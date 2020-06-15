19 Inspirational Wallpapers for Graphic Designers

Sometimes, wallpapers with motivational quotes play a significant role when you are feeling left out or lost about the direction of life. There can be times when you need something to feel inspired and motivated about life, work, or study. And wallpapers with motivational quotes and phrases can remind you why you started a particular journey and what it will take to reach there. For this reason, there has been a growth in the number of people putting motivational and inspirational wallpapers on their desktop screens.

Specific wallpapers that have natural and scenic beauty can be relaxing and calming for the people who get anxious at the drop of a hat. To stay on track, sometimes looking at these kinds of wallpapers may help a lot. Today, in this blog, we will see at some of the motivational and inspirational wallpapers that graphics designer or anyone for that matter, can use for their Desktop screens.

We all have watched Harry Potter movies at least once in our lifetimes. And we have realized that the character of Albus Dumbledore was the wisest character of all. This wallpaper has a quote from him. The quote “Happiness can be found in the darkest of times when only one remembers to turn on the light” says a lot about finding happiness. It defines that satisfaction is not difficult to find. It means that joy is the light that you can switch whenever dark sadness surrounds you.

Albert Einstein once said, “Everybody is a genius. But if you judge a fish by its ability to climb a tree, it will live its whole life believing that it is stupid.” It means that everyone is a genius in his or her way. Everyone cannot be intelligent in the same field. Hence, if a person is going to be a singer, he can never become a successful cricketer because he is simply not cut out for it. Moreover, a person should be a man of his abilities and talents.

“The only source of knowledge is experience” is another quote from Albert Einstein, which implies that no matter how much you study, the only way to understand something is to experience it. Albert Einstein was a German physicist who came up with this quote after going through a series of scientific experiments and inventions. It says that, for instance, a blind man would never understand what color the light looks like until he can look at the view through his own eyes.

Oscar Wilde was an Irish poet and a playwright, and he has written some of the best quotes that speak nothing but the truth about humankind. It says, “A man is least himself when he talks in his person. Give him a mask, and he will tell you the truth.” It means that if a man is talking about himself, he will speak the least bit of it. But if he is behind the mask, without people knowing who is behind the mask, he will talk about the truth when asked.

This wallpaper has the quote, “Great Companies start because the founders want to change the world, not make a fast buck.” It means that a company becomes successful over the years if it has innovative ideas that can change the way the world functions. Hence, companies that focus only on making money does not succeed in changing the perspectives and perception of the people around it.

“Dreams don’t work unless you do.” This quote inspires everyone to work on their dreams and achieve them. And to make them come true, you have to work hard. Without hard work, nothing is possible in this world. Hence, hard work should not be feared or avoided. Unless you work hard, no one can help you achieve your dreams.

“Champions aren’t made in the gyms. Champions are made from something they have deep inside them– a desire, a dream, and a vision. They have to have the skill and the will. But the will must be stronger than the skill.” This quote was given to the world by Mohammed Ali, a world champion boxer, social activist, and philanthropist. It says that the people who succeed don’t depend on certain places. They succeed because of their skill and their will. But here, the catch is, your will should be more robust than your ability. You may fail several times, but your will to succeed should be more influential in all the situations that you face.

“Those who criticize our generation often forget who raised it.” The author is unknown, but it clearly shows the generation gap between the parents and their kids. It says that there are times when you see elders criticizing their kids for their deeds and actions. But the same parents are the people who raised these kids. Eventually, these elders end up criticizing their upbringing of their kids. It is a hard pill to swallow.

Zayn Malik is a famous English singer and a songwriter who penned this quote. The quote is, “No matter how many times people try to criticize you; the best revenge is to prove them wrong.” It means that no matter what, people are always going to condemn you or your actions in one way or another. But the best answer you can give them is to prove their critics wrong. You should not get into dirty fights if someone criticizes you. Instead, you should show them why criticism is not going to affect you.

This wallpaper has the quote, “If you are depressed, then you are living in the past. And if you are anxious, then you are living in the future. But if you are at peace, you are living in the present.” Lao Tzu, a Chinese philosopher and writer, gave this quote to the world. It means that if you keep on lamenting your past actions and situations, you will always find yourself a depressed human.

