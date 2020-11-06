13 Free Retro Seamless Patterns for Designers

Patterns are everywhere and they make designs look uniform and beautiful. So many patterns cover the products in our daily lives to make them look visually appealing. And now, patterns have entered the graphic design field as well. Designers are always looking for patterns to use in the background of their projects. Moreover, seamless patterns are taking the design world by storm. Seamless patterns are those that, when placed side by side, don’t look like they have been placed side by side. It looks like they have been one whole piece without any breakage in the design. These patterns create backgrounds that seem to go on infinitely.

In this blog today, we have rounded up 13 free retro patterns that are seamless and are perfect for graphic designers for use in their projects.

This pattern is of diamonds all over the image with varying colors. The way the tones of the colors appear, it looks like the pattern is vintage. These vintage patterns can be used in commercial, professional, or personal projects. The size of the file is 205 KB, and the dimensions are 1400 x 980 px. This pattern can be modified using Adobe Photoshop or Adobe Illustrator. You can download this pattern for free from the link provided above.

This retro pattern is of various graffiti combined into one. There was an era when this kind of painting was considered in vogue. Now, when you look back to this kind of art, it is considered vintage. This pattern shows a spiral bounded book, a big glove, a cold drink disposable glass, and more. These things were available decades ago and are not found anymore. Hence, it qualifies as a retro pattern. You don’t need to have a user profile or user authentication to download it. If you download the file in EPS format, you can modify it in Adobe Illustrator or Adobe Photoshop. The size of the file is 6.61 MB, and the dimensions are 5000 x 5000 px. This pattern can be downloaded without any charges for free from the link provided above.

This retro pattern displays a seamless pattern with bright colors that have curves and arcs. You can use this pattern to design backgrounds, backdrop photos, wallpapers, posters, and more. It can also be used to decorate a piece of cloth, fabric patterns, and others. The size of the file is 110 Kb, and its dimensions are 1024 x 765 px. Like other significant resources on this website, this pattern is also available for free. You can modify the image using Adobe Photoshop or Adobe Illustrator. Since you don’t have to create a user profile or log on to the website, the download is entirely hassle-free. Hence, graphic designers can quickly access this pattern without wasting time on other procedures like browsing subscription services or signing up on the site.

The neon pattern is one of the oldest patterns that history has seen. This pattern also displays a set of neon fruits drawn against a black background. The neon pattern here can be used for projects that require a little bit of quirkiness. For instance, this pattern can be used for a menu card background for a café or restaurant. The size of the file is 304 KB, and the dimensions of the file are 1400 x 980 px. You can download this pattern from the link we have given above. This pattern can be modified using applications like Adobe Photoshop or Adobe Illustrator. You don’t need to register yourself on the website to download this pattern or access other resources. The website lets you browse and download various vector graphics and resources. Since it is available for free, it can be considered as one of the most useful websites to browse the collection.

The pattern here is of flowers and leaves set in a symmetric pattern against the cyan blue background. With the flowers made of black color, they stand out against a light backdrop. You can download this pattern for free from the link provided above. The dimensions of the pattern are 1280 x 720 px, which offers a pretty good resolution. And the size of the file with such dimensions is 151 KB, which is light for its size. The website does not ask for any user authentication or profile generation. You can straightaway get to business without bothering about the signup or sign in. This pattern, if needed, can be modified using Adobe Photoshop or Adobe Illustrator. The best part of this website is that it lets you download the graphic in AI format or PNG format. The smallest and medium-sized files have dimensions of 640 x 360 px and 1280 x 720 px, respectively. But the most extensive file comes with the dimensions of 1920 x 1080 px. If you select a vector graphic, the file comes in an AI file format. The other available file formats are PNG for the given dimensions.

This pattern is a white pattern over a navy blue background, which displays a seamless geometric pattern. The pattern is available in vector and jpeg file formats. If you require vector format, the dimensions are 465 x 4675 px at 300 dpi, and the size of the file is 2.91 MB. But the JPEG file format has three different file dimensions. The web size file has the dimensions of 1200 x 1200 px, and large size dimensions are 3500 x 3500 px. But the original size of the file is 4675 x 4675 px. All of the files have a resolution of 300 dpi. You can download this file from the link provided above. It does not require any user authentication; hence you don’t have to register on the website to download it. Moreover, you can modify the image using applications like Adobe Photoshop and Adobe Illustrator.

