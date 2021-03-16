14 WordPress Themes for Dropshipping Companies

Dropshipping is a subcategory of the eCommerce segment. It does include products, customers, sellers, and a common platform, but it is very different from the typical eCommerce platform. Here, you as a brand only help sellers to sell their products through your portal and customer to buy those products, but you do not take care of the physical products, inventory, shipping, and delivery. You send the order to the seller, and they are responsible for the product and delivery. You need to manage customers, their concerns, and product listings. To simplify this, you only have to manage your platform to handle the customers and increase conversion and visitors. Physical product selling and delivery will be your supplier’s responsibility.

As you have understood, it is your brand name and your portal. You want to attract more visitors, and you want them to choose you over any other platform. Sellers can be the same on many platforms, So the deal breaker could be the platform they are visiting. As such, it is highly important that you choose a perfect dropshipping theme for your website which is easy to use, fast, updated, understandable, and responsive.

Here to help you with this, we have collected some of the best WordPress themes in our list of 14 WordPress themes for companies that want to take advantage of dropshipping while selling products. So, let’s get started.

This aesthetically beautiful WordPress theme has attractive features to enhance your website. It is a fully responsive and SEO-optimized theme that offers you a full-screen home page video option to make your website unique and appealing. There is sticky navigation, a multi-column drop-down menu, and a featured products segment as well. The minimal design and elegant typography are perfect for some niche types. Still, since it is fully customizable, you can make it for any type of category with an in-built customizer.

In this theme, you get a blog section, live search, social media icons and widgets, a side shopping cart, a shopping cart page, and many customization options. Overall it is a great performing and attractive dropshipping theme.

Handmade is a beautiful eCommerce WordPress theme that you can use for your dropshipping website. It is an easy-to-use and easy to customize theme that comes with eight fantastic homepage options. You can customize the colors and fonts to personalize this for your brand. This translation-ready theme is speed optimized, and WooCommerce integrated for your easy setup.

You get unlimited colors, free google fonts, and 1000+ icons to customize this fully for your brand with easy drag and drop page builders. Moreover, it also comes with five types of shop layouts, three types of layouts for projects, more than four types of layouts for blogs, and premium plugins like visual composer and revolution slider.

The alluring design and sophisticated layout is the beautiful part of this theme. The color combination and element management are perfect for many different kinds of product categories. It is a fully responsive and customizable theme so that you can create a personalized website that can work amazing on every device. It also has a full-width slider and custom widgets for showcasing advertisements.

This fully-featured theme is already integrated with WooCommerce, and it is SEO-friendly as well. You get widget-based home page sections and carousels for the latest and featured products. Multiple color options and easy customization features make this theme amazingly attractive and comfortable.

Spacious is a very popular WordPress theme among developers. It has beautiful features, and it is useful for many purposes. This spacious store WordPress theme is a wonderful eCommerce theme. The design is clean, elegant, and adaptable for any kind of product category. There is a wonderfully structured header menu and header slider where you can have the necessary pages like home, shop, deals, about, and many more.

You can add any required element, or you can delete it as well due to the easy customization properties. Colors, fonts, and icons are available for the customization of your personalized website. It is a fully responsive, SEO-friendly, and WooCCommerce ready theme which can make a perfect dropshipping site.

Drile is an excellent eCommerce WordPress theme consisting of all the required features for any eCommerce and dropshipping company. It is a WooCommerce integrated theme to make your tasks hassle-free, and it is an easy to use, strong, and fast loading theme as well to make the performance excellent for your brand. It is built on the base of a furniture website, but you can use it for any kind of product category thanks to its flexibility and customizable elements.

It is a responsive layout with a mega menu, slider revolution, ten homepages, four shop filter layouts, six product layouts, three quick shop layouts, three shop load more styles, powerful ajax, and many other brilliant benefits.

If you are looking for a trendy and dynamic WordPress theme that has all the essential eCommerce features, then the AccessPress store is the best option for you. It allows real-time editing, which makes your task easier and quicker. It is an SEO-optimized and WooCommerce integrated theme with modern design and flexible layouts to make an excellent dropshipping theme for your brand.

You get background, colors, pages, layouts, YouTube videos, homepage, and many other fun options to customize this theme entirely as per your requirement and that too with minimum effort. Another fantastic fact is that this theme is a mobile-friendly theme and works perfectly on any device screen. Overall it is a wonderful option to set up a modern, attractive, and user-friendly dropshipping site.

This theme is a complete package of an exciting experience, flexibility, attractive design elements, and strong built quality. Findshop is compatible with amazing plugins like WPBakery page builder, making your customization easier with drag and drop page builder. You also get powerful shortcodes and widgets to customize this theme flexibly as per your preference.

