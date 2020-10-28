The demand and requirements of online dating sites are increasing day by day. It is becoming highly common for people to meet on online dating platforms rather than in person. As per research, 65 percent of same-sex couples and 40 percent of heterosexual couples in today’s time meet through an online dating site. This is a clear indication that online dating sites are home to big business opportunities. There are already thousands of dating websites available, each of them trying to get a piece of this newly baked pie. To enter this market, you need to have the edge over the existing websites to create an impression on users and make them stay with you irrespective of all the available alternatives. For this, you need creative dating site WordPress themes that will help you visually enhance your services and attract potentially interested people to register with you. These are the top 13 Creative Dating Site WordPress Themes that will be instrumental for you to create a unique dating site in no time:

Socialize is one of the most ideal dating site WordPress themes. It is fully featured and is incredibly powerful. The theme has a modern, minimal look. It uses cutting edge technology. The theme is highly customizable and user friendly as well. Socialize also supports BuddyPress integration that enables it to provide the user with a seamless socializing and user-to-user interaction experience.

The theme comes with ready sophisticated demo sites, custom layouts, and tons of tools that help you customize and modify the layouts as per your need. This theme is ideal for webmasters who wish to create quality dating websites. Socialize allows the website users to have a front-end login, social login support such as Twitter and Facebook, and user profile links. The notification counter also helps check the inbox for unread messages. It has a mobile-friendly design. Hence it runs smoothly on all devices and screens.

BuddyApp is one of the crispest, minimal, clean, and professional-looking dating site WordPress theme. It is also very easy to develop and use. The theme has an intuitively navigable and user-friendly design. The developers of these themes designed the theme with a mobile-first approach. It is still fully compatible with desktop screens. It has been made exceptionally well for mobile devices. This works great for a dating site, as people often use dating platforms on their mobile more than their laptops or desktops.

The theme has many impressive mobile-friendly features such as touch and swipes pre-built into the theme’s core aspects. Ideally, BudyApp can be used for all extranet and intranet communications for social and private communities seeking a mobile-friendly solution for their site needs.

SweetDate is another premium dating site WordPress theme that is ideal for online dating or even a community website. The developers have added all the needed features you could need for setting up a community or dating website. This impressive theme comes with five ready made color schemes that can be modified further with unlimited color options if required.

This theme has over 800 Google Fonts, multilingual support, Font Awesome icons, and many more handy features. You can also add paid membership options with various subscription levels. The developers are very active and keep updating the theme to keep up with the latest WordPress development and web design trends.

Seeko is a great dating site WordPress theme with all the needed tools to create a personalized online dating website. It is powered by BuddyPress and Elementor drag and drop website builder. The theme comes with two pre-built demos, dedicated and designed to suit a dating site. To make most of this theme, you don’t even need to have any prior designing or coding knowledge. Hence it is ideal for all experience level users.

Seeko has some powerful and niche-related features to host an ideal dating site like – matching system, lovey design, handy search function, and easy commenting. It is also 100 percent mobile ready and has cross-browser compatibility.

Thrive is a fully functional, engaging, and inviting creative dating WordPress theme. It can be used as an intranet or extranet community website too. The theme is flexible enough to be used by people who have no expertise or knowledge in coding to webmasters. It can set up complicated social media network functionality easily. Thrive allows the users to make up of the super convenient one-click installation function without needing any prior knowledge in coding.

Thrive makes use of some powerful features like rtMedia and BuddyDrive. With these powerful tools, the users can upload any documents and share pictures with ease. Other useful integrations like Events Calendar, bbPress, and WP-Polls integration also add on to its utility.

This is a community or a creative dating website WordPress theme. It is fully responsive and has useful BuddyPress integration that is ideal for creating social networking sites and public communities. The theme also allows your user to register on your site, create their profiles, connect with other users, send messages, and perform other social interactions. Since the theme is fully responsive, your users will experience it top-notch on all screens and devices. The theme is built on CSS3 and HTML5 framework. The theme options panel allows the user to change the different aspects and components of this theme’s different templates.

The theme has two pre-built blog designs, members’ grid view, and is also compatible with WooCommerce. This theme also comes with 40 inner pages, which takes care of almost all individual pages you might need for your dating site or community site.

