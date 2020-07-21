The Best of Blog Comment Designs

A blog is a forum where people discuss certain concepts. The posts on a blog are displayed in reverse order so that the latest post appears first and the first post will appear last. A blog is helpful in marketing to a point where it caters to your target audience’s specific needs. And the audience can reach you through the commenting section. Initially, the commenting section was dull with a box that would receive the comments of the blog readers. But now, the commenting section can be well designed to encourage user feedback and comments.
Blog comments are a great way to enhance conversation between the writer and his or her audience where they can share facts, ideas, concepts, and more. This blog focuses on the blog comment designs that you can use on your blogs that are eye-catching, minimalistic yet aesthetically appealing.
1. Earth911:
Earth911 is a website that talks about environment-friendly things and systems. It has various blogs that have titles like “list of -eco-friendly gifts”, “10 books to counter consumerism,” and more. The website has taken the initiative to create an awareness of our planet Earth. Hence, the name Earth911 suggests that they want to talk about the world and its conservation. They feature a straightforward blog comment design in the form of a box structure. The image of the user displays on the left side of his comment. You need to have an account to write a comment on their blog.
2. Matt Miklic:
Matt Miklic is a designer who runs a blog platform that talks about many causes, including the recent George Floyd murder. He talks about social issues like racisim and suppression of minorities. . On his website, he has a beautifully designed comment section. It has a hierarchical design. A user writes a comment, and Matt Miklic, the website owner, answers the feedback that displays on a step-down. The reply to a comment is also aligned slightly to the right indent to make it look like hierarchy.
3. Particle Tree:
The website, Particle Tree, talks about website design and development. They provide sources of information for website development that are authentic. The site has a list of experts in different subjects like UI design, database management, marketing, and more. On their blogs, their comment section seems very interesting. If user A comments, it appears on the left side in a leaf-shaped structure with color. And the user B’s reply to user A comes opposite the comment that user A wrote, in a different color. Apart from anything else, they have a well-designed, aesthetically appealing comment section.
4. Make a website hub:
Make a website hub is a website that talks about popular genres for writing blogs. It shows various subjects and influential blogs on those subjects like motherhood, travel and adventure, food, and more. They have a simple comment design where the comments and reply to them appear in a hierarchy. If the user comments, it appears in a simple-looking box. And, the response to that comment appears in another box beneath it, in a hierarchical arrangement. That signifies that which comment’s reply displays in which section.
5. Miss Thrifty:
Miss Thrifty is a website that talks about thrift ways to establish some of your regular tasks. It focuses on how not to spend money where you can put your brains to use. The website teaches you to tackle and handle all the problems that appear when you are running low on cash. Her comment section design is as unique as her website’s purpose. When a user writes a comment under her blog, his image appears on the left side of the comment. Also, a vertical green line appears alternatively to every comment that ever appears on her blog.
6. Side Hustle Nation:
Side hustle nation is a website that talks about having a second or third source of income while you earn through a full-time job. It talks about all the side hustles that you can have and escape the cut-throat competition era. The owner of the website is an entrepreneur of various projects. He encourages his readers to have a second source of income and talks about how to make it permanent. The comment section has a minimalistic design where the name of a user who commented, appears on the top and his comment beneath it. A reply to comment appears in a hierarchy.
7. My Wife Quit Her Job:
She talks about the side hustles and strange ways to have a healthy and constant income. The website talks about how the wife from the couple escaped her 9 to 5 job and how they have a stable income source without having a full-time job. Their comment section has a simple design with no fancy things. A comment separates from another comment by a horizontal line. The name of the commenter appears along with their comment beneath it.
8. Cup of Jo:
Cup of Jo is a website from a blogger who regularly writes about style, designing, food, travel, relationship, and more. She started this website as a hobby, and the site went on to grow into a massive website. She has hired full-time writers to have blogs on her blogging platform. The blogger has a very simplistically designed comment section. It has replies to a comment appear on the same level of the hierarchy. The comments are very well structured and have a clean appearance.
9. Bit of Mom Sense:
Bit of Mom Sense is about a blogger and her life that revolves around her husband, kids, and other things like food, travel, parenting, and more. She is a full-time blogger and has a strong following that she enjoys. The comment section on her website under her blogs is fascinating. Each comment has a user’s name and an image assigned to that user that has a specific design attached. The comment appears in a hierarchical structure with replies to a comment, a step beneath the actual comment.
