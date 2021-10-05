27 Free Fabric Textures for Designers to Download

Some good-quality texture images can be an excellent asset for designers. However, when it comes to creating a design from scratch or making a fabulous DIY, you need some unique backgrounds that can justify your concept and give you a creative space to implement your ideas fully. There are a number of categories in textures, and in this post, we are particularly talking about fabric textures.

We have created this assorted collection of 27 free and highly useful fabric textures for your creative projects. We have tried to make this collection versatile as much as possible with different formats and fabric types. As a result, you can get beautiful colors and textures that can help you in your textile, fashion, lifestyle, or any other commercial design. Moreover, all these beautiful textures are available for free, which makes this collection even more exciting and helpful. So let’s check out all the textures in detail.

This clean and beautiful fabric texture has a stylish striped pattern in a black and white color combination. It has outstanding quality and looks that give a unique illusional appearance. You can download this for free and save it in your collection for unique designs related to fabric, textile, fashion, and apparel. It is a natural, sophisticated, and decent texture image.

An excellent white background is something every designer likes to collect. And this fabric texture is white, sophisticated, and elegant that can help you in multiple luxurious, classy, and exquisite designs. It has actual satin fabric with delicate folds, which makes this background exciting yet straightforward. So download this for free and use it as a perfect background for your important designs that needs an incredible white satin texture.

With this beautiful, versatile texture, you can choose any category and create a fantastic design. It has the blue seamless texture of net fabric with an elegant look. This texture is artistic, soft, and attractive that can help you in many professional and personal designs. Moreover, it has an essential substance and adaptive nature that can surely support your large number of objectives.

This busy texture of white strips gives you a solid background image to create an interesting design. This unique and modern fabric pattern can work perfectly with your textile, printing, and fashion-related designs. In addition, it is a high-quality and very versatile vector image that can help you in multiple designs. So save it in your collection for many exciting concepts.

With this beautiful portrait texture, you can create amazing designs related to handcrafting, art, and special designs. It has vivid colors and a natural design that gives a perfect fabric texture for brands dealing in handcrafted products and fabrics. This texture can make your designs impactful and attractive without any hassle or investment with different colors and thread work.

This grey background has a rough fabric texture with a realistic look. It has basic and adaptive properties to become a foundational layer for the end number of designs. You can save it in your collection and utilize it in any design that needs a basic color and rough surface look. Overall it’s a great texture to work with.

You get a unique brown texture with a distorted design from this download. This realistic close-up image has a solid jute fabric texture to help you in various industrial and commercial designs. It is a strong, flexible, and straightforward texture image for basic and professional designs where you need such rough fabric texture.

Clean detailing of knitting and beautiful colors make this texture look subtle and attractive. It has stripped design with beautiful colors and simple arrangements, which makes this image basic yet solid. You can create many interesting graphical designs from this texture for your esteemed clients. So overall, this multicolored knitted texture is a beautiful choice for your quality collection.

This rough geometric pattern texture is very raw and neutral to give a unique background to your designs. It has a seamless pattern and a cool color combination of blue and white. You can have multiple experiments with this texture and make your design extraordinary. It is a free image with a good quality design to help various professionals.

This pink fabric texture has a unique fur design. You get a good quality realistic image with pink textured fabric that looks smooth and uneven at the same time. It is a fundamental and adaptive texture design that gives single-tone colors and space for your design copy. So overall, it’s a good texture background to collect.

Camouflage print is a timeless pattern that can serve an end number of designs without getting old. With this fabric background, you get an attractive camouflage pattern with beautiful colors and dotted texture, which can support you in multiple armies, sports, governmental, war, and other related designs. It is a clean, natural, and powerful texture that would come in handy if you like to collect good quality textures.

It is a beautiful crushed fabric with flower pattern embellishment that gives an elegant and feminine look. It has white, grey, blue, and golden colors in this texture with the handcrafted pattern. This texture can undoubtedly support you in fashion, art, handcrafting, printing, and any other related textile designs. It is a beautiful and good quality image that would be very helpful if you save it in your collection.

It is a soft orange fabric that has realistic look and professional focal points. It has a vibrant and deep color with unique folds that makes it a wonderful fabric texture for various fashion and textile designs. Moreover, it is very adaptive and practical as well to utilize in any other design category if you want to make something unique and impressive.

