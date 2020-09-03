11 Best WordPress Themes for Financial Consultants

We all have consulted financial consultants and advisors at some point of time in our professional tenures. They cover all the diverse range of services that can benefit us and our business in numerous ways. And all the consultants have websites that they use for their promotional campaigns and events. Years back, these websites were dull and failed to attract any attention apart from the people who are working with them. But these days, the websites that financial consultants have, are typically made on the platform of WordPress. This makes it easy for them to switch to different themes without making a lot of changes in the site’s code.

Today, in this blog, we have covered the best WordPress themes that the financial consultants can use for their websites. Through these themes, they can make their website look professional yet stunning in all the ways possible. Let us take a look.

Sparkling is the WordPress theme for financial consulting websites. It is a responsive theme with the minimal design yet a touch of professionalism on it. Apart from websites that deal with financial services, the theme is suitable for photography, travel, eCommerce, and more. As it has been developed through Bootstrap 3, it makes it compatible with the websites that people can browse through their tablets. It includes a screen-slider, social media icons, author bio section, popular posts widget, and improvised category widgets. The theme is known to use the latest practices, such as using HTML5 and CSS3.

It is also SEO friendly because of its clean structure and code behind it. You get a lot of options to customize the theme in terms of colors, fonts, layout, and more. Moreover, you can also use the theme for multiple languages as it provides translation and multiple language support. Sparkling is also suitable for eCommerce websites as it offers ready WooCommerce integration. It has been optimized to work with bbPress, Contact Form 7, Jetpack, and other popular plugins. You can download this for free from the mentioned link.

With a professional layout design with useful plugins and benefits, Folie does not require a lot of content to target the audience to make your business a success. It has a separate sidebar for every web page. The theme can also suit well for law firms and deal with private tax consultation. You can select four different color schemes to create a personalized color theme for your website. It lets you change the contact number and email address in the header quickly without hassle. With one click, you can transform the entire layout of your website.

It also offers access to in-built SEO parameters that you can tweak as per your requirements. For every text on the webpages, you can change and customize the fonts, and you can select fonts from available font styles. People who are not good at languages can take up this theme because it offers translation with the help of an in-built translator. You can select your personalized background pictures or colors for your website. If your website is based on the travel and tourism business, you can take this theme for your website.

Divi has been leading the market in the current year, and you can see that once you start using the Divi theme. You can use this theme even if you don’t have any experience working with the code while building up the website’s visual platform. With Divi, even a novice can build a website quickly without bothering about plugins or codes. Divi is essentially a theme builder that lets you create an entire website.

You can also include a footer, headers, and templates during the creation of the website. If you have an eCommerce module on your website, this theme is the best as it is integrated with WooCommerce. Divi is a widely-used premium WordPress theme according to the statistics.

Handel is another WordPress theme that suits a website that associates itself with financial consultations and services. It is the perfect theme with all the features you require to promote your business online successfully. Handel is made to accommodate all the business requests successfully. It is a business theme that even consultants and large corporate under different types of businesses can use. The theme works on a codeless builder and a codeless framework.

Handel’s premium package provides authentic features like Inline Text modification, real-time Portfolio modification, and changes. These things let you build professional yet stunning websites rapidly. It also comes with cost-calculator and other elements like table creation, lists creation, and charts. You can also create graphs, picture galleries, and so much more. This is how it aligns perfectly with your business requirements. The developers keep on adding updates to the theme.

A powerful and professional WordPress theme, Arile WP is a multipurpose theme with pixel-perfect designs and layouts. It is fully customizable, has simple code, improvised typography, sticky menu design, logo, and header section. Because of Bootstrap’s presence in the background, the theme is compatible with all the available screen sizes. It has been integrated with SEO parameters and has all the translation modules that you can use if your website is functional across different countries. You can use this theme to run a business that deals with consultation, finance sector, corporate, and freelancing.

The theme is compatible with websites that deal with various sectors and industrial domains. It comes with Elementor that can enable you to create, modify, and remove web pages from your website. The Elementor also lets you change and customize the design as per your requirement. Arile WP also supports plugins irrelevant of whether the plugins are free or premium. It supports Yoast SEO, WooCommerce, ContactForm 7, Google Analytics, and a lot more.