10. Adventure Blog:
The Adventure Blog is a website that talks about traveling to unusual places, places that were never discovered, and the experiences around it. It also covers various travel stories that other people have talked about but never were under covers. The creator of the blog has traveled a lot to many places that many people don’t have an idea of their existence. The comment section of the website has an image of the commenter that appears on the left of the name of the user in square shape. A reply to that comment seems beneath it.
11. Pinch of yum:
Pinch of Yum is a website of a blogger that talks about healthy recipes. She makes and tries the recipes and then writes about them. Her full-time job is blogging about recipes and trying out new and different food combinations. The blog’s writer claims to be a food lover and has some fantastic recipes on her blog. The comment section of her website is attractive, where reply to the comment appears beneath it hierarchically. The image of the commenter appears in a small circle on the left of the name of the commenter.
12. Cookie and Kate:
Cookie and Kate is a website about a blogger who loves to upload recipes of salads, soups, breakfasts, desserts, and much more than that. She makes sure that her recipes are vegetarian, which are also healthy and tasty. The comment section on her website is very simple similar to her website. The comments appear in a hierarchical structure. When a comment has an answer, a vertical gray line appears beside the reply-comment. It signifies that the comment with a gray line is the reply.
13. I am a Food Blog:
I am a Food Blog, as the name suggests, is everything about food. The author of the blog has hundreds of recipes that can help you recreate her recipes at home. She also talks about cooking basics, purchasing guides, and city guides. Her recipes categorize under various sections like DIY Chinese take out, mains, quick and easy, among others. The comment section of this website has a hierarchical structure and has a design that looks like a collapsible structure. The date and time of the comment appear at the right bottom corner of the comment box.
14. Tiny Buddha:
Tiny Buddha is a website that talks about peace of mind, meditation, and spirituality. The site helps its readers to simplify their lives by pausing and taking time to introspect and find simple solutions to complicated problems. With spirituality as its central concept, the ideas and thoughts are based wholly on concepts of Buddhism. They focus on talking about love, relationships, happiness, peace of mind, and other similar domains. The comment section on their website aligns with the goals of the site, where the image of the user appears beside the comment. But if the commenter doesn’t have his picture, a small Buddha image appears beside his comment.
15. WP Tavern:
Mainly focused on all things WordPress, the website also covers about BuddyPress, bbPress, and Automattic. The website allows members from all over the world to discuss everything about WordPress. With an exciting community on the site, their comment section is also enjoyable. The user’s image appears in a circle beside their comment. There is also an option to press a like button beneath the comment. If a comment has a reply beneath it, it appears in a hierarchy.
16. Gaps:
Gaps is a website that talks about a blogger’s story about exploring opportunities to conduct business online. The blogger talks about various business opportunities that you can explore. It talks about how spending money on a domain name uncovered multiple opportunities for the blogger. The comments on the blog appear in a gray background alternatively. If a user has commented, then it appears in gray. And a reply to it seems without the gray background.
17. Reddit:
Reddit is a very great forum to share ideas, concepts, and conduct discussions. It has a massive number of nerds using the platform, and they talk about various topics like philosophy, languages, and many others. The website has a typical comment section that has up and down arrows beside the comment. You can press these arrows to bring the comment up or down on the platform. The comments appear in a hierarchy, and there is no icon or image for the user ID.
18. Pro Blog Design:
Pro Blog Design is a platform where the owners discuss web designing and everything about WordPress. They write articles and blogs to help online businesses achieve more from their websites and digital platforms. The website owners are also a pro at creating sites from scratch. The comment section of this website has a minimalistic structure. The user that writes a comment has an image in a square shape besides the image with no background color. The reply to a comment is in the gray background in a similar format.
19. QN5:
QN5 is an independent record label for hip hop music genre that bases in New York, USA. It is known to give a chance to newcomers and market their music digitally. They innovate their digital marketing strategies every little while. The owner of the website runs a “new hip-hop movement” that assembles all the hip hop artists under it. Their comment section on the website is aesthetically straightforward. Every user who comments on their blog has a square-shaped image with blue stripes in it. The comments appear as a message box.
