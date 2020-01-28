Top WordPress Themes in 2020

You may be hesitant to take on a website-building project because of its presumed size or complexity.

Or, maybe it’s a website type you’re not familiar with and you’re not sure how to proceed. Designing a one-pager for example can require a different set of design skills than would a traditional multi-pager.

Maybe your client wants to incorporate a knowledge base feature. You say “OK” but you’re not quite sure how you’re going to pull that off.

Finding the right solution often boils down to picking a theme that can do the heavy lifting for you. Find a high-quality, premium theme of course – like one of the 14 described in this article.

Let’s start with a website type in which you could lack experience but would still be willing to take on – a Directory website.

If you’ve never been faced with the challenge of building a directory website, you’ll absolutely love having a theme that will do most of the work for you.

And, if you’re an old hand at building directory websites you still should give ListingPro a good hard look. You may have been working harder than was really necessary to put a quality directory website together.

Irrespective of your directory website building background, you’re going to love what ListingPro can do for you. This #1 best seller requires no paid plugins, it requires no coding, and it’s easy to set up.

As far as its features are concerned, you get –

Front-end Listing Submission and Autofill Listing Submission with Google API

Advanced Search and Filtering capabilities

Multi-criteria Ratings and Reviews input

Ads, Events, and Appointments and Booking management

In addition, ListingPro is Elementor an WPBakery supported. It gives you total flexibility to customize your design. Also,there are 3 built-in Directory websites included to help you get off to a quick start.

“I love how you guys and gals continue to think out the box and create beautiful products. Keep up the good work! Customer for life :)” – powerbroker4

A multipurpose theme typically provides support for building a variety of websites that address a variety of different audiences for various purposes.

BeTheme provides that support in spades. This, the biggest WordPress theme of them all, is ideal for both beginning and advanced designers. Also for anyone who wishes to build a website for a specific purpose.

As for website building tools and aids, you’ll find them among BeTheme’s 40 core features. Several key ones are:

The Muffin Builder drag and drop page builder

An Administration Panel that gives you unlimited design options

A Shortcode Generator and a collection of shortcodes

For the heavy lifting and for getting a project off to a quick start there’s BeTheme’s library of 500+ pre-built websites.

These pre-built websites

are professionally crafted and attractive

cover 30 industry sectors, multiple business and personal niches, and all the major website types

are responsive and customizable

contain basic UX functionality

“It is a very versatile, intuitive and easy to handle template. When doubts appear, the support team responds quickly and solves the problem. I am satisfied with my purchase and I collaborate when I can in the forum with other users like me when they have simple problems.” – anden14

One popular approach to building a website quickly is to import the content and other information you need. Then patch things together, and customize and tweak the results until you get what you want.

Kalium uses that approach, or something close to it. With its helpful selection of pre-made concept demos you can import, along with Kalium’s pages, theme options, sliders, and widgets or your own.

Kalium’s features include –

The WPBakery page builder, Layer Slider, and Revolution Slider

A powerful Header Builder

Shortcodes

Product Filter plugins

An extensive library of fonts

30+ portfolio types and styles

This top-selling theme also features full eCommerce support, free lifetime updates, and excellent customer support. Kalium is 100% responsive and GDPR compliant.

“Love the Design, fast and friendly support. Perfect !” -ralle0910

When Uncode was designed, an exceptional amount of attention to detail was taken to ensure this theme was clean and pixel perfect in every way. 60,000+ sales to date making Uncode an Envato top seller indicates the theme’s authors took the right approach.

Rather than list Uncode’s many website-building features, we recommend visiting the site and browsing the showcase or user inspired websites.

You’ll learn more about Uncode and be inspired as well.

“Impressive theme! The options available are practically endless. Everything is really very well organized, thought out with logic and cognition. I had to understand the Content Block because it’s something unique that doesn’t exist on other themes I’ve used but it’s an amazing feature. The layout templates are of spectacular design. If you’re looking for a top quality theme you won’t regret it. The support is also very fast.” – Mollichetta

When you have the ultimate WordPress design toolbox and 400+ creative templates to work with, there’s nothing to prevent you from building whatever website you have in mind; down to the smallest detail.

40,000 customers will be more than happy to tell you it’s true. With the recent release of TheGem 4.0 there are even more cool features to help you build websites you may once have been hesitant to tackle.