Aronia is a free WordPress theme that you can use for businesses and websites that deal with financial services and consultation. It is the first theme that has been developed using Codeless from Elementor page creator. Codeless Framework supports the theme and makes it robust and sturdy. You can customize Aronia entirely, and it lets you change its layout and design real-time so that you don’t have to pull down the website. It is a theme built with a lot of attention given to the details. Aronia supports plugins like Contact Form 7, Yoast SEO, MailChimp, and a lot more. The theme is integrated with SEO parameters, which help your website rank better on the search engine results page.

Attorna is a premium WordPress theme that is built for lawyers, legal advisors and representatives, barristers, counsels, solicitors, and advocates. It is an excellent WordPress theme that is perfect for the people, as mentioned above, to enhance their online presence. Along with the online presence, it also offers professional visibility. The layout contains an empty container, header-footer section, no footer and empty container, and more. It also features a portfolio sidebar, content section, left and right sidebar design, and other sections.

This theme is best for attorneys, lawyers, and people who practice law in some form. It offers an admin panel, stunning slideshow, several navigation designs, pagination layouts, 18 header designs, and free additional plugins. With one click, you get a business website design along with a visual composer. It offers RTL support, unique header for pages, huge menu widgets, and backgrounds. The theme is entirely customizable, where the controls can be dragged and dropped.

Corporate has a clean design, seamless scrolling, and professional design that is perfect for people with a website that deals with the finance sector. Easy to use, this theme has excellent assistance available from its developers. The design for Corporate is responsive. Moreover, it is has a distinct app layout for you to check on its demo page. On the right of its home page, you can find a portfolio link. In the contact details section, it has the capability to fire an email directly from the web page. You can also add social media buttons.

Corporate comes with support to install home page templates easily along with layout design for landing pages. You also get access to separate layouts for services pages and team pages for your website. Without a lot of hassle, this theme can let you have a financial consultancy website. With integrated SEO optimization, you can be sure of your website to rank better on the search engine results page. Moreover, you can use the same theme for a lot of websites in a single package subscription.

With the businesses that deal with financial accounting and auditing, Finance Accounting is the best theme that they can use for their websites. It has been perfectly designed for financial consultants, legal advisors, law firms, investors, and wealth planners. The theme offers a professional design that talks seriously about business and professional attitude. Finance Accounting provides a modern design interface that is easy, seamless, and hassle-free. With customization, it also offers support to a lot of additional plugins that you can use to create a website for the financial sectors.

If you want to extend the website’s functionality, you can use third-party add-on add-ons and plugins. With its responsive design, it renders correctly across all the screen sizes and resolutions. Moreover, it is also cross-browser compatible; hence you don’t have to be scared of things removed from the web page when the browser changes. It also supports multiple languages; therefore, you can create a website that promotes a lot of languages. For faster page loading, it has SEO optimized code behind the theme. With short snippets of codes, it offers a lot of security and strength to the theme.

Experts is another WordPress theme for financial consultants looking for designing their professional website. It comes with a lot of demos that you can select from. You can customize many things in the theme like 170 blocks, options to create a header, titles, and footer. You get slider revolution, visual composition plugins, WooCommerce add-on add-ons, and WPML modules at your disposal. It offers unlimited service designs that are efficient enough to serve any business under the finance sector. You can update and modify the color styles and other layouts easily. The theme makes your website unique in terms of Google Maps module, blog structures, Contact form 7, FontAwesome icon designs. It comes with a lot of handy options that you can use while designing and updating your website.

With a green-colored style, this is another very widely used WordPress theme for businesses under the financial sector. The developers claim that the theme was built after receiving various feedback from financial analysts and other finance professionals. Hence, the design is rich, clean, and immaculate in its appearance. You can trust this theme to create a perfect website design that specializes in the finance sector. The theme bases itself on Cherry Framework 4, so it is easy to extend its functionality. You can add a lot of widgets and shortcodes that can help you extend the theme’s functionality. For the customization, it comes with an integrated visual editor. This editor enables you to customize your website quickly and easily. You also get support and integration for Google Maps and Google Fonts that makes it easy for you to integrate maps. With Google fonts integration, you can access all the available Google fonts. It also offers the pixel-perfect design of icons and symbols that you can use all over your website.

Conclusion:

With many options around the selection from the list of WordPress themes, you can select the one that suits your requirement the best. You don’t need to be a pro to use these website themes. A little understanding of how the themes work can float your boat successfully. Moreover, all the themes are integrated with SEO parameters that can make your website rank significantly higher on the search engine results page. When it comes to designing a financial consultation website, these WordPress themes can help you in a lot of ways. These themes offer a whole lot of options, along with them. You can check their features and see which suits your website requirements the best, and then you can select accordingly.