20. Result First:
Result First is a technology website that focuses on web development, SEO performance, Google Adwords, Content Marketing, and Social Media. They specialize in creating digital marketing experiences for their customers. Result First has an attractive comment section that is visually appealing to the users. The user that comments on their blog appear beside a vertical gray line. The image of the user performs on the right-hand side of the comment in a square. The default image is of a square that consists of various geometrical patterns in the picture if the user profile doesn’t have a picture. A comment has the date and time of its upload beneath the name of the user.
Conclusion:
Very few people pay attention to the comment section of a blog on any website. The designers and programmers work hard only on the look of the site and its functionality. But, you should also focus to the section where a user is going to interact with the content of your website. You should also add a like button or a star to let the users vote for the comment that they like the most.
106 thoughts on “The Best of Blog Comment Designs”
Nice Collection, Thanks for sharing the comment designs.
Thanks for sharing these blog commenting designs..
I just want to say thanks for your wonderful comment designs.
Nice article. All designs are good and very creative. WebDesignerWall’s design is really nice it really looks great.
These are the best examples for blog commenting. These designs can be used for any website and presentation is very nice. Do share More.
Awesome and much useful information. Nice and detailed explanation.
Thanks for sharing this excellent info and tweeted 🙂
I like the information. and for blog commenting i always prefer disqus plugin which works fantastic
Really great examples for blog commenting. Thanks for sharing these commenting designs.
These are the best examples for blog commenting\. these designs can be used for any website and presentation is very nice.Do share More
Thanks for showcasing some site examples for a bit of inspiration I’ve been trying to get motivated again. I like using websites like site inspire or awwwards personally.
Thanks for sharing these blog commenting designs, as I was searching for it from past sometime for my website.
Even though there are some really nice comment designs in the list,Good collection, WebDesignerWall’s design is really nice
Nice designs for blogs. I really liked the N.Design Studio one. Keep sharing more.
Great post..
The way you have presented the post with all the examples is also very impressive.
I was looking for some option as I am designing one nowadays..
Thanks for sharing!!
A nice collection of blog commenting design. Excellent post.
Thank You!
Great showcase of blog comment designs.those are really great designs and I want those to be implemented on my blog.
I like the ”For A Beautiful Web” design. It has a nice contrast. It also works out great with pictures in the left side.
I like Fuel Your Creativity design most. I think simple is great.
Good collection of comment designs. I like the WebDesignDepot and Hicks Design most. One can easily find author of the comment on those two designs.
Nice and informative post. Thanks for sharing
Nice Collection, Thanks for sharing the comment designs. It’s very useful for designers as a comment section design.
Great post!
Thanks for the sharing……
Hola! I’ve been following your web site for some time now and finally got the courage to go ahead and give you a shout out from Humble Tx!
Just wanted to tell you keep up the excellent job!
Really this is a amazing information. Thanks.
I have not seen before such great collection of comment design.
Great ideas. Comment design is often unnoticed. It’s sad to know that, since its where true communication takes place.
Great post!
Thanks for the sharing……
Great post!
Thanks for the sharing……
Very interesting post. those are really great designs and I want those to be implemented on my blog.
Thanks for sharing. Wow, this collection is cool and very useful for me right now.
All really good looking stuff and some great ideas to work towards.
I think you have awesome comments design too .
Cool looking comments you have here! It obviously depends on the site, but I think Snook is beautiful!
Really Beautiful Designs…
Number 7 is it!
Really Nice!! Thanks for Sharing…
Nice Collection Thanks for sharing
Great showcase of blog comment designs. Now all I have to do is pick one for my blog, may take some time :)!
Thanks for putting this list together. I think we all may have our own opinions on some of these being great and deserving of being showcased and some others not so great. I like eGrace Creative I think because it is fun but still simple.
thanks for some great designing skills.
Hi
These designs are so good. These are the greater idea for the designer to make more creative design. I have a web designing company and Development Company and Our AIM is not just to create a website for you, but to create a virtual place where search engines can easily crawl your website and you can get an Online Business remotely. For more detail you can visit here: Portland website designers
Awesome article, all designs are best. I am proud for innovative designs that good for the web denseness.
your styles and concepts are really appreciated…. Thank’s for giving with us.
Nice Collection again.
Thanks
Great post. There’s some really inspiring designs in here. Proof that blog comments needn’t look dull. A good design will encourage more people to comment and engage with your posts.
Best wishes, Alex.
