Great WP Multipurpose Themes You Need to Try

Perhaps the title should instead read any one of these. It’s not a matter of working your way through the multipurpose themes listed below until you find the one that will make your day.

You really can’t make a bad choice.

It’s mainly a matter of finding a theme that will do the job you want done an most of them can do that. Pick one that you believe you’ll feel most comfortable working with. That’s all there is to it.

There’s always the off chance that a specialty theme would be the right choice for a particular website-building project. But, top-selling multipurpose themes like the 8 listed here can almost always do what you want. They do it well no matter the style or purpose of the website you intend to create.

That said, it’s time to take a look at the best of the best.

The list of core website-building features BeTheme brings to the table is long. There are 40+ design tools, aids, and options for you to work with.

That, and the knowledge that BeTheme is among the top 3 WordPress themes in the world makes this premium multipurpose theme a safe choice – and a smart one at that.

The highlight of these core features is Be’s collection of 500+ customizable pre-built websites that –

enable web designers to get most projects off to a quick start.

cover more than 30 industry sectors, all the popular website styles, and a host of small business niches.

range from art and architecture to travel and technology and everything in between

are professionally crafted, responsive, and SEO friendly.

feature built in UX functionality

BeTheme users can put BeTheme’s other core features to good use to create any layout and any website without coding while taking advantage of the flexibility offered by the many header, footer, grid, and layout options available.

If ease of use is of special importance to you, that is where the Total multipurpose WordPress theme really shines. There are many themes that, while offering a host of desirable features, have never found the secret to making them user friendly.

Total’s host of design tools and aids provide the customizability and flexibility you’re looking for without overwhelming you in the process.

Examples of Total’s user-friendliness:

An abundance of building blocks including several that support WooCommerce, Revolution Slider and other plugins will appeal to you if you prefer following a modular design approach

40+ pre-made demos. 80+ builder modules, and 500+ styling options help speed up your workflow

Total is also 100% developer friendly thanks to large selections of filters, hooks, and snippets

Click on the banner to find out more about this user-friendly theme.

Super-flexibility is always an important factor in selecting a multipurpose theme. Avada’s robust framework gives you that flexibility, plus the fact that it is the all-time #1 selling theme of all time makes it a pretty safe bet that this theme can easily handle anything you can throw at it in terms of website requirements.

Avada’s Dynamic Content system provides the flexibility

Fusion Core, Avada’s tool center, has the tools you need to easily build what you want

Avada’s Theme Options feature eliminates any need for coding on your part

Choose among Avada’s 40+ one-click importable and fully customizable demos plus partial demos, pre-built websites, and design elements

You have full control over your website’s content and styling

Total integrates flawlessly with WooCommerce

There’s much more of course, and you can see all the good things Avada has to offer by clicking on the banner.

This easy to use and maintain creative theme has many features beginners and advanced web designers alike will appreciate, including:

High quality pre-built demos users can import and customize

A selection of popular premium plugins, plus Kalium supports all the popular WordPress plugins

Kalium is 100% responsive, SEO friendly, GDPR compliant, and fully supports eCommerce website design

Click on the Kalium banner to find out more.

Ultimate, incredible, a Swiss Army knife, have all been used to describe TheGem’s toolbox of website-building tools that include –

400+ trendy pre-built websites and 300+ pre-designed page sections to speed up your workflow

Industry leading frontend page builder for easy editing & customizing

A special selection of WooCommerce templates for online shops

45,000 satisfied customers have used TheGem, making it the best-selling WP theme on ThemeForest.

Click to learn more.

Uncode’s terrific attention to detail in its design in addition to its 70 pixel-perfect concepts have made it one of the most popular multiuse themes on the market, especially for freelancers, bloggers, agencies, and creative types in general.

Design in real-time with Uncode’s Frontend Editor

400+ mix and match Wireframes templates to supplement and support the concepts

Browse the showcase of user-created websites for inspiration

Click to see all what Uncode has to offer.

Movement has a way of capturing visitors’ attention. Movement, both real and apparent, is responsible for making the Movedo WordPress theme a hit. This multipurpose theme not only enables web designers to build totally engaging websites, but it is fun to work with as well.

Try your hand at working with –

Ultra-dynamic parallax effects

Clever animations

Dynamic scrolling

– to see for yourself.

Click on the banner to find out more about why Movedo rocks!

Hongo is a WooCommerce theme that offers its users modern and exciting ways to create online stores, company websites, or blogs.

Hongo-built websites are characterized by Fast loading speeds and excellent SEO results

WPBakery and Revolution Slider plugins are included

Quick view, compare, search filtering, and wish list are among Hongo’s out of the box product page features

Click on the banner and find out for yourself why Hongo might be the right choice for you.

Multipurpose WordPress themes can be used to create almost any type of website you can think of. The only drawback is that finding the right one for your purposes can be difficult.

You need to spend a lot of time trying to separate the grain from the chaff since there are more than a few subpar ones out there. This is why we have put together this compilation of top-of-the-line themes you can download for your website-building projects.