The design is very subtle and straightforward; it has a smooth transition and all necessary sections for your eCommerce site. It is a fully responsive and mobile-optimized theme. And it comes with cloud zoom with an image slider, product slide, product hover, drop-down shopping cart, multiple custom widgets, and unique other features that make this theme an excellent choice for any dropshipping site.

The eCommerce market is a reliable WordPress theme with high quality built and outstanding design. You can select this for any eCommerce business and customize all the details as per your brand. Also, this retina-ready WordPress theme is SEO optimized and Mobile friendly to give optimum performance on the browsers and all the screen sizes.

It is a WooCommerce integrated theme with a number of customization options like background, homepage, color themes, fonts, sidebar layout, custom logo, and many more. You can see well-crafted designing elements on the theme, along with smooth and exciting transitions, attractive colors, and a dynamic layout.

This theme is a perfect dropshipping theme option because it has all the essential features and an easily adaptive design for almost every type of product category. If you want to build a simple, clean, and not very overwhelming site for your dropshipping business, then it is the best option to opt for. Envo shop is integrated with WooCommerce it is perfectly compatible with all the WooCommerce plugins like YITH WooCommerce Wishlist, YITH WooCommerce compare, WooCommerce variation swatches, etc.

You can customize the color theme, homepage, and fonts as per your preference since it is fully customizable. It is SEO-friendly and fully responsive for the best performance on every device. Lastly, this theme is RTL and WPML ready as well. Overall you can consider this as a well-organized and fully featured theme for your dropshipping business.

This WooCommerce powered theme is quite a popular theme for the eCommerce business. It has a minimal design with a classy aesthetic, which helps you highlight your products prominently without excessive images, content, and graphics. Here, the built-in AJAX functionality gives your customers a seamless user experience on all devices.

Savoy is a retina-ready and mobile-ready theme with unique customization features to provide superb usability. It comes with various color options, a full-screen product gallery with zoom, extended product descriptions, multiple header layouts, multi-column drop-down menus, adjustable blog columns, product search with instant suggestions, login pop-up model, and many other fantastic features and options to make a great dropshipping site.

El Greco is a modern, elementary and decent WordPress theme for any type of dropshipping category. You can buy this theme from the Alidropship website and customize this according to your requirement and brand. The traditional layout style with attractive colors makes this theme unique and flexible. It has all the critical sections and features to set up your dropshipping site.

The carefully crafted shopping carts and lean checkout flows make sure the best customer experience. The drop-down menus, customer reviews, and product highlights are smartly placed in the design to make this unique and worthy eCommerce theme. You also get sticky add to cart, payment icons and security badges, home page and category banners, along with many customization options to make it personally crafted.

It is an elegant WordPress theme with a great combination of blogs, shop, and company profiles. If your product category is narrow and you are into a specific niche with a specific target audience, then it is an ideal choice for your business. It is fully customizable so that you can use it for any category, but it might not work well for a large number of product categories on a single site. There is a live customizer to help you with easy and smooth customization.

This theme is RTL-ready and translation-ready. It is also SEO-friendly and speed-friendly. You can customize this easily with any drag and drop page builder plugin as it is compatible with almost every page builder plugin. This fully responsive theme offers you mega menus, custom backgrounds, and many other exciting customization features.

Porto is a very popular eCommerce theme in the industry. Because of many excellent features and characteristics, it is the best WordPress theme for your dropshipping business. This WooCommerce powered theme is ideal for professionals and beginners because there is no coding knowledge required to customize and set up this theme. It s SEO-ready and mobile-friendly as well.

You get all the WooCommece functions, speed-optimized, powerful theme options, and predefined layouts, elements, and sections to make the best performing dropshipping site with ease. Talking about the design part, it is a very adaptive, basic, and aesthetically beautiful design. It gives enough space and smooth transitions to showcase your products attractively.

If you want your dropshipping website modern, trendy, fast loading, and fully featured, then VW Ecommerce is an attractive option for you. It has incredible color combinations, sleek layouts, and engaging transitions to retain the customer’s attention. It already comes with deep WooCommerce integration to create a strong and robust dropshipping site.

It has SEO optimization and a fully responsive layout to adapt to any device screen. You get homepage options, logo upload, slider settings, social media links, customizer tools, and many page templates to customize this webs

In an online business, you only have your website or any other platform to attract customers and convince them to buy the product. So your dropshipping website must be attractive, value additional, unique, and convincing. It is the core pillar of your business, and you should not take any chance for the selection of your dropshipping theme. Above mentioned, all the WordPress themes are unique in their own way. You can choose any one as per your preference and get started with your dropshipping business.