Nice & beautiful designs. Thanks for sharing
Quan Scire
Web Start Today
Liked the comment section by WebDesignerDepot. Great colection and thanks for sharing.
Quan Scire
http://www.webstarttoday.com
Awesome collections. Your post is innovative and inspired me, thanks for sharing this type of article. Keep going
All Design are good but i have chosen one of these and it is WebDesignerDepot.
Thanks for sharing .
Shame you could not use any of them on this site
Good Design and Great concepts i would like to see more of them but i was impress.
Great designs .Thanks for sharing your information.
Great collection of designs i have seen some of the best designs last year son some forum and i took the step to recreate some designs of my own.. websites like these personally take you to some level 🙂 just rocks
Nice quality and selection of various blog designs. Works well for many different styles of sites. Thank you!
Thanks Web Design for the share
nice share. those are really great designs and I want those to be implemented on my blog.
2nd one is Great.By d way Nice collection.Looking forward to read more..
Great list, As a designer I was inspired. thank you!
Great designs! I was inspired with the concept and ideas. Thanks!
This is great .Innovative designs, i like the Good Bytes the most .
Nice article. All designs are good and very creative. WebDesignerWall’s design is really nice it really looks great.
Nice article. All designs are good and very creative. WebDesignerWall’s design is really nice it really looks great.
Blog comments is the one area that will update often. Its good for the web desgiens .All web designs are good and very creative. Web Designer Wall’s design is really nice it really looks great.thanks for the information.
Look the comment on “simple-it.fr blog” this very good too 🙂
Great and innovative designs. Looks very catchy
Great Designs!
Hi there
Thanks for sharing the same i almost liked all the ones but being a designer i got the best idea of designing my menus Bluemoon Dueling Piano Bar”
Thanks a ton
this is great thanx for sharing.
Great Designs.
This article Very nice. Thank you for this.
A positive feedback is a need of every blogger.
Ordered List and Veerle’s Blog are nice because of the comment differation. Being able to see divisions between comments can make things a lot easier.
Yours is one of the many of blogs that runs well on my new Ipad. Bravo 🙂
would love to post comments on Snook’s design. They all actually are nice.
Great designs!
I hope you had other web designs which has an “forest” look
This article Very nice. Thank you for this.
very good compilation. I really like the Matt’s one.
The WebDesignerDepot is a design. Simple and yet very cool to the reader’s eyes.
I like the first one and 3rd one it looks simple and nice look.image using comments are good,Nice work
Goodbyte looks pretty good, but not really that outstanding since the background is black then the design of the comment is still a dark color. Much better if it’s a bit lighter right?
Well actually blog comments designs depends of the website and the design of the website , you cant place blue shiny design on commments if the main theme colour of your website is pink.
Great collections
I liked the most.Thanks.
I don’t like Deziner Folio. The design is too dark for me. I prefer the first design, Good bytes, though the color combination isn’t that pleasing the design looks more elegant.
“There’s no groundbreaking here” 🙂
I was entertained by this list. Thanks for sharing though.
Lol, was reading the comments in the article thinking there’d be something funny or interesting in them!
haha.. totally did the same 🙂
your designs and ideas are really appreciated….Thanks for sharing with us.
Blog comments is the one area that will update often. Its good for the website.
last one is the pretty nice..
Nice article. All designs are good and very creative. WebDesignerWall’s design is really nice it really looks great.
There’s something I don’t like about the “N.Design Studio” comment design, but the “Ordered List” comments are amazing. Overall, nice compilation.
Nice article. All designs are good and very creative. WebDesignerWall’s design is really nice it really looks great.
cool stuff nice job
last one is the pretty nice..
Good collection very nice jobs..
thanks! nice blog comment design collections
Nice collection.
I’ve always liked the ones on http://www.fuzeo.com
amazing collection for us, blog users.
you got the knowledge to pay for college
I’m particular to John Hicks’ comments
Here what i must say “Good collection”. Thanks for sharing your information. Really thanks..
Very nice article. Thank you for this.
Nice Compilation 🙂
Veerle’s comments are my favourite :). Unfortunately just half of the list deserves for “best of” in my opinion.
Even though there are some really nice comment designs in the list I don’t think that all of them deserve a place in this showcase. Some of them are pretty basic and simple and don’t really stand out in any way.
Thanks for going through the trouble of collecting all of these though.