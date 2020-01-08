15 Music Website Templates & WordPress Themes

Just like any other niche, music also is an industry that requires much exposure for the artists, bands and performers. A musician can be tremendously talented; however, if his/her music does not reach out to the masses, his/her talent would not suffice for his earning as a professional. Hence, just like any corporate or small business needs a website for reinforcing their online presence, there is a need for musicians to have their website too. In the era of themes, and ready to use templates, building a website from scratch is not only expensive but unnecessarily time-consuming. This is why there are music website template and WordPress themes available that should be made use of.

Here are some of the best music website templates &WordPress themes you can use today to create a website in the music industry:

Many musicians and bands stick to a particular genre of music. One such genre is metal and rock. Snakepit is an ideal music website template for metalheads and rockers as it is designed to cater to the genre and the mood. The theme is bundled with wide options of predefined demos that help users get the ideal look they want. The theme also comes with WPBakery plugin that allows user to drag and drop elements of any theme, to customize the theme as per their need.

Apart from this, the theme has many inner pages, discography, events, photo and video galleries and playlist manager. The theme also has nifty animations and revolution slider. It also allows the user to set up an online store that can be used for selling merch, albums and more.

Slide understands the need for having an easy to use music website template. It does much homework for the user and comes with a ton of content readily available so that the user can speed up the process and launch their ideal website in no time. The theme is also versatile enough to cater to any sort of musicians like artists, bands, radio stations, DJs and record labels and much more.

This theme has multiple demos, light and dark variants, and support for premium plugins like WP Bakery Drag and Drop page builder. It also has support for an adjustable music player and two aesthetic events layout. Apart from these, the theme also has wooCommerce compatibility that makes it easy to start a store on the website, a slider revolution as well as nifty transitions.

Mixtape is the ideal music website template for bands, DJs, festivals and individual artists as well. The theme identifies individual requirements and has designed some appealing ready to use demos, that the user can choose from, and launch their website in no time. The overall web design is modern and aesthetically appealing that captures the attention of the visitors without breaking a sweat. The theme comes with many convenient features and components that help build an online presence for any music-related business easy.

The theme consists of album pages, tour date layout, shop, blog and many custom shortcodes. It also makes use of the drag and drops feature that makes moving things around very easy. The user does not need to be a technical expert for making a website with this fun theme.

Milando is an advanced and powerful music website template that comes with three home page variants. Moreover, there is an additional online magazine style variant. Any user could just replace the demo content with their content, and they would be good to go with the website. The theme understands both kind of users, one who would prefer going online as fast as possible and also the ones who would like to tailor the website to their brand’s aesthetics and feel. Hence Milando gives many customization options to its users.

This theme is a retina display and mobile-ready template. Moreover, it is also optimized for seamless performance across all browsers. This ensures any visitor who visits your site from whichever device, or browser has a good user experience on your site. There is an integrated music player that allows the user to let their visitors listen to their music when they visit the site.

BeatsWave is a timeless theme for artists, labels and anyone in the radio or recording industry. The theme can be easily modified and customized as per the musician’s style and preference. This theme has a massive collection of eighty HTML pages. There are four appealing home pages and various internal sections.

Each template has been built with attention to detail and creativity. The theme has many features that any music lover would enjoy. There are audio and video embedding support, as well as other custom content that would help this website stand out from the rest of the competition. The theme has a useful event feature that can be used to inform the visitors/fans about the upcoming shows and events. The theme also allows the musician to sell tickets and merchandise.

SoundFlare is an appealing music website template for audio repair services. Considering the music industry as a whole, audio repair services also play a vital role in the business. This theme understands that and is dedicated to audio repair services that people are looking for the net on the frequent. This theme has all the possible features needed to create a significant online presence.

The template has a minimalistic look which makes it aesthetically appealing for broader audiences as well as the site owners. The design is very customizable and so it the layout. This theme also has a full-width slider with text and necessary CTAs alongside appealing hover effects. All of this leads to smooth user experience on the site.

Bepop is a great music website template for any project. It is ideal for making a page to promote a musicians tune or creating an online audio streaming platform as well. The theme has ready to use content that allows the user to create a website quickly. The template has blocks that make the editing process straightforward. The theme is even ideal for non-coders and non-designers.

