12 Amazing WordPress Themes for Car Dealers

The auto industry has developed many different subcategories where anyone can access the vehicle at their convenience. If we talk about car dealers and car rentals, they are also no longer just limited to stores. And those who understand how putting up their business online can help them are always trying to find better ways to grow. For car dealers, a website should be robust, reliable, and easily accessible. Your website should be capable enough to deal with various users, carry your brand and products impressively. You can do some research on market leaders or analyze your past performance to decide what kind of theme you need. And to help you with your car business, we have handpicked some of the excellent WordPress themes with all the required features. These beautiful 12 WordPress themes are designed to fit various kinds of car businesses, so let’s check them out.

It is one of the powerful themes for the automotive industry. A strong built and impressive demos are the highlight of this theme. You get smooth transitions, interactive banners, fully detailed headers, and footer sections to complete your dealership website. The colors and layout strongly emphasize the high-quality performance and product pages. With this theme, you can create any kind of website related to a car dealership, car rental, car servicing, etc.

With payment getaways via WooCommerce, manageable car inventory, profile management, and online pricing and booking, this theme can give a fantastic platform to establish your brand and product range. You can import the inventory file through CSV or XML format. You also get customizable search options, compare feature page, finance calculator, selling layouts, PayPal integration, and many more exciting features to make a tremendous user-friendly and high-performing website.

It is a beautiful responsive WordPress theme for car dealerships and some related categories. There are some great add ons and integrations with this theme, like Elementor page builder, Map Box, Social Login, Dealer Registration, Open Street Map, User Dashboard, and Advertisement options to make your website smooth and high performing.

You get three different homepage options, two different listing styles, a clean, modern compare page, and 20+ inner pages to choose the perfect look for your website. Every minor and major detail is well planned and designed with this theme. This theme offers you unlimited color options, five font styles, a financing calculator, social media links, a test drive request block, and many exciting features for your customization needs. Overall, a complete package theme of advanced features and opportunities for your car dealership website.

This CarDealer theme is packed with essential features and many attractive options to come up with a successful car dealing website. This WordPress theme is fully responsive and customizable. It comes with Elementor integration so that you do not find any trouble in building your site. This multi-lingual and SEO-friendly theme has some basic elements and easy to adapt layout, which makes your users comfortable with the website.

Along with Elementor integration, you get PayPal, Google Ads, Google Analytics, and BuddyPress integration as well. Demos comes with demo content in this theme which is another unique feature of this theme. Multiple payment getaways and designing blocks help you to build a solid car dealership website.

AutoMax is a theme that allows you to build a professionally sound website for your car dealership business. You get a beautiful and modern layout that gives the remarkable visual experience of a brand image. This WordPress theme is fully responsive and retina-ready. The smooth transitions and minimal design improve your user experience for the website. AutoMax has unlimited color options and live theme customization features, which makes your customization process a lot easier and more fun.

Paypal integration, VIN decoder, and XML & CSV listing importer are part of this theme’s core features. The VIN decoder makes your task about inventory listing much more manageable. And for the photo gallery, you also get Youtube and Vimeo integration. Lastly, you get search module control in this theme which would be visible beside the main banner. You can customize it as per your users and products.

Harrier is an aesthetically beautiful and high-quality wordpress theme. It is a versatile theme for car dealing and automotive businesses. The design, fonts, and unique blocks make this theme perfect for standing out from the competition. This theme is compatible with the WooCommerce plugin and WpBakery page builder, which helps you to create a solid interactive site without any coding knowledge. It is fully responsive and SEO-friendly as well.

With harrier, you can easily customize the logo, colors, header, footer, vehicles, blog, shop, and many more blocks. This translation-ready theme with unlimited color options and google fonts gives a treat to your customization needs. The filter options and several deals and discount blocks make the website more user-centric and business-friendly. So, overall this WordPress theme has a fantastic design and all the essential features you need in your site.

AnyCar is one of the most beautifully designed WordPress themes with multipurpose use. It can be used for any kind of automotive product and service; thus, it can work perfectly for your car dealership business. This theme is completely responsive and comes with a drag and drop page builder so that you can design your website without any hassle and for all kinds of devices.

With this theme, you get more than eight homepage options, 3+ gallery styles, 3+ blog pages, WooCommerce support, and many other pages to make your car dealership or any automotive business website highly attractive and user-friendly. This theme has wonderful transitions, social media links, smart call-to-action buttons, and a lovely layout that can promote your vehicles’ high standards and quality.