The pattern in the discussion is covered with circles in varying shades of red and white. The circles in red, white, and dark maroon look like a vintage pattern with a pink backdrop. This pattern can be used as wallpaper, floor tiles, wall tiles, wall pieces, fabric design, and a pattern for a piece of cloth. Moreover, you can modify the pattern using Adobe Photoshop and Adobe Illustrator. The dimensions of the file are 8000 x 4500 px, and the size of the file is 5.97 MB. This pattern is available in both the image form as well as a vector file format. The website also offers an image editor tool to modify or edit the image. Hence, if you don’t have access to Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, or other image editors, you can use this one. As far as accessing the resources is concerned, you don’t require any user authentication for it. The website does not ask for login or signup for any user that wishes to access the graphics.

This pattern has a retro geometric background with triangles. The design is seamless and tileable. This pattern has triangles where all of the triangles are equilateral in nature. The dimensions of the pattern are 3030 x 1750 px, and the size of the file is 3.59 MB. Since the pattern is available for free of cost, you can download it from the link provided above. Moreover, no one needs to authenticate themselves to use the file; hence the process is easy. It saves you a lot of time. You can use Adobe Photoshop or Adobe Illustrator to edit or modify the image according to your requirements.

The pattern here is a fascinating geometric pattern where two circles run into each other. These circles are formed with three different colors against the grayish background. Such a pattern can be used as wallpaper, tiling, background, posters, fabric design, and more. The dimensions of the file are 2166 x 2168 px, and the size of the file is 1.91 MB. This pattern can be modified using Adobe Photoshop or Adobe Illustrator to turn it into something that fits your project requirements. You can download this pattern for free and without any user authentication from the link provided above.

This pattern here is a black and white pattern that is seamless. The hexagonal tiles are arranged in a way to form a stunning flowery pattern. Such a pattern can be used for tiling, as for wallpaper, background, and more. The dimensions of the file are 6480 x 4320 px, and the size of the file is 6.06 MB. You can download this pattern from the website through the link we have provided here. Since it is available in an image file form, you can modify it using Adobe Photoshop and Adobe Illustrator.

This pattern has a beautiful design of flowers and leaves with the kind of tones that take you back to nostalgia. Such designs were often seen on pillow covers and bedsheets that made the bedroom look beautiful and cozy. The pattern has dark pink and peach colored flowers that offer a beautiful contrast to the image. And the leaves surrounding the flowers also provide an excellent aesthetic value to the image. The dimensions of the image are 6000 x 6000 px, and the size of the file is 9.02 MB, which provides a high resolution. You can download the resource from the link offered above. The image can be modified using Adobe Photoshop and Adobe Illustrator. Apart from the freely available image, you don’t need to have any kind of user authentication to access the resource.

This vintage pattern offers a psychedelic design that was seen on the tiles in the era of the 70s and 80s. The ceramic tiles industry used to make such tiles with similar designs and patterns which appeared seamless. With the kind of color tones in this pattern, it offers the pattern a vintage yet a very refreshing look. Even today, individual vintage homes don such designs in their rooms. And Mediterranean homes still have similar patterns on their walls and floors. The dimensions of this pattern are 2272 x 1872 px, and the file size is 1.53 MB. You can access this pattern using the link provided above. To modify this pattern, you can use Adobe Photoshop or Adobe Illustrator.

This pattern embodies various colored butterflies against a cream-colored background. The cream-colored background gives it a look of an old pattern that used to be there before the era of the 2000s began. With such vintage designs, you can decorate your projects with these kinds of backgrounds. Whether the project is commercial or personal, this pattern is perfect for use as background. The colorful butterflies on the image take us back to the time when nature was dominant. The dimensions of the image are 3460 x 1944 px, and the file size is 3.41 MB. This pattern can be downloaded from the link provided above for free. Moreover, you don’t need to have a user profile on the website to download the file. You can modify the image using Adobe Photoshop and Adobe Illustrator.

Conclusion:

Here we wrap up the blog that offers you a list of places where you can find retro seamless patterns for free. These patterns can be used in various places for varying purposes. Graphic designers and even other designers can use these patterns to create masterpiece designs out of it. Moreover, the best thing about these resources is that they are available free of cost. You don’t even have to log in to the website to access these resources. Some of the websites offer various dimensions through which you can sift and select the one that best suits your requirements.