Bepop allows the user to create a light or dark-themed website, whichever suits their style best. There are many features like recent songs, flow, login and registration forms and sticky navigation that enhance the user experience and the productivity of the template.

Mousiqua is a modern and sleek music website template. This theme is an aesthetic masterpiece and is very popular among bands, artists and musicians of all genres. It has an easy to follow the one-page layout that easily fits all information an artist wants to put forth about them or their work.

The theme allows you to be a part of the online community with utmost ease and simplicity. It has some handy features like social media feeds, music player, and super single album page and countdown timer. The theme also has a dark variant.

Bridge has over four hundred demos that allow any user to create a website as per their needs and want. This allows the theme to be flexible enough for creating an appealing music website template as well. The theme has various dedicated layouts that the user can choose from. The user need not have any programming or coding background to make the most of this template. They can customize it to inch’s perfection and detail.

Some of the many features of Bridge are social media integration, smooth animations, powerful admin panel and one-click data import. This theme is mobile-ready, retina-ready, and optimized for SEO and speed.

Kentha is the best way to ensure that your website stands out from the competition. The theme is a contemporary and impressive music website template that is filled with great features. Kentha comes with many ready to use demos. Moreover, this theme has many relevant features, plugins and extensions that can be taken advantage of. It eases the process of launching the website as well.

The theme has a handful of relevant and useful features like a music visualizer, three menu variants, events, gigs, live sets, podcasts and full-screen video backgrounds.

Adonis is a great music website template as it comes with dozens of layouts and assets. The theme has a professional, contemporary, and clean feel. It focuses on the content, i.e. the concerning music and all relevant data related to it. The theme has a lot of impressive content and trait that makes it an ideal theme for crafting the ideal webspace. There is scope for editing and customizing it as well.

The theme has six amazing demos, light and dark variants, and many players alongside an off-canvas music player. The theme is strong enough to play a song simultaneously without affecting browsing pages experience. It is based on Bootstrap Framework that makes it mobile-ready and hence optimized for all screen sizes.

Irish is an ideal music website template for any composers, musicians, or a music lover. The website is highly functional, and it is easy to use, as well. The template is welcoming to beginners and embraced by the pros as well. The theme is responsive, that makes it optimized for all screen sizes. It is also cross-browser compatible. This guarantees a good user experience along with various platforms and devices.

The theme comes with two style options for various music projects. Straight out of the box, one is for DJs and the other for music events. However, you can customize them to make any music-related website.

Lush is a perfect music website template for anyone in the music industry. It is suitable for a piano player, soprano singer, band manager and many more. The theme comes with various demos; each demo specifically built to cater to a particular genre. It has a visual composer and page builder and a 3D push menu. The theme also has wooCommerce support, events countdown and impressive photo albums.

Other than this, the theme has an audio player and discography and has support for unlimited layouts and color and fonts. It has a light and dark template, parallax background effect and slider revolution. Lush is a responsive and retina ready template. This means the theme would look good on all screen sizes.

MusicForest is a modern music website template for singers, musicians, artists and any other profession in the entertainment industry. This theme understands the importance of creating an appealing online presence to drive more traffic and increase the band/musician or any user’s online visibility. The theme comes with unique blog layouts, concert event pages and music listing.

The theme comes with more than thirty-five HTML pages, dark and light version, tracks and albums, music player, event pages and many such elements. It is based on Bootstrap and has an entirely responsive design. It also comes with the boxed and full version.

Dj Bishop is a great music website template for DJs, performers, musicians and other artists. This theme is entirely customizable and adapts as per your requirement. The theme is flexible, tidy and clean that can be used as it is or customized as per brand to the minutest detail.

There are different home and inner pages layouts. The theme also has wide and box layouts, light and dark theme, and three preset color schemes. It has a visual page builder to create a customized look without coding or going through any complex task.

These are the 15 Music Website Templates & WordPress themes that you should make use of for your next music website project. The themes mentioned here are ideal for the music industry niche, and each of them has certain unique features that would make your website stand out from the others.