In today’s time, no market has more considerable potential than the E-commerce market. Thanks to WordPress and WooCommerce, you can take any business online. If your business is about digital products, then your store and operations become primarily about the online market. If you want to set up a website for your digital items, then you need a solid wordpress theme with robust backend support to create a successful platform.

Your customers and audience will highly rely on your website, so you have to make sure that your website must have a robust marketplace, purchase, and download section. Our list of 13 WordPress themes for selling digital products is packed with some fantastic themes with lots of features and functionalities that can take your business to the optimum level. So let’s check out these handpicked themes for more details.

DGWork is an awesome WordPress theme for selling digital products. It is completely mobile-friendly and customizable. And it comes with advanced features and a modern theme design. Colors, layout, and all customizable elements are professionally designed with interactive nature. DGWork is deeply integrated with Easy Digital Downloads. You get highly customizable product pages, user accounts design, home templates, and many prebuilt elements to build a website quickly.

You can sell your ebooks, stock photos and videos, templates, and all kinds of digital downloads smoothly due to its compatibility with popular EDD addons. You also get Elementor to fasten your customization process. This wordpress theme is compelling and efficient that allows you to build a heavy product range and user-friendly digital downloads website.

If you have a premium product range or want to establish your brand with some different class and elegance, you may need an excellent minimalistic WordPress theme, and Brol is just perfect for you. It is a minimal and well-built wordpress theme that can suit different kinds of digital products. It has a beautiful responsive layout with fun customization features. You get drag and drop layout creator with unlimited color schemes and Google fonts to make it more personalized.

Brol is specially designed to work with Easy Digital Downloads. This theme can carry out any creative portfolio of photographers, freelancers, or even agencies. You get minimum sections and perfect space to develop your minimal website with this theme.

Fribbo is a beautiful WordPress theme that goes well to multiple categories. The trendy and minimal design is built for any kind of digital product, tutorials, and blogging websites. If you want to get a website for free stock images, free themes, free templates, free fonts, or any other freebies, then this wordpress theme can take care of your whole store altogether. There are six different beautiful demos for different kinds of website categories.

The Elementor page builder helps you to customize the layout without any coding skills. To elevate your website, you get prebuilt pages, pre-made header styles, header and footer layout builder, flexible color settings, extra widget areas, and many fantastic features with great support. Overall it is a beautiful theme with multiple creative possibilities for digital products, blogs, and any kind of store.

It is a well-balanced wordpress theme for selling your digital products and establishing your brand. There are some great beneficial sections that can help you set up your store more efficiently and give out all the essential information to connect with your audience. The Dizital wordpress theme is designed to work with the Easy Digital Download plugin. It is a fully mobile-friendly and SEO-optimized theme.

You get WP Bakery page builder for easy customization and all the supportive features like colors manipulation, custom widgets, three home page options, google fonts, etc., to turn this theme into your own store. This theme is loaded with great other features like shortcodes, slideshows, sidebar generators, custom widgets, and so much more, which makes it worth consideration.

Emetix WordPress theme is specially designed as a multipurpose eCommerce theme. You can use this for your digital products online store for any digital downloads. You can sell software, templates, PSD files, videos, etc., from this theme. It is a mobile-friendly and highly flexible theme. Some several tools and features allow you to customize this as per your product range.

Unlimited color range, font styles, and all the necessary website sections help you to build a creative and sustainable website store. There are some awesome shop layouts, shortcodes, and widgets for easy usability. Emetix is an excellent option to come up with a healthy website for digital products where you don’t want unnecessary sections and a complex layout style.

Digital Downloads is a free WordPress theme which is designed for various kind of digital products. It is fully responsive and customizable. You can create your professional-looking digital marketplace without any coding work. It is SEO optimized and speed-optimized theme that helps your website to get better ranks on the search pages. You can get this flexible theme for ebooks, music, fonts, software, images, etc.

There are some smart sections in this theme to promote new or featured products that indirectly try to increase your conversion rate. You can showcase your customer’s testimonials as well, and that is why it is a wonderful WordPress theme that helps you for your website and business as well without asking for much.

It is a highly professional and organized WordPress theme that can carry your digital store for better business. If you are looking for a unique, clean, and robust theme for sound, music, videos, or any other digital product, then soundbox is a great choice. It is a multilingual and mobile-friendly theme that offers you a beautiful and flexible layout. In one theme, some multiple options and designs help you get the most personalized website.