LoveStory is the ideal dating site WordPress theme that can also work as a community website. This is not merely a theme but also an application that has some promising features. The theme has impressive features like sending virtual gifts, chat messages, and different membership fees. This is a very flexible theme that has unlimited color options as well as custom page templates. Many supporting widgets help control all aspects of web design and functionality as well.

The theme works well with WooCommerce as well. This allows you to sell your merchandise, too, if needed. The most unique, powerful features that most themes don’t have are advanced banner management, configurable filter for finding relevant partners, and live chat. It also provides the convenience of logging in using Facebook profiles that save a fortune of time to skip the traditional sign-up process.

DateBook is an ideal WordPress theme for creating a fresh dating website. It has all the required materials to make a stunning website that would attract many users to your site in no time. The user gets to design new pages from scratch or make use of pre-built pages and redesign them. The process is convenient as the theme comes with an easy page builder. You don’t need to have prior coding knowledge to customize the theme at all. It is also fully compatible with all screen sizes, plugins, and web browsers.

Datebook has its subscription function and supports WooCommerce Subscription that can be used to introduce paid subscriptions to your website. Other useful and handy features include reviews and ratings, online status display, private messaging, favorites, and more.

Aardvark is a versatile WordPress theme that can work as a multi-functional community/membership theme and dating websites. They have a pre-built demo available for users to put it to use. It has one of the speediest site realizations. If you like the look and feel, you can add your content and necessary details and have your website almost ready to go live in a few clicks.

This theme makes use of the BuddyPress plugin and WPBakery page builder that help simplify all the complicated tasks needed to be carried out for making a dating site. Moreover, the users can also set up their online shop, ask for membership fees, and write blogs to offer more value to them.

Kleo is another flexible WordPress theme with all the necessary tools for creating a fantastic community or dating website. It is an elegant and modern theme that can be used for establishing an interactive community and building connections. Kleo has a wide range of customization tools to cater to anyone from an amateur to a professional webmaster. The theme is also user friendly and responsive. This theme has many advanced features like unlimited colors and sidebars, alternative fonts, a choice between masonry and standard views, and layout type options.

You need not know how to write a single line of code for using Kleo. It has support for essential plugins like bbPress plugin and BuddyPress that are instrumental to any useful dating site.

Olympus is one of the finest BuddyPress powered WordPress themes. It is easy to use, and a modern social media networking theme. It comes with the drag and drop page builder that allows non-coders to make the most of this theme. The demos are easily downloadable with a single click demo. The user can make changes to adjust the theme to their company design language if needed.

There are many unique features such as handy navigation, eight wall post types, badges, engaging illustrations, and way more. The user can also start an eCommerce or blog section. This theme can be used to create a dating platform and the support of some other dating plugins added to this theme.

Gwangi is another great WordPress theme that is ideal for creating an impressive dating site. In today’s time, people are finding their partners online more than traditionally meeting on dates. Gwangi is the right theme to step into the niche to gain the most out of it. It has several impressive demos, performance optimization, mobile compatibility, and all-important features needed to stand the consistency and performance test. It also uses BuddyPress to help people with zero background in web development create a community site.

The theme allows the user to set up Subscriptions, advertisements, paid features access, and other important tools that can show your customers value for using your premium services. It also has some of the most impressive dating features, such as matchmaking, swapping members, mutual friends, and all other features that you can imagine a modern dating website to have.

This is another impressive creative dating site WordPress theme. It supports the BuddyPress plugin that allows users with no prior coding experience to create impressive social media, community, or dating platform websites. Users of your website would be able to register on your site, create their profiles, and send messages to their connections, create groups, and do much more. The theme has high functionality and customizable design.

It also has support for WooCommerce that allows the user to set up their e-store to sell merchandise to the visitors. Four pre-built homepage options can be used as they are tweaked to match the user’s expectations using a convenient drag and drop interface.

These were the 13 Creative Dating Site WordPress Themes that you should make use of today for any of your dating site projects. They all are powerful enough to establish a dating site platform with different aesthetic values for you to choose from. Making a dating site in today’s time and gaining an edge over others is a strategic thing to do, considering the industry’s size and potential. Make sure to be one of the early pioneers of the field and use these powerful themes to give you the boost you need to appeal to your customers better than your competitors.