What Potential Clients Look For When Hiring Great Web Designers

There are lots of people out there claiming to be great web designers, but the truth of the matter is that they may just have a few essential graphic and web design applications and think that qualifies them to solicit their services to paying clients. It’s those “web designers” that give real web designers a bad rap. Fortunately, web design plays a pivotal role in the success of many businesses, therefore, business owners aren’t just going to hire any web designer or firm without doing some research and asking the right questions.

According to statista.com, there are 227.5 million online shoppers in the US and that number is expected to reach 230.5 million by 2021! In that statistic, can you guess one of the reasons why so many people shop online? If you guessed because of great web design, then you guessed correct!

When businesses have websites with bad design, it damages their credibility, makes them look like they aren’t keeping up with the times, and it ultimately costs them their customers. People will leave a website just from it looking “sketchy.”

There are just too many risks involved with shopping online and when people run into sites that look like they could compromise their information, they will immediately leave that site. That reason alone is why it’s so important for businesses to properly invest in a trusted web designer.

Knowing that businesses aren’t just going to hire any web designer, it’s important you know what potential clients are looking for. They want a web designer that will make their website function properly and look aesthetically pleasing as well. But in order to grab the attention of potential clients, here are some things you need to do to gain their trust.

How Much Experience You Have

Potential clients will typically ask about your experience in web design first simply because it’s usually the question that helps them eliminate web designers early on without having to go through a lengthy interview process.

They want to know if you have experience in their industry as well as other industries. They’re interested in your diversity of experience because they want to make sure that if they hire you, you won’t create their website to look just like everyone else’s website you’ve designed. Potential clients want their site to stand out, not blend in. Be prepared to show them websites you’ve designed in the past, and you want to make sure they’re all unique, or else you’ll lose clients.

Types of Services You Provide

You might have all the skills to be a great web designer, but potential clients will be looking to see if that’s all you do. If web design is all you do, that’s fine, but it’s important you know that they’re going to be looking at the full extent of your services.

They may come to you looking for web design services, but may also be looking for SEO work, social media marketing, or content for their site. If you don’t offer those services, that doesn’t necessarily cut you out of the running to provide the services they need… it’s just important you know that they will more than likely ask about the extent of your services. It’s always a good idea to bundle web design with additional promotional services such as social media management, internet marketing and SEO, as clients with new websites are very likely to look for those services as well.

Do You Have Business Insurance?

Some people might think that web designers don’t need business insurance, but that’s where they’re wrong. As a web designer, you’re providing a service, which means you have the potential to get sued just like any other business owner.

Insurance is something that potential clients always ask about because it lets them know that if anything were to happen while their business is in your hands, they’re protected. It just makes your business and services look more credible.

There are, of course, all kinds of different policies out there, but a general liability policy is a great form of protection that can be tailored to your business needs.

Knowledge and Strategies in Web Design

Potential clients want to feel confident in your knowledge and strategies in web design. They should be able to communicate their ideas to you and you be able to effectively and quickly communicate what you know, how you can make their plan a reality, and how you plan to methodically execute the goals they’ve set for the design of their business.

By being able to answer their questions succinctly, you’re instilling confidence in them that you know what you’re doing – and that’s all potential clients want. They want the services that they’re paying for, and they need the confidence to know that by hiring you, they’re making a good investment in their business with your web design services.

Your confidence is a key factor in how well you acquire and retain clients. Provide quality work, have proof of your skills, and speak highly of your work. If you’re confident in your work, your clients will have that same confidence as well.