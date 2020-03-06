12 Unique One Page HTML Templates For Minimal Websites

While flashy pages might catch attention in the first go, quality web design is not about that. Visual subtlety is way more appreciated by the human eye than distractions or noise. While most websites require a flashy complex design, it is sometimes a more convenient option to have a simple one-page version of a website. One of the best approaches to save the time of the customers would be to keep a simple, lightweight layout. It comes with a benefit – improvement in loading speed. That being a huge part of the deal, let us take a look at some of the best one-page HTML templates that can help you design simple and useful web pages.

Jevelin is a unique one-page HTML template. It is documented, a responsive, multilingual tool that adapts to all the different browsers such as Explorer, Chrome, Safari and more. Jevelin is one of the templates that uses both wide as well as boxed layout formats and offers a wide array of pre-built choices for both the formats. You can use 4 columns with about 5 custom post kind that also include videos. Which easily means, you get dozens of video animations as well as Parallax! Jevelin can be used for business as it is backed by WooCommerce, which ensures you can do the projects into real-time shopping experiences with shopping carts and more.

Conveniently, Jevelin also supports Google Maps location services as well as has WPML compatibility that ensures multilingual translations. You can also be updated with your clients with the help of Contact Form 7.

All the sections in Jevelin are customizable – like footers, layouts, widgets and require absolutely no coding whatsoever! It’s comfortable for beginners as well as professionals and makes sure to take care of every need that a creative web designer might encounter.

One important benefits of a one-page layout are that the user does not have to jump sections to find the right piece of information. With a simple scrolling technique, the entire business is out on display, and the user can choose to go through it all at once, that too, quickly. This gets us to one conclusion, and that is time matters. With Webify, you can establish this exact kind of workspace without any hassle.

Although Webify is a one-page HTML template, you can customize all the sections however you might like. Webify also includes a proper page builder, tons of modules and blocks along with shortcodes, parallax effect and a huge variety of footer as well as header options. It is also optimized to the lowest loading speed.

Milu is a one-page HTML template that focuses mainly on technology and application-based projects. There are nine demos that are available – each equally creative, unique and innovative. One of the key features of Milu is the fact that it is so colorful and enticing with the vibrant choice of colors. If you wanted to create a mind-blowing experience for anyone visiting your website, Milu would be your saviour. And well, if it doesn’t suit your taste, use the plugin WPBakery page builder and customize the web pages according to your needs!

What’s more? Milu comes with multiple internal pages, lots of portfolio layouts, WooCommerce compatibility, mega menu, slider revolution, a video gallery and a twelve icon pack. Support, free updates and documentation are also available. If you wish to promote your tech project or app, Milu is your one-stop answer.

Koral is a gorgeous, yet easy one-page HTML template. If a long-lasting first impression is what you’re seeking, Koral might be your go-to. With Koral, you need not begin from the bottom of things. Much content is predefined, and you can just feed in information to make things suitable for you. All you are required to do is decide on the material that fits your need and create a page that’s ready to conquer the world!

Koral’s layout is simple, responsive and mobile-friendly. It adapts to all screens and devices efficiently. It is also compatible with various web browsers, retina screens as well as all popular plugins. You shall also experience an outstanding loading time with ensures a 100% attention from the user. To avoid building up page basics, set-up a Koral now!

If you are seeking a multi-purpose website template which can also provide you with different possibilities, Amigo might be your answer. It is a one-page HTML template with a total of twelve awesome page designs and about three inner page designs. Amigo has a very responsive, clean and sophisticated look that also, by the way, is mobile-friendly. All the content on your web page would beautifully appear on all the devices, and your site would work seamlessly on all browsers.

Amigo comes with a huge bunch of assets. A few of them include testimonial sections, pricing charts, portfolio category, statistic counters and a whole lot of filters. It is a Bootstrap 4 based website which includes all the features that you might need to get your site up and about in the tiniest of time possible. You can always check out a live preview of your page before making it live, and Amigo would surely be your partner in crime!

Kwoon is an ideal unique one page HTML Template. It is suitable for blogs, portfolios and web pages. It is an excellent template for any business website. The theme can be used as multi-page as well as one page HTML template. Kwoon is a highly customizable theme that the user can play around with to match it to their aesthetics. It comes with various sliders and header options. The user can also customize the blog and portfolio pages to a great extent. Each feature of the website is highly customizable and easy to change. The theme doesn’t require the user to have immense coding knowledge to make the most out of it.