“THIS THEME IS AMAZING!” – twins3513

Total is a highly flexible theme to work with. If you have any concerns about your ability to build certain types of websites, Total, with its 40+ prebuilt demos, 100+ drag and drop page building modules, and a ton of easy built-in styling options could put your mind at ease.

Total is WooCommerce ready and is compatible with all the most popular and widely used plugins.

Total is also developer friendly.

“I’m SO TOTALLY impressed with how fast AJ replied – with very helpful and detailed comments – to my support ticket today. And, as I’ve been browsing through all the user comments, his responses are always detailed but to the point.” – LuxViz

Avada takes the #1 spot in the most sales for a WordPress theme of all time. It is really quick. It provides user-friendly and easy to use front end editing capabilities. Its selections of demo websites – both full and partial, as well as pre-made websites and over 60 design elements give you plenty of solid material to work with.

The drag and drop builder of choice is Fusion Builder. Avada’s Dynamic Content System provides unsurpassed flexibility.

If you are trying to build an eCommerce site, Avada provides easy integration with WooCommerce.

“Avada is always gives me a smile” – r2chh

Schema is a fully responsive, ultra-fast, and more than SEO ready theme. It has all the design tools and elements necessary to qualify it as a “perfect” multipurpose theme. Schema has a feature that’s lacking in most themes – the ability to make search optimization an easy task.

This website-building theme ensures search engines will find all the good things about your site and rank it accordingly.

“Schema is one of the fastest themes around, I highly recommend it.” – Rashmi

Many websites would become more profitable if a knowledge base feature was added to them. This would be particularly true for eCommerce sites. If you are in this category, give KnowAll a close look.

This premier theme makes it relatively easy to increase conversion rates. Quickly and easily provides visitors with the information they’re looking for. Also it recommends related content. It provides a valuable feedback through action analytics.

Hongo was created with WooCommerce stores, company websites, and blogging websites in mind. This modern, multi-purpose theme’s package includes WPBakery and Revolution Slider. It includes an impressive collection of premium features such as compare products, quick view, and product videos.

Users can make excellent use of Hongo’s 11 ready store demos as well.

Hongo also provides quality online documentation and highly-rated customer support.

“Had the perfect answer to my question about theme customization tools.” – canadianpremiersupplements

Neve is a multi-purpose theme, ideal for startups, agencies, blogs, and eCommerce shops and more.

Excellent reasons for considering Neve:

This theme is super-fast and constantly receives top ratings on Page Speed Insights and GT Matrix performance tests

It is responsive, AMP and mobile ready

Itis compatible with all the popular page builders including Elementor, Brizy, Beaver Builder, Visual Composer, SiteOrigin, Divi

It comes with ready-made designs (over 50 starter sites available)

“Neve provides me with tons of configuration options. Also, it is really fast, giving a high score in page speed rankings, and works really well with CDN’s. Very clean and minimalist.” abiliojose (@abiliojose) on WordPress.com

Movedo gives you a clean, modern design to work with, and excellent flexibility. It has amazing responsive options. It has a host of out-of-this-world parallax effects and special automations.

Three of the most popular special effects in this premium quality theme by a top-rated author are mouse, scrolling, and column move. Movedo also has a Knowledge Base designed for easy browsing that features a helpful quick search option.

Movedo rocks!

“Just a good and complete theme!” – INDIE-U

If you are planning to build an eCommerce website, then you don’t need to look further for a solution. Check XStore’s most popular features and you won’t regret.

They consist of

More than $300 worth of premium plugins, a powerful header builder, and a super-useful single product page builder

80 good-to-go shops; one or more of which could solve any design problem you might be facing

Creating an eCommerce website could hardly be easier.

“Beautiful theme, a lot of great looking demos. Also, the customer support is very good too.” – leventkayikci

Pofo is ideal for building a portfolio website; whether it is for an agency, a business, or for personal use. This modern, creative WP theme is also an excellent choice for eCommerce sites, blogging sites, or websites combining all three functions.

Pofo is a fast, flexible, and customizable theme that features 25+ home pages, 200+ demo pages, and 150 pre-built elements for you to work with.

“The support is very good and fast. It’s a good theme” – masterwebjgb

We hope you’ve found these 14 ways to make website building easier and more profitable interesting and enlightening. You should have been able to drill down to a theme or two that will resolve any issues you may be having. It will make your work easier and more productive in 2020 and beyond.