As opposed to that, if you keep worrying for the future to come, you will always be full of anxiety as you cannot change either past or future. But living in the present with mindfulness can make you a peaceful person. Hence, we all should be living in the present without worrying about the future or regretting the past.

“Nobody can give you freedom. Nobody can give you equality or justice. If you are a man, you take it.” This quote was penned by Malcolm X, who was an American Muslim minister and human rights activist during the movement of civil rights. It means that if you want freedom, equality, or justice, you just have to snatch it from the dictators or narcissists. You can’t sit thinking they will offer it to you one day. Hence, your freedom and your rights are in your own hands, and no one can take it away from you unless you surrender them yourself.

“To travel is to take a journey into yourself.” The author of this quote is unknown. This quote talks about exploring a spiritual world that is inside of you. You are here on the planet with a purpose. And the aim is to find who you are, where you come from, and where do you go. Hence, traveling solo allows you to dive deeper into your existence to unveil certain truths about life, your surrounding, and God. It helps in the realization of your self.

“We buy things we don’t need, with money we don’t have, to impress people we don’t like.” A quote from an unknown author explains how the fickle human mind has become. During the early years of human life, people lived a life based on peace and happiness. They did not bother to run behind money to impress people. But as time flew by, and there was a revolution, people started chasing cash and thought that money is the only way to influence someone. Eventually, they started buying things that were not necessary to change people they did not approve of. It shows the fickle nature of the human mind.

“Success belongs only to those who are willing to work harder than anyone else.” A quote from an unknown author implies that success follows whoever is willing to work hard. There is no alternative to hard work. If you want to succeed, hard work is the only option. And to succeed brilliantly, you have to work harder than anyone else in the competition.

Walt Disney once said, “All our dreams can come true if we have the courage to pursue them.” It means that if we are willing to do everything it takes to make our dreams come true, they are bound to come true, and success is inevitable. Walt Disney was an American writer and animator who put all his efforts into his animations. He had dyslexia and was not able to read and write like ordinary people around him. So he put his love for drawing in his cartoons, and today Walt Disney Company is one of the leading companies in the entertainment and information industry.

Another quote by Walt Disney is, “If you can dream it, you can do it.” It talks about the subconscious mind’s power. Every idea was once a thought or a dream in someone’s account. And someone else picked up the view through their mental frequency and made it come true. Hence, Walt Disney states that if you dream of something in your mind’s eye, you can make it come true no matter what the world has to say.

Tim Notke has been a high school basketball coach who said, “Hard work beats talent when talent does not work hard.” It means that it takes talent and hard work to be successful. And if a talented person does not work hard and thinks that he can succeed merely based on his ability, then he is proven wrong. A hardworking person can have more success than a talented person because he works hard. Hence, success follows the one who works hard, and not the talented one. Talent can bring you success only if you put hard work along with the expertise.

Ann Landers was a pen name of Chicago Sun-Times advice columnist, Ruth Crowley. She wrote this quote “Opportunities are usually disguised as hard work, so most people don’t recognize them.” It means that if you work hard, you will have many opportunities, and new avenues open up to you. Hard work will take you places and will make you a successful person. But, because people are afraid or lazy of being a hard worker, they often fail to identify an opportunity that looks like a lot of hard work.

A quote from an unknown person goes like this- “Don’t be the same, be better.” It means that you always have to evolve and to change to a better version of yourself. You can’t afford to remain the same person over the years. You have to adapt the change and turn yourself into a better human being. According to Shrimad Bhagwad Gita, Lord Krishna says that the only permanent thing is, change. Hence, the change should not be feared. It should be welcome with open hands, wholeheartedly.

Change is the nature of evolution. And the more you evolve, the more you become a better version of yourself. If you are adaptable to change, nothing can defeat you. A tree gets uprooted when a cyclone hits the forest. But the grass remains rooted in the ground. The reason is that the tree fails to change according to the changing weather and stands stiffly and proudly. The grass never gets uprooted because it surrenders to the changing climate and grows back once the cyclone has passed away.

Conclusion:

We covered a lot of inspirational and motivational wallpapers in this blog. The only thing about these wallpapers is, they are useful only if they motivate you. If you fail to work hard, these wallpapers are of no use. Hence, you should keep yourself motivated, inspired, and hardworking even in times of adversity and failures. That’s the only way to survive.