If you are looking for a WordPress theme with a rich look and modern features, then nothing could be better than CarDojo. This theme is heavy and profound, which can work great for any car dealing or vehicle-related business category. If you want to build a website for car dealing, market place or car rental, this theme can work for any of these. A large number of features are there to help any size of business and users.

It supports WooCommerce and WPBakery. And this theme is fully responsive and customizable. You get some awesome financial tools like a loan calculator, amortization schedule tables, sales reports for better convenience. In this theme, you can offer some interesting and valuable sorting options which can help the customers to get the desired product quickly. Overall, CarDojo is a fantastic theme with intuitive UI and vital backend elements.

Cars74 is an intense and heavy theme specially designed for the car dealership business. This theme is thoroughly search engine optimization friendly and WPML ready. One of the highlights of this theme is a portfolio. For any car dealing business, a showcase of portfolio matters the most to build a trust factor through their website, and this WordPress theme allows you to build one with ease.

This bold and professional theme has an interactive banner section and displays part for featuring the best cars. You get social media links, reviews section, blog section, and navigation links to make an excellent website. You can sort the inventory by models or purpose to help the users with the purchase. Overall a great option if you want a short and composed theme for your website.

It is one of the most innovative themes designed for a car dealership and directory-style website. The overall layout of this WordPress theme is very trendy, bold, and unique. It is super easy to use and build. You get fantastic homepage options and color options to create your personalized website. Vehica is well compatible with WooCommerce, Elementor, PayPal, Google Adsence, Mailchimp, and many other tools you require to build a robust website.

This mobile-friendly theme is designed with global adaptability, so you can actually turn this theme for your local business with multiple language support and currency change. There are some ready-to-use pages like about us, contact, loan calculator, our team, blog, and FAQs. Vehica is a proficient theme that offers you many customization features to create your own captivating and reliable website.

Kardealer is a free WordPress theme for car dealerships and every kind of automobile category. It is well designed and well-built theme for startups. This theme is fully responsive and fully customizable, which helps you to design as per your target audience. You do not need any coding skill or investment to work with this theme. The layout of this theme is basic but attractive.

It is a multi-lingual and multi-currency theme to support your local business. This responsive theme is well compatible with WooCommerce and comes with social media buttons. You also get a sticky header and back-to-top button with this wordpress theme. Some sliders, plugins, advance search, templates, and many cool customization elements help you a lot to create your website more interactive and useful.

The practical and subtle design is what you get with the Octane WordPress theme. It is a balanced theme with an attractive layout. There are all the core features and subjects available in this theme. And this SEO-optimized theme is translation-ready and retina-ready as well. It has a great responsive layout and unlimited color options. The font adjusting and many customization options make your customization experience more smooth.

Octane has built-in support for drop-down and mega menus. You get a sticky header, adjustable footer, and many photoshop files to make your website packed with beautiful pages. This theme is consists of core required design elements and customization features. You may not be able to use this theme for your unique and utterly out-of-the-box idea. Overall it is an excellent deal for startups to establish a user-oriented website.

Car Manager WordPress theme gives you a large number of benefits from a single purchase. It is a highly customizable theme with so many striking customizing elements. There are several premium plugins like WooCommerce, Mailchimp, buddy press, Contact form 7, Shortcode, Yoast, and many more in this theme. You get nine beautiful homepage variations, many header options, six listing pages, and two style detail pages to design your personalized website.

There are beautiful color options and typography options in this theme. The car Manager theme has some unique analytical and management features that help you gather much important information. There are cool widgets and features to play around with in order to deliver the best results in a more effective way. To conclude, this theme has tons of features to explore and use if you want to come up with an expert-looking website.

Setting up a WordPress theme is not that difficult if you are using the best WordPress theme. Nowadays, theme designers and providing platforms are not particularly focused on professional users. You get many unique themes with a simple pattern and design with ready to use format. So if you are planning to take your car dealing business on the website or want to change your present website, then all of the themes mentioned above are perfect for you. We have tried to include different designs with a different set of features, and you can check them out and pick the one as per your budget and requirement. You might get supporting elements and various options to make your theme better and more manageable, so there is no hardship for people who are not familiar with the website creation.