on your site using a front-end form. Here the company has to give their name, brief, and details for positions available. As the website owner, you can review these requests before sending them live.

This is a stunning WordPress theme for a Recruiting and Staffing company. It is a fully responsive theme. This theme works well across all popular mobile devices. The theme can be used for a basic recruiting website and for someone looking for advanced options like intuitive front-end submissions, fully customizable layout, and custom widgets. They have over 100 Google Fonts to choose from and many homepage demos as well. This theme also includes the Slider Revolution plugin, which individually costs around $19. There are unlimited color options, as well.

Recruitment Agency is an adaptable and responsive WordPress template. It is built on Bootstrap and has many automatic shortcodes. This template is ideal for individuals and businesses that need exposure. It is a fine balance between the application system and a directory. It comes with unlimited blog and portfolio layouts. The listings are easily listed for the users to browse through and apply for. The users can upload their CV, resumes, and other support documents in many formats. You can set the layout to be full-width or boxed.

There is no need to learn coding to make most of this theme. It has an impressive video and photo gallery that come with the appealing plugin – Slider Revolution. There is also support for Essential Grids that help arrange maps for job locations, sections, and much more. You can easily edit and build your website using their Visual Composer from Drag and Drop. The layout is responsive and makes use of cool animations like the parallax effect.

This is an ideal theme for creating your ideal job board website. It has all the needed plugins and capabilities to connect employees with employers. You truly can bring a lot of value to the community by building your site using such a capable template. There are various demos to choose from and other pre-made website elements that make the process faster. WooCommerce subscriptions, employer pages, job details, and application deadlines are some of the many credible assets Careerfy has. You also get access to job alerts, job submission, resume builder, geo-location base search function and more.

This is a multilingual WordPress theme best suited for recruiting and staffing companies. It is backed by Power Elite Author and is simple and easy to use theme. It uses the WP Job Manager Plugin, which is a lightweight job listing plugin. It is also open-source and comes with important add-ons like job alerts, resume manager, bookmarks, and more. The theme allows users to have access to a beautifully designed front-end dashboard. From here, they can manage their resumes, packages, jobs, private messaging, and jobs easily. This theme is also compliant with the GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation).

This is a creative and trendy WordPress theme suitable for publishing blogs, job seekers, and recruiters. It has three basic variants of homepages and more than 15 HTML pages. The layout is extremely clean and responsive. It also has Google Map integration. The theme is cross-browser compatible, has a well-documented CSS file, and much more. It is known for its user-friendliness and rich functionality options.

Job Board is an ideal solution theme for Recruiting and Staffing company website. There are a ton of options for candidates and recruiters. This theme aims to create a job listing WordPress website with as much ease as possible from the perspective of visitors and administrators. The theme has support for front end submission forms, job posting, registration, and application processes. This theme can act as a completely responsive job portal. You can also integrate social media logins and registration options from popular sites like Facebook, Google, Twitter, and more. Customers like skipping the hassle of creating an account if given the option to login y using their social media. This helps increase registrations. It comes with more than three homepage demos, a one-click data sample, cross-browser compatibility, and more.

This WordPress theme is ideal for a recruiting and Staffing company. You don’t need to look for any plugins separately as this theme has all required third party plugins integrated into it. You can make use of LayerSlide for full-width images on your homepage. This theme can be used to create a one-page resume, job portal, or even a company profile website. The users can search for jobs, directories, and resumes by making use of various filters. It is also Stripe ready. Hence you can feature companies, jobs, or resumes and start earning revenue from the start. The site admin can review all front-end submissions before publishing.

This is a wholesome job portal WordPress theme that runs on WP Jobs Manager Plugin. It has an option for front-end submissions of job offers and resumes. It also has different payment processors, which can be customized using wooCommerce and pricing plans. The users can also import their Behance portfolio projects directly and showcase them on their resume page for portfolio samples. The UI/UX of this theme focuses on highlighting the content. It is entirely responsive and mobile-ready. You also get FontAwesome Icons, ET line Icons, and more.

This job board WordPress theme allows the user to make an easy and attractive job listing website. This theme is entirely responsive and can be used to create a wholesome job portal, a career platform for running human resource management, job posting, our recruitment website. CareerUp is an excellent job board theme and also the best WordPress job portal theme for anyone looking for a simple job script that makes money.

Easy Recruitz is a modern HTML template that is designed for recruitment managers and HR companies. A consulting advisor can also use it, consulting firms, tax help, and job seeker website, and much more. The template has three homepage design layouts . You can choose many blog templates and different blog styles for mentioning noteworthy content and news to your website visitors. You can also choose between one page and multiple page layouts.

This is a human resource and recruiting WordPress theme. It is extremely customizable and fully responsive. It makes your site ready in 5 minutes with a theme setup wizard and demo process engine if you select either of their pre-made demos. You can also customize the theme to your heart’s content without any coding knowledge. It has three blue color home page demos and five orange color page demos. The live customizer allows you to use WP Bakery Page Builder, WooCoomerce, MailChimp and Slider Revolution. There are many pre-made pages and more than 50 content blocks.

This theme comes with four unique demos that have many features. It is a modern and responsive theme for HR consulting, human resource management, and searching. This is a light; airy theme specialized for HR consulting services, including HR recruiting firms and HR solution companies. You can also use it for HR outsourcing companies that need a quality website that uses a simple yet effective job board plugin. The four themes are – Human Consult Agency, Lawyer and Attorney Company, Entrepreneur and Business Consultant, Psychologist, and Life Coach Trainer. It isn’t a theme with tons of extra unneeded features. Still, it has all the necessary elements needed for a professional website. The home page comes with a full-width slider, and Twitter Bootstrap v3 powers the theme. It is effortless to customize.

Cariera is the best expert on listing, stats, and job boards. There are unlimited colors to choose from, adjustable and moveable sidebars, and various footers and header options. There is also a Slider Revolution plugin that helps to make impressive galleries and media set up. It has WooCommere and WPML support for the purchase and translational requirements. It can be used to create the perfect portal for job seekers and companies to connect. You get decent job filters and CV submissions.

Nokri is a good WordPress theme for a recruiting and Staffing company. The theme is extendable, flexible, and super easy to use. It practices all the latest regulations and trends. Nokri helps ensure that all the visitors who skin through the website find their ideal employments without any hassle. This theme has some fantastic job filter features, job packages, and customizable individual dashboards for both companies and individuals. There are four pre-made home page demos, questionnaires, and more. You can use your social media to login and dodge the hassle of creating an account.

These are the 16 Best WordPress themes for a recruiting/staffing company. Make use of these themes for your next job portal website. The best features to look out for when deciding on a recruiting and Staffing company theme is the ease of applying for a job, search filters, and the ease of social login options. The website should be easy to follow and not overwhelming in design. Make the most out of any theme you like and gain an edge over the other competitors in the field.