You get unique page choices for sub-pages, shop pages, CMS pages, and blog pages, making it a super awesome WordPress theme along with multiple headers and footer options. Many other widgets and features take care of the other technicality and let you have a perfect website for your digital products. So it’s definitely a worth buying theme to beat the competition and help the users with advance and modern digital platforms.

The Austere theme gives you a minimal, clean and straightforward website design. It is perfect for blogs and digital product websites. You do not need any coding skills to set up this theme because it offers you easy to adapt customization features. This theme is integrated with Easy Digital Downloads to support digital product selling.

There are fantastic custom page templates for portfolio and shop, and it also has custom badges like new, free, or sale to promote your products and get better conversion. This fully responsive design is well compatible with Elegant Line Icons Shortcode Plugin, Profile Builder Plugin, Contact Form 7 Plugin, and SimpleMap Plugin to enhance your experience. Austere has an appealing layout that portrays every necessary element with smart white spacing.

Reco WordPress theme is a lively and modern design. You get terrific colors and font styles that elevate the whole layout and website’s look, which can eventually highlight your products in the proper manner. It is an excellent option for blogs, magazines, and digital product websites. This theme is completely lightweight and SEO-friendly to get you impressive ranks on the search engine pages.

You get three different styles of layouts, five home pages, three post styles, tags, results, and many other pages to maximize the creativity horizon for competitive websites. This translation-ready theme is completely mobile-friendly so that your audience can get a consistent experience. Reco theme has an excellent, straightforward approach in its layout if you want your products to take the maximum coverage on your website for a highly engaging marketplace.

ThemePlace is a specially designed digital marketplace website theme. This WordPress theme is well compatible with the Easy Digital Downloads plugin so that you can build a robust marketplace for your various digital products like stock photos, software, images, plugins, fonts, tutorials, etc. You can also create a subscription-based website with this theme.

Elementor provides you drag and drop page editing so that you can create your brand through this mobile-friendly WordPress theme. You get Mail chimp, Contact Form 7, and many unique plugins that can support your business. This ThemePlace WordPress theme has a professional-looking and subtle layout design, which you can edit through many color schemes and typography options. Overall it is a wonderful choice to set up a fantastic digital marketplace.

The Verse is a beautiful WordPress theme that lets you build a solid digital marketplace for free. It is professionally designed for digital product websites. You get a straightforward layout and supportive plugins to showcase your product range effectively and build a supreme brand. It is completely mobile-friendly so that your user can get a perfect experience on every device. The layout and typography are utterly dynamic so that you can paint your website however you like.

You get five different navigation bar styles and five different page header styles, along with beautiful color schemes. Verse theme is very easy to use and manage; moreover, you get many customization features and compatibility with plugins which makes it a very appealing theme to create your digital marketplace for free.

A basic theme structure and unlimited customization opportunities are what you get from this theme. Restocked wordpress theme is compatible with Easy Digital Downloads. Therefore it is suitable for any kind of digital product, be it photos, videos, software, ebooks, templates, tutorials, music, or plugins. The layout of this theme is pretty straightforward and offers you some great product featuring sections to highlight your products and get the focus on the product range.

This beautiful responsive design comes with four home page layouts and various page templates for blog and shop. It is also compatible with Mailchimp, Contact Form 7, and Visual Page Builder. So if you plan to go for this theme, you can surely get enough customizations and high-quality design for your digital marketplace.

Olam is a pretty popular theme for the digital marketplace. It is built to support Easy Digital Downloads, which makes it an ideal theme for any digital download like photos, videos, graphic files, templates, and many more. Olam WordPress theme is compatible with all the major EDD extensions so that you do not find any hassle for your marketplace website. It is a more unique and powerful theme than many other digital download themes.

This responsive theme has options to change the number of columns in product listing pages and to add custom preview images for products in listing pages. Another exciting thing about this theme is the mega menu and dark theme version. And you get a theme options panel, different color options, and google fonts to enhance the customization. Overall it is one of the best WordPress themes with unique features and deep functionalities for digital products.

Selling digital products can be a little challenging because of its business nature. But if you have an unmatchable product range and a perfect website, you can surely do magic with your business. Your every audience is your potential customer, and your theme is your store and salesperson. So it is very important that you build your website with the best theme which can grab the maximum customers. These themes, as mentioned above, have different features and benefits.

They all are high quality, professionally built, and adequate for digital products. Many of them come with some great plugins and support for you to develop the website more creatively and professionally. As per your product range and market requirement, you need to pick a suitable theme that matches your budget as well. So study these themes from our list and take the best theme for your digital products.