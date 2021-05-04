17 Best WordPress Tutorials for Beginners

WordPress is undoubtedly one of the most famous open-source content management systems that can help you to create amazing websites and manage them conveniently. Around 27.5% of all websites available on the internet are powered, created, and managed by WordPress. The trend of WordPress is growing tremendously and if you haven’t accepted it yet, it is a good time that you do.

However, there is a lot of stigma regarding WordPress that it is difficult and very hard to master. To be honest, understanding WordPress is not that complicated and very easy to work with. To prove to you that, we have compiled a few WordPress tutorials that will help you master this domain in no time. From the basic understanding of the functionality of WordPress to creating intricate websites with it, this consolidated list of video tutorials will make these tasks seem like a cakewalk.

1. What is WordPress?

Are you still a new entrant to the realm of WordPress and wondering what it is? Are you curious about how it works? Well, here is a video that will answer all your questions. In this explanatory video, Dale McManus, a web developer, explains what exactly WordPress is and how it functions. It includes all the integral information that you need before starting your journey and answers one major question – The difference between wordpress.com and wordpress.org.

2. How to make a WordPress website?

Now that you know what WordPress is and what you can do with it, let’s start with creating a website. This amazing video by Tyler Moore can be really helpful for that. In just 24 easy steps, he teaches you how to create a professional-level website with all the intricate details and nuances. From getting your domain name to instructions on creating your own logo, this extensive and elaborate video tutorial can really help you build a website on WordPress. So, follow these 24 steps and create your own website, right now!

3. How to use FTP to upload files on WordPress

File Transfer Protocol (FTP) is one of the most efficient and simple ways to transferring files from one computer to another over the internet. It makes the file transferring process exceptionally faster. But, how to do it on WordPress? This awesome tutorial by WPBeginner will help you with it. In just six minutes, this video will teach you three popular ways to transfer files to WordPress.

4. How to add a background image on WordPress?

While improving the aesthetic appeal of your website, adding a background image also makes your website more engaging and interactive. However, it can be quite tricky while uploading the image on WordPress. But, worry not. We are here to help you. This amazing video by WPBeginners will show you how to add a background image to your website in just two and a half minutes. It also guides you through different variations of background that you can apply on your website and how it can benefit you. Follow it to the T and you will be good to go.

5. How to install WordPress on your PC?

Want to build a WordPRess website without having to pay for a domain name or hosting? Well, then this video is what you need. This amazing video shows you how to locally install WordPress on your PC. This is a great technique to test themes and various plugins on your local site, before actually applying them on your live website. With this, all your files will be stored on your PC with only you having the accessibility to view them.

6. How to make an online store on WordPress?

Creating an online store on WordPress can be a tricky job. There are a lot of intricacies that you need to pay attention to and any mistake can make your efforts go down the hill. To help you with it, here is another video by Tyler Moore that will give you a detailed outlook on how to create an online store on WordPress. This two-and-a-half-hour-long video will teach you a step-by-step method of creating an online store. While the video is quite long, you need to pay attention to each and every step, without skipping any, if you want to create a fail-proof online store.

7. How to customize your WordPress SideBar?

Even though WordPress provides a handy and elegant navigation structure, why should you limit your website to that? Having a distinct sidebar gives your website a creative edge and distinguishes it from other WordPress-created sites. Here is an excellent video by David Hayes from WPShout who will how to customize WordPress widgets. These widgets can be used to customize homepages, footers, and lots more. It will also teach you to edit your sidebar on WordPress.

8. Top 10 best free WordPress themes for 2021

From the abundant choices of amazing themes that you have on WordPress, it is really hard to choose one that properly fits your needs and also looks aesthetically pleasing. To help you choose the right theme here is an amazing video that introduces you to the top 10 WordPress themes that will blow your mind. Darrel Wilson has consolidated this list while considering all the necessary aspects and keeping in mind the versatility of your objective. Try any one of them and we are sure you will love it.

