9 Popular Multipurpose WordPress Themes in 2021

Top-rated multipurpose WordPress themes like those described in this article are best sellers for a reason. They give users the flexibility necessary to build websites for a variety of different niches, styles, and types. They often feature the most popular web design tools on the market and they are user friendly. They can be counted on to provide 5-star support to their users.

It generally makes sense to invest in a specialty theme to build a real estate website, a portfolio website, or a travel-oriented site. Many, if not most, multipurpose themes can do so as well.

It becomes a matter of being able to use as few themes as possible to build a variety of websites. With a premium multipurpose site that number can usually be reduced to one.

Here then, are the top 9 multipurpose WordPress sites for 2021.

Total will be an excellent pick for building websites for a variety of uses where you want each website to be not simply distinctive, but one-of-a-kind. In addition to giving you all the flexibility needed to accomplish this, you’ll find Total to be fast, easy to use, and a provider of 5-star support.

Among this multipurpose theme’s many remarkable features you’ll find:

An extended version of the WPBakery page builder

40+ one-click import demos to get projects off to a fast start together with more than 100 drag and drop page-building modules

Total’s Theme Customizer for modifying colors and fonts, and changing section and column widths

500+ flexibility-enhancing design element customizer settings

Unique post entry Cards for posts, builder modules, and more

Total is WooCommerce and SEO friendly, it’s compatible with all of the popular WordPress plugins, and it is developer friendly as well.

It makes sense that a multipurpose theme that has a larger number of website-building features than most of the others would offer its users more design options and greater flexibility.

That is certainly what BeTheme’s 200,000-users discovered as they became acquainted with this multipurpose WordPress theme’s 40+ core features.

These users also delighted with :

Be’s awesome library of more than 600 customizable pre-designed websites that address most industry and business niches and all the popular website types and styles and feature embedded functionality

Powerful tools including the Muffin Builder, the new Header Builder, the Shortcode Generator, a Layout Generator, and more

A host of design aids together with color, font, grid, and header options and more

Given the choice of building a website the hard way or the Kalium way, any web designer would quickly opt for the latter unless he or she is a dyed in the wool programmer.

Kalium makes web building so simple.

Pick one of its customizable pre-made concept demos, import it, and get started

Import whatever you need in the way of pages, theme options, and widgets to create the site you visualized

Use the Elementor or WPBakery page builder, LayerSlider, or Revolution Slider to drag and drop your way to completion

Kalium also features a host of crafted portfolio layouts, header styles, post types, and page options to help smooth the way

Free lifetime updates ensure Kalium is always current with the latest design and industry trends.

Kalium, with its customer base of 38,000, is the highest-rated theme on the market.

The fact that Avada is the all-time best selling WordPress theme on the market might be enough of a reason to choose it for your web-building tasks. There are more than a few other good reasons for choosing it as well.

Such as:

40+ one-click importable demos to help you get your projects underway

access to all the popular WordPress plugins

a toolbox filled with $200 worth of web-building tools

Enough page and design options to give you all the flexibility you need

Avada is fast, responsive, and WooCommerce compatible.

This Envato top selling multipurpose pixel-perfect theme is well-suited for creative types, agencies, bloggers, and small businesses.

Portfolio and blog website-building are two of Uncode’s strengths

Uncode’s Wireframe plugin with its 450+ Wireframes section templates make it easy to create the page layout you want

Uncode’s powerful frontend editor speeds up workflows and its new WooCommerce Custom Builder opens up a host of cool online shopping possibilities

Viewing Uncode’s showcase of user-created websites to discover what Uncode can do for you

Uncode has logged 85.000+ sales to date.

TheGem’s 50,000+ customers refer to it as the ultimate WordPress toolbox. You likely will as well once you become acquainted with this multipurpose theme’s website-building features that include:

More than 400 multi-page and single-page ready-to-customize websites

The popular WPBakery and Elementor page builders

A selection of mix & match customizable templates

Pre-designed page sections to speed up your workflows

WooCommerce features for online shops

Hongo is a new and modern multi-purpose theme that is just waiting to help you design WooCommerce stores, company websites, blogging sites or whatever you wish.

Among Hongo’s cutting-edge features you’ll find:

WPBakery custom shortcodes and WordPress Customizer access for maximum flexibility

WPBakery page builder and Revolution Slider premium plugins

12 ready store demos, 250 templates and more than 200 creative elements

If fast and easy website building appeals to you, you could profit from giving Brisk a good, close look. Brisk is WooCommerce-ready and its interactive design tools and design aids make creating a high-performance, SEO friendly website as easy as 1-2-3.

You won’t need coding skills

You’ll have 30+ ready-to customize websites and 2,000 Elementor template blocks with plenty of customization options at your fingertips

You can easily fine tune your designs down to the finest details with the Elementor page builder

With its extra emphasis on blog, portfolio, and eCommerce website-building, Pofo is ideally suited for creative types, artists, and the like.

WPBakery is the page builder of choice, and a collection of bundled plugins is also included in the package.

You’ll have large selections of pre-built elements, custom shortcodes, ready demo pages, and home pages right at your fingertips

Pofo is fast, flexible, and delivers first-class customer support

WordPress users have decisions to make when planning an upcoming website-building project. One of the most important is choosing a multipurpose WordPress theme. Well, depending on the circumstances can sometimes be a challenge. The easiest, and usually the best approach is to go with a multipurpose theme.

Multipurpose WordPress themes take a lot of work to create. They have to be extremely flexible to cover a wide range of uses, they should be dependable and easy to use, and they must be kept up to date. The 9 multipurpose WordPress themes covered in this article easily meet these criteria.