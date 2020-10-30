11 Best WordPress Themes for Environmentalists

With the changing times, all businesses and niches are moving towards designs that are useful but, at the same time, eco-friendly as well. The same is the case with web design. There is a constant demand in web-design for themes that make use of a sleek design with modifications that can benefit the environment. We all know the issue of global warming and its impact on nature. There is pollution created from toxic effluents from industrial products and other sources.

Many organizations and individuals take a stand against such activities and wish to protect the environment. They want to educate people about the importance of wildlife protection, afforestation, and protest actions that degrade and spoil nature. An effective web design is one that can invoke an emotional connection with your target audience. They should visit your website and feel the importance and message behind your cause/initiative. Thus, having a compelling WordPress theme for creating your environmental website can help you make that extra difference that makes your visitors stay for a bit longer and see what you have to say/offer. For this, here are some of the best WordPress themes for Environmentalists that you should have a look at:

Green Rescues is an ideal WordPress theme for Environmentalists who want a stylish, fresh, and clean theme for their website. The theme is designed specifically for Biological and Ecology related projects, Environment Protection companies, animals and nature protection agencies, non-profits, and other eco-related websites. It is ideal for creating a website about ecosystems, alternative energy, and other such concepts.

The theme is very functional with some of the best premium plugins like Essential Grid, Visual Composer, and Revolution Slider. These premium plugins make your work much easier and smoother. The theme also supports a useful Donation plugin that can help you raise funds for your fundraising campaigns. It is also entirely responsive and can work on all screen sizes and devices effectively. The theme offers the users a one-click demo install option as well. It comes with 3 home page variations to choose from.

Green Nature is a fully responsive WordPress theme that is ideal for Environmentalists. It is specially designed to cater to websites related to the environment, donations, animals, non-profits, and other such niches. It has powerful donation support with the two most trusted payment channels – Swipe and PayPal. It also comes with an impressive take action form that is widely used in many decent non-profit websites.

The theme also has GoodLayers page builder that creates pages an easy task with their drag and drop module. It is also compatible with wooCoomerce and WPML that allows the users to set up their online stores if they have merchandise to sell. So as an environmentalist or eco-friendly agency, you could have merchandise that you sell on your website, the funds for which you can betterment your cause. This theme also has a master slider. This makes managing sliders super easy with drag-drop ability. The demo site can be installed with one click, and the blog section has 4 style variants – Medium, Masonry, Full, and Column.

Gaea is a stunning WordPress theme that is ideal for any non-profits, charity, and environment-related websites. It has tons of premium services that enable it to carry the weight of an eco-friendly initiative and justify it to the fullest. Gaea is compatible with WPML for multi-lingual websites. Hence, by using this theme, you can rest assured that your website would have a wider reach to people of different languages, joining with your cause at a larger scale. Their support is also super responsive and very sincere. It has a public forum, a community-driven place where other developers and users also help each other troubleshoot problems and understand how things work.

It has the premium plugin – Revolution Slider. This all-purpose slide is flexible enough to show all types of content with smooth transitions and customized animations. It also comes with a single-click demo installation mode, which lets the user set up their site as they see in the demo in no time. The images of the demo, however, would be replaced by placeholder images. Gaea also has support for WooCommerce. Hence you can set up your e-store just by installing and activating the plugin. The theme is 100 percent responsive and looks impressive and crisp on all screen sizes and devices. They are wide and boxed layouts to choose from and a set of 12 predefined color schemes that can help you set your site’s mood. You can also add your colors if none of these schemes cater to your needs accurately.

Eco Press is your one-stop solution for creating websites related to nature and ecology. It is also ideal for fundraisers, non-profits, green world movements, and animal/nature saving fundraisers. The theme also has a powerful donation tool plugin. You can raise funds, create ecology surveys, and showcase profiles to the team of volunteers. The theme comes with a mega menu plugin with many customization options in terms of customizing colors and more. You can also have various header layouts that allow you to present all important information in your header in a style that suits your website the most.

It has hundreds of Google Fonts that can help you change the website’s look and feel entire. They are fairly easy to use and can be used anywhere needed. The Custom Form Builder plugin allows you to create survey forms and many other important documents that could help collect substantial data from your visitors. It also has wooCommerce support that would allow you to set up your eCommerce store in no time. Support for WPML and Translations allows you to make your content and cause more global reach and connect with a global audience.

Recycle is an easily customizable WordPress theme that is ideal for any green initiative – environmental organization, waste management company, ecological project, and recycling centers, to a name a few. It is fully responsive and has a modern design with smart color management and a very easy to use a visual page builder. The visual page builder allows you to create beautiful pages without having any prior coding knowledge.