9. How to use XAMPP for a local WordPress website

For those who do not know what XAMPP is, it is a free and open-source cross-platform web server which allows you to create a WordPress website even when you are offline. It is a simple and lightweight solution that can be really beneficial while creating a website. You can also use it to test themes and plugins which need a lot of modification before releasing. So, how to use it? Here is an excellent tutorial video by Themeisle which will take you through the entire process of using XAMPP for your local WordPress website.

10. How to setup all in one SEO for WordPress

Out of all the plugins, All in One SEO (AIOSEO) is one of the best WordPress SEO plugins that can easily optimize your website and improve its performance on search engines and social media platforms. Do you want to learn how to set these plugins to your website? Here is a detailed video by WPBeginner which will help you with it. From making your blogs and content on the website perform better to creating cross-connections between content, this fifteen-minute video is a real life-saver.

11. How to create a Multi-Page Form?

Certain websites or organizations require a lot of forms and documents that are supposed to be filled for proper permission and accessibility of service. As most of these documents will be legal and contractual, you need to make sure that your website doesn’t hamper them or create complications for the viewer. To prevent that here is a video that will help you create multi-page forms without any hassle and ruckus.

12. How to change the Gravatar image size

Gravatars are one of the most iconic trends of the 21st century, with everyone wanting their own graphical avatars. Hence, you should definitely add it to your website. Here is a detailed video by WPBeginner that will help you in adding Gravatar images to your website. It will assist you in how to add the image, how to resize it, and how to modulate it as per your needs. No matter how complicated your image is, this tutorial will come in handy.

13. How to Fix the Error Establishing a Database Connection

A coder’s worst nightmare is to fix an error that is disrupting the entire code. And, similarly, having an error pop on your WordPress website can be equally terrifying. Out of all the errors that you can encounter, the most dangerous one is the error of establishing a database connection that literally cannot let you log in to your website. If you are caught in such a situation, take a deep breath and go through this video. This detailed tutorial by WPBeginner will help you fix this problem in no time and bring your WordPress website back to functionality.

14. How to create a menu in WordPress

The menu plays a vital role in any website as it inducts your viewers to the varied content that they can find here. Hence, you need to make an impressive menu that can fulfill your viewer’s needs. To help you get started, here is a video by Cloud Access that will help you in creating a desirable menu for your website. It will teach you how to create a custom menu and how to design a menu structure. It is the 10th video of a Cloud Access’ series on the development of a WordPress website.

15. How to create a child theme

Even though you are creating a website that is directed to the older audience, why exclude the younger audience from your target market? Creating a child theme has a different methodology that one needs to follow. Depending on the subject and target market, the color tones and element structuring needs to be differentiated, and here is a video that will help you. This detailed video by Level Up Tuts will teach you all that you need to know while creating a child-themed website.

16. Speeding up your WordPress Website

Do you feel like your WordPress website is functioning slowly and it needs to pick up its pace? Well here is a video that can help you. Created by OS Training, this video discusses two popular methods of optimizing your website and making it a lot faster. While the easiest method is to reduce the size of your images and make your web size smaller, this video shows you another approach to it. By caching the data of your website, you can efficiently make your website faster without compromising the quality of images. It can quickly access pages and allows the next user to receive the loaded page. Learn more about it with this video.

17. How to Make a Social Media Website

What if someone wants to create a social media website with WordPress? Well, it is very much possible. Here is a tutorial video by WP Crafter that will teach you how to make an online community website. With the tips and tricks provided in this video, you will be able to create a website just like Facebook or Twitter. From adding the basic features to creating a user forum, this two-hour-long video will help you create your own and distinct social media platform in no time.

Besides these 17 video tutorials, there are tones of more that you will find on YouTube or any other browsing channel. But, we found these to be the most elaborate, detailed, and well-explained ones. They take you to the roots of every concept and help you build a stronger foundation before heading into this WordPress journey.

By understanding the concepts that are elicited here and by practicing them diligently, you will get a better hang at using WordPress and open your horizon to newer and more interesting websites.