This perfect background has a beautiful red satin fabric texture with a dedicated spot for your design copy. It is a high-quality image providing a very elegant, sophisticated, and lovely texture for free. You can utilize this texture for multiple designs where you need a classy background to portray your brand or product in a certain most exquisite way.

This beautiful texture can provide you a solid minimal, and adaptive background for your various innovative designs. It has a sheer fabric texture with an abstract pattern on a white surface. This subtle and gorgeous background is available for free so that you can experiment with your fashion, lifestyle, textile, and any other design theme without any complicated element.

It’s a solid blue denim texture with clean and adaptive fabric material. It has a unique blue shade and natural denim look packed in a high-quality file. Undoubtedly it is a brilliant multipurpose texture to make a solid base for your creative designs.

This dual-colored background has soft fabric layers and beautiful shades of pink and blue. It is a professionally captured image showing fabrics on the table with unique depth. You can save it in your collection for free and utilize this texture for textile, dying, threads, knitting, or any other elegant design.

It is a beautiful fabric texture giving a stunning woven design. You get multiple vibrant colors and handcrafted geometric patterns in a seamless striped design. Overall this texture looks very attractive and authentic to help you in numerous projects. You can download this for free and add it to your collection for many artistic projects.

With this deep purple-colored background, you get a soft tactile fabric texture to add a unique and personal touch to your designs. This texture is basic, intense, and versatile to use in any design category for any creative purpose. So try this velvety and realistic texture for free and keep it in your collection.

Checkered printed design always serves professionals for multiple creative objectives, be it illustration, background, marketing or packaging design, or any other helpful design. This dark blue printed fabric has a beautiful checkered design with a fabulous geometrical look and solid colors. So overall, a good quality fabric texture to have for creative designs.

This fantastic background image is available for free. It offers a fantastic color pallet and natural fabric rolls. You get layers of a similar fabric in multiple eye catchy colors. You can use this rainbow-themed texture for free and make excellent designs. So try this modern, realistic and playful texture and make innovative artworks.

This is another beautifully printed fabric texture available for anyone who wants to use a classy block printed fabric in their designs. It has white fabric and blue-colored flower block designs that make it look very natural and vintage. It can be a perfect background for fashion, textile, and handpainted designs.

This unique texture has a deep and saturated green color with a stylish texture. You get a texture of crumbled fabric which gives an honest and animated look. It is intense and essential simultaneously, which can become your helpful element in any design. So download this for free and save it for upcoming projects where you can use a green-colored minimalistic texture for an impressive look.

Chiffon is the most loved fabric when it comes to design because it gives a soothing and minimalistic look without any complex elements. This pink chiffon texture has a pastel color theme and layered fabric texture that makes this image look very elegant and fascinating. You can make many fashions, apparel, jewelry, luxury, and various classy designs from this texture.

This jute material texture has a beautiful realistic and rough look. In addition, you get a seamless pattern and natural brown color from this image for free. So if you want to get a nice, clean and harsh fabric texture, then this one is the best for you.

With this excellent quality image, you get an alluring golden color fabric texture. This texture has gold satin fabric with natural folds and excellent gradients. It is sharp, striking, and very balanced texture to support you in many impactful designs. Overall it’s a great texture to save for elegant, luxurious, and innovative projects.

If you want a unique silky and shiny fabric texture, then this one is just perfect. It has a sparkling texture of purple silk fabric and a dual-color effect as well. This elegant, fascinating and systematic texture is something you can surely use in such eccentric and eye-catchy designs.

With this list of fabric textures, your design can have a solid foundation, an impactful design element, and a perfect completing factor. Your work can become really easier if you choose the right texture and make your design around it. And just like that, there can be many other clever ways to utilize these good-quality textures and create perfect artwork.

If you are making a banner, ad, hoarding, flyer, or catalog related to fabric and clothing brands, then above listed textures can come as a fantastic help. We have crafted this collection with the best textures available online without any investment so that we can reach maximum professionals who like to collect attractive design assets in their break time for any of their future opportunities. So please select one or more than one texture and save it in your collection to reduce your time in researching and acquiring design elements for upcoming creative projects.