It also has a single click demo import option. The theme is fully responsive and works on all screen sizes and devices. It also comes with a revolution slider plugin for free. 8 font icon packs help you use crisp-looking icons for your content, which looks aesthetically pleasing. The theme also is translation ready, which allows you to increase your reach and audience.

Ekko Energy provides a stylish platform for environmentally friendly and ecology-related companies to have their voices heard. It is a majestic theme that has an impressive collection of predefined elements and demos. There is a bundle of fifty concepts, one of which is tailored for renewable energy. This theme is ideal for anyone who doesn’t wish to build their site from scratch and wants to get online as soon as possible. The demos are so well-made that they can be used as they are, but if you wish to modify certain elements, their drag and drop tool makes modifying the theme easy.

Ekko has a full-width slider that has a parallax effect above the fold. Their layout is bright and light that displays the content in the most aesthetic manner possible. It has many other premium plugins inclusive of the theme’s price like – WPBakery Plugin, Contact Form 7, WooCoomerce, KeyDesign Addon, and Redux Framework. It also supports wooCommerce, so it is eCommerce ready for you to set up your store. The blog section looks clean, neat, and crisp. There are ten blog listing layouts, easy configuration, and 4 modern single post layouts.

Eco Nature is another impressive WordPress theme that supports and strengthens the message of supporting environmental protection. There are unlimited design solutions that come with this theme, as it has great flexibility overall. It has a portfolio page that can be sorted in any grid-style or even a Masonry puzzle with various paddings for elements. The blogs also have various layout options. You also get custom projects to post types and profiles to represent your ecology content best.

The theme can help you create any ecology website, preserving movement, fundraisers, or even a green earth organization. It has a mega menu plugin and the premium Revolution and Layer Slider inclusive of the theme. The theme also has multi-language support RTL-ready and other useful plugins that add to the theme’s functionality. It also has a special donations plugin that supports payment gateways like PayPal to raise funds or collect donations for your cause.

Good energy is an ideal multi-purpose WordPress theme designed for any eco-related niche, non-profits, alternative energy sources, a recycling business, environment preservation agency, scientific research, or social campaign websites. This theme comes with some cool premium useful plugins such as WPBakery, ThemeREX Donations, and Essential Grid Plugin. The ThemeREX plugin is a powerful donation plugin that can help raise funds and collect donations from your website’s visitors.

This theme is built on CSS3 and HTML5 code and is fully responsive to cross-browser compatibility. You get options between boxed and wide page layouts, different header styles, amazing hover effects, and a retina-ready theme.

Green Earth is an ideal non-profit WordPress theme. It is designed beautifully to fit the requirements of any non-profits or businesses in the environment niche. It has a Custom Slider that allows you to manage your slides freely. You can create beautiful pages without having any knowledge in coding using their drag-drop module.

The admin panel also has many useful features. There are around 400 fonts to choose from, and you can use your fonts too if you still don’t find the right font in the extensive library. The theme has 6 footer layouts, a built-in translator, a font uploader, a logo uploader, four different sliders, and much more.

Podogrica is an amazing WordPress theme for environment-related websites. It follows a simple style that is easily appreciable. It isn’t a theme with many unique characters; every element is legible and designed to perfection to carry out its role. You can add your previous work portfolios, promote your services, share the mission statement with prebuilt templates, and include donation forms.

It has a Slider Revolution plugin that gives the user a huge variety of styles to play around with. Suppose you want to have a global reach and want more people to connect with your services. In that case, you can make use of the WPML extension since Podgorica is compatible with that plugin. It uses King Composer that makes customizing layout a child’s play with its drag and drop builder. The theme is fully responsive and retina ready, as well. It also has cross-browser compatibility.

Greenture is a WordPress theme that can cater to animal care, environmental, nature, and ecology. This theme provides you with various layout options and customization ease to design the website as you wish.

It comes with two home page variations, Google fonts with advanced typography, box and wide layout options, two header variations, and much more. It is also WPML and Retina ready. Moreover, it is also fully responsive and has cross-browser compatibility.

These are the 11 Best WordPress themes for Environmentalists to use for their websites. All these themes have all the necessary plugins and frameworks needed to run a green website. The donation plugins, different icon packs, and other useful plugins would help you create a strong website that appeals to your potential users and allows you to reach your goals more effectively. Make sure to check them out and find your ideal theme, and get started with your environment-related website already!