The theme also allows the user to link their social media platforms such as Instagram, Dribble, and Flickr. The footer comes with readily available widgets and retina ready icons and graphics. This theme is also responsive; hence it would look good on any screen size and device. The user can choose from 14 unique pre-designed color patterns to design their unique website. This theme also has pre-built animations that improvise the UX for the visitors. It also comes with Google Map integration.

Crexis is a responsive one page HTML template. The theme can be used as a multi-page or single-page website. It is based on Bootstrap Framework and HTML5. The theme is highly flexible and can be used for any niche. It is ideal for corporate, creative studios as well as agencies. The theme is highly customizable. It comes with more than 45 multi-concept demos. The theme is fully responsive and functions well on high-resolution retina displays. This theme is compatible with various browsers and all operating software. The Full Screen Super Slides and Ajax Contact Form helps take care of any resizing errors.

The theme has support for Google Fonts and impressive scroll animations. This theme also allows the user to sell products on the web. The eCommerce layouts are very versatile with Dark, Night and Light layouts. The user can also edit the site’s animations.

H-code is your one-stop solution for building a one page HTML template. This theme has over 57 home page templates and 190 HTML page options. It has many practical features and is easily adaptable for any business niche. The theme can be used for eCommerce, Spa, Portfolio, Wedding as well as Photography website. H-code is highly customizable, as well as very easy to customize.

The basic framework code is well written, which makes it easy to load fast. This theme has cross-browser compatibility and fully responsive design. This means that the visitors would be able to access the website through any device and any browser. The theme has many pre-built layouts, portfolio settings and more. Since there is such an immense pool to choose from, the user would never feel the limited by choice. Since the theme is eCommerce ready, it is easy to set up eCommerce website if needed.

Hygge is an ideal one page HTML template. The theme does come with both multi-page and one-page variants. It is ideal for brands that want to build their business, bloggers or even for portfolios. The theme is easy to customize. When we talk about visual customization, you can choose from the 10 different color palettes. If you still aren’t satisfied, you could still make use of a custom color scheme. The theme has multiple sliders and header options. This theme has support for a feature called Disqus that enables the visitors to interact with the website and each other by commenting.

The theme also has social media integration. It has more than 40 SEO-ready HTML files. This helps increase the website’s exposure as it would be easier to rank on search engines. Hygge comes with 3 font icon sets that have over 1000 icons. All the icons are compatible with high-resolution retina displays. Hygge is an entirely responsive theme and has no resizing issues.

Businesio is a great one page HTML template. It is based on the powerful Bootstrap Framework. The theme features a wide range of layouts and features. This HTML5 theme is ideal for any business. The availability of so many customizable templates ensures that people from all niches find their ideal template. It is a user-friendly theme that can be easily used by a novice web-designer as well. The theme is based on CSS3, JS and HTML5.

This theme is cross-browser compatible, which saves a lot of time and efforts of testing it on different browsers for layout. It makes use of all the latest trends and practices to deliver a smooth and stable website experience to the visitors.

Weximis a modern and powerful single-page website template. It is based on HTML5. The template is highly responsive, and hence it can be viewed on any device ranging from smartphones, tablet, laptops and desktops as well. Other than this, Wexim has many impressive features such as support for multiple fonts, slider revolution, custom gradients and much more. This theme comes with more than 50 ready to use templates.

It is an ideal theme for restaurants, agencies, corporate, portfolios as well as personal websites and more. The theme is compatible with Bootstrap 4x.

Definity is based on Bootstrap 3 framework. It is a powerful one page HTML template. The design is clean and engaging. Each element of the website enhances the overall website experience. It is fully responsive; hence it looks good on any screen size and device. This means that the visitors accessing the site from their phones and tablets would also enjoy a rich website layout and user experience. It is also cross-browser compatible.

The theme has impressive Parallax video effects that enhance the site’s visual appeal. The portfolio layout options are also in abundance that allows the user to share their content in unique and fresh ways. Definity comes with multiple icon sets, a multitude of SASS files and more helpful features. The page has two main color themes-dark and light. The website is sure to look impressive in both. This theme has more than 20 different demos and 70 HTML templates. It also comes with full-width video backgrounds and scrolling functions.

These were the 12 one page HTML templates that you can make use of for your next project. Make sure to understand the client’s requirements and niche before selecting the theme. Make the most out of the theme’s customization options to make it as true to the brand as possible. One page themes work great as the visitor doesn’t need to get lost in site navigation and can get